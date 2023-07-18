EL&N London cafe makes its Asia debut in Kuala Lumpur

One of London’s most recognisable cafe chains has officially made its formal debut in Asia. Introducing the EL&N Cafe in Kuala Lumpur.

Take a short jaunt over from the pedestrian bridge leading into the city’s premier shopping district, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, from Wisma Cosway, and you will chance upon the splendour of EL&N London’s latest pink palace, complete with obligatory magenta stained glass panes.

[Hero and featured image credit: EL&N London]

Founded by UK-based luxury fashion insider Alexandra Miller in 2017, EL&N London (abbreviated from ‘eat, live, and nourish’) came about from a personal ambition of bridging the gap between sartorial style with health-conscious menu items that are every bit as delicious as they are Kodak-worthy.

Since setting up its first outlet in London’s affluent Mayfair district, the brand now operates a global network of cafes in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Bahrain, Dubai, Jeddah, Riyadh, Doha, Kuwait, and now, Malaysia.

EL&N London takes Asia

But whether you’re familiar with EL&N’s reputation from oceans across or not, it’s hard not to be lured in by the fantasy that the cafe‘s very-first outlet in Malaysia and Asia serves at first glance.

From the prismatic triangles that are suspended overhead the al-fresco dining area, to the explosion of neon strip lighting and floral clusters that line mauve walls within, this latest outpost comes as close to replicating the EL&N London experience as possible. One may even go so far as to say that their entry into Malaysia has been long overdue, given how the cafe’s perpetual springtime effervescence blends perfectly well with the backdrop of our own sun-drenched days.

And speaking of style, one can expect it to turn into the next address du jour for the city’s trendsetters, as is the case with other EL&N outposts. Our first glimpse of the Pavilion location easily cements their influencer-friendly status inherent to brand’s home turf outlets, only with more open spaces to properly maximise natural light in the vicinity here.

This adds credence to their self-proclaimed motto as the ‘Most Instagrammable Cafe in The World’, which will no doubt please social media shutterbugs aplenty. Thanks to a substantial investment in interior design and furnishings, you’ll be hard-pressed not to indulge in an impromptu photoshoot at the cafe’s many, many IG-friendly backdrops, all sporting signature EL&N cherry blossom blooms.

Food and drink at ‘The World’s Most Instagrammable Cafe’

Social media cred aside, the food at EL&N is equally capable of pulling its own weight. Their signature Smashed Avocado Sourdough doesn’t skimp on portions, with a single slice of thick-cut sourdough bread swathed in avocado puree, bright sparks of chili and grassy coriander, completed by a decadently rich poached egg. Split the yolk open, and enjoy a creamy indulgence that coats the palette in every bite.

The Eggs Benedict follows through in the second act, where poached eggs this time rest on warm English muffins, accompanied by rashers of turkey bacon. Buttery avocado puree makes another appearance here, but this time with hollandaise sauce and chili butter for an added kick.

And for those with a sweet tooth during brunch, we humbly point you in the direction of the Nutella French Toast. Expect pillowy cubes of brioche bread loaded with Nutella sauce, cream, cinnamon batter, and fresh fruits galore. Best of all, this dish earns the coveted Asian nod of approval for being not too sweet, which ensures that it doesn’t cloy the tongue.

As for libations, don’t be surprised to see some of EL&N London‘s whimsical creations make the rounds on your feed. This is especially true of the Red Velvet Cake Latte. Taking its name quite literally, the dollhouse pink concoction features a coffee mixture with melted milk chocolate chips and red velvet cake syrup on a bedrock of beetroot. Whipped cream and sprinkles complete the cupcake illusion.

Alternatively, the Black Magic Latte will tickle your inner alchemist, with activated charcoal imbuing the coffee in deep hues of indigo, contrasted by milk froth art and a dash of edible pink glitter for pizazz.

EL&N London is located on Level 3 in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur and will be open to the public starting from 18 July 2023.