Why you must not miss Gaston’s 3-course tasting menu

Let’s bon appétit at Gaston, serving casual French bistro classics that Bangkok needs.

As Bangkok is full of places to eat, a new restaurant that cannot be missed is Gaston. With many European restaurants aiming to serve their cuisines in a fine dining aspect, it is hard to find one that is delicious and won’t break the bank. Yet, Gaston’s rustic-chic Parisian-style bistro fills this gap with its friendly prices and exquisite dishes served in a casual atmosphere.

Located inside the Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok, the passionate French chef David Senia has created and curated a delectable menu. Using only premium ingredients imported internationally and from Thailand, their dishes are based on authentic regional French classics. Such items include escargots à la bourguignonne, entrecôte (grilled steak), côtelettes d’agneau (grilled lamb chops), and more. However, those who want to experience that complete Parisian dining experience must try their three-course tasting menu.

[Hero & Feature Images Courtesy of Gaston]

Gaston Bistro’s three-course tasting menu

The bistro three-course tasting menu is perfect for those who want to try a selection of beloved bistro dishes. This specific tasting menu is available for one, but coming in pairs is better (so you can try more dishes.) All diners will receive a selected menu with one appetizer, one main dish, and one dessert per guest.

For appetizers, customers can choose either Paris ham with pickles, pork head cold cut terrine, hard-boiled eggs with black truffle and dijon mustard, quiche Lorraine, the salmon duo with salmon gravlax and salmon rillette, French onion soup, or fish soup.

Then next on the list is the main dish or, in french, ‘plats principaux.’ The options include crispy duck leg confit, stuffed calamari with minced pork, roasted half chicken with ratatouille, and grilled Toulouse sausage with garlic mashed potato. We recommend trying their hand-cut Australian beef tenderloin tartare with french fries as it is très bon.

To end the scrumptious meal, guests can choose one traditional French dessert. These mouthwatering items include profiteroles with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream, dark chocolate mousse, baba “Gaston” with armagnac syrup and marinated plums, crème brûlée, and crepes Suzette in Grand Marnier.

The bistro three-course tasting menu starts at 990 THB per person. Gaston also offers an incredible wine pairing with the meal. However, if guests feel a bit frisky, they also have French-inspired cocktails.

Find Gaston at the lower lobby floor of Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok. The French bistro is open every day for dinner from 5:30 pm- 10:30 pm. Lunch service is only on the weekends and public holidays from noon to 2:30 pm.

For further information, visit the hotel’s website here, or call 02-254-1234.