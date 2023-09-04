Meatless Monday: Plant-based Earth House opens in Thong Lor

The former Earthling Cafe has found its new home in Thong Lor. The new Earth House cafe is waiting to serve nutritious and sumptuous dishes to loyal customers and newcomers amid the homey and cosy venue.

In this edition of Meatless Monday, we’re paying a re-visit to the much-loved plant-based cafe that closed down a couple of months ago. The Earthling Cafe opened its doors in March 2022 and closed in May 2023. Until now, it seemed like herbivores around Bangkok had been waiting for the farm-to-table cafe and restaurant to return.

Samantha Häberli, founding chef and nutritionist, relocated and transformed the plant-based cafe into a new garden restaurant, called the Earth House. The two-story-house restaurant finally launched its soft opening on 13 August, 2023.

While the new home is still in the development process, there are some highlights on the menu that already tick all the boxes. These include Smoked Beetroot with mesquite, caramelised baby tomatoes, and homemade feta cheese, and Mushroom Tortellini drizzled with white wine, cream and olive oil sauce.

More brunch menus, to the likes of smoothie bowls, toasts, and burgers, are served until late in the afternoon at 4pm. You can also accompany your meal with some fresh juices and coffee.

When evening falls, swap these out for some alcoholic drinks. Decent bottles of wines and spirits are available on the menu to be paired with your plant-based delicacies, to be enjoyed indoors or in the lush gardens.

For ladies especially, there are also special promotions every Wednesday.

Earth House is located in Sukhumvit 53. Opens from Wednesday to Sunday during 10am-10pm. For more information and reservations, visit the website.

[Hero and featured image credit: Earth House]