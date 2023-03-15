Where to dine like you’re in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ in Bangkok

As we’re still in a state of jubilance after our beloved Everything Everywhere All at Once swept up a total of seven Oscars this year, we’d like to look deeper into the movie’s food scene. Here’s where you can find dishes inspired by Everything Everywhere All at Once in Bangkok.

The plot of Everything Everywhere All at Once revolves around a Chinese immigrant family, played by Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu. They’re living in California – that is, in one of the universes – and that’s enough explanation of how the film was backed by an already super intriguing cultural combo. Although the film doesn’t focus heavily on the food scene, some staples bizarrely feature as main elements to the storyline. If you’ve seen it and love it like we do, here are the places to find yourselves some EEAAO-inspired dishes in Bangkok.

[Hero and featured image credit: A24]

Relive your multiverse experience with these 5 dishes inspired by Everything Everywhere All at Once

Everything bagels at Volks

If you’d like to continue pondering if anything actually matters, do it over an Everything bagel at Volks. Inspired by the breakfast ritual in New York, two siblings opened one of Bangkok’s first and few places that focus solely on bagels. The freshly baked goods are available with more than 12 toppings, including the Everything topping that has sesame seeds, onion, and garlic flakes on it. Enjoy it with a simple cream cheese or turn it into a sandwich with some savoury fillings.

Volks, 40/12 Soi Pradiphat 13 Bangkok, Thailand 10400, 082 014 9437.

Teppanyaki at Yamazato

As far as we know, the chefs at Yamazato are not manoeuvred by any furry animals. Although we disappoint you on that note, we can guarantee the teppanyaki menus here are top-notch. This kaiseki restaurant serves premium grilled and stir-fried dishes with imported ingredients from Toyosu Fish Market in Japan. You will definitely enjoy watching the chefs cooking in front of you, with the spectacular Bangkok sky view just behind.

Yamazato, The Okura Prestige Bangkok, 57 Park Ventures Ecoplex 57, 02 687 9000.

Hot dog at 25 Degrees Bangkok

The hot dogs in the film, however unappetising they may appear, are one crucial element. Although we love 25 Degrees Bangkok’s Number One burger, its hot dogs, especially the Sonoran Hot Dog, are deserving of love as well. Originated from Mexico, the Sonoran Hot Dog is far from plain and simple. It consists of a bacon-wrapped wiener in a slightly sweet bun, topped with American cheese, pinto beans, onions, tomatoes, hatch green chili, caramelised onions, mustard, and garlic aioli.

25 Degrees Bangkok, 188 Silom Road, Suriyawongse, Bangkrak, 02 352 4192.

Scallion oil noodles at Gokfayuen

We only see it briefly, but the scallion oil noodle dish is such a classic recipe that represents several Chinese family home kitchens, including the Wang’s. While Evelyn was busying trying to manage every task in her house, we see her hastily assemble this dish of scallion oil noodles. Gokfayuen offers a more nutritious version: Scallion Oil Noodles with Minced Duck. Simple and delicious, perfect for a quick lunch.

Gokfayuen, 161/7 Thonglor Soi 9, Bangkok, Thailand, Bangkok, 062 880 9989.

Almond cookies at Kanom

The cookies that are gifted to the cranky inspector, Deirdre, are the traditional Chinese almond cookies that are normally consumed during the Chinese New Year. Some classic recipes mention the use of lard as the base, but for an equally delicious and more accessible version, we recommend Kanom’s Almond Cookies. They’re simple, crisp, and bring out that childish spirit in all of us.

Kanom cafe has 19 branches in Bangkok.