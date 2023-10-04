German restaurants in Bangkok so good you cannot de-nein them

With Bangkok being a hub of international cuisines, you can actually get good authentic German food here. Let’s take a look at some of the best German restaurants that will knock down the walls to your heart.

Good German food is worth taking a proper gander at. The bread, the potatoes, the pork—the cuisine just screams “wholesome.” Sometimes, they even throw in some cabbages, too. How fun.

Whilst the most famous and critically acclaimed German restaurant in Bangkok is the two-Michelin-star Sühring, our list is more centred around the casual, comfort food haunts.

So, if you’re in the mood for a proper schnitzel or two, read on for some of the best German restaurants in Bangkok that will fill you with a sense of German unity.

[Hero and featured image credit: Alexander’s German Eatery/Facebook]

German restaurants in Bangkok so good you cannot de-nein

Ratsstube Bangkok

Ratsstube has been a staple for visitors of the Goethe Institut ever since the organisation opened in 1985. Perfect for casual gatherings in Sathorn, the menu boasts a traditional, homey selection of homemade German dishes from appetisers to desserts. You’ll find classic, hearty German soups here (lentil, potato, liver dumpling, you name it), as well as the traditional favourites like pork knuckle and sausages. They also have imported German beers for those wanting to unwind a bit further, as well as a variety of German cakes and bakes.

Bei Otto

Bei Otto began as a modest eatery almost 40 years ago. Now, their location includes a restaurant, an event room, catering services, and even their own bakery. The menu is filled with popular German delicacies done right and made with love. Be sure to grab some delicatessen and other traditional German butchery goods for your home or as souvenirs on your way out. The breads here are especially popular, so definitely take a pretzel back with you.

G’s Bangkok

Helmed by Guido Ruhnau, G’s Bangkok is a local favourite offering heartwarming homemade German dishes that ooze passion from the first bite. Plus, the prices are very welcoming when you look at how big the proportions are. The extensive list of German beers and good wines also make the experience all the better, whether you pair these with the vast selection of schnitzels, sausages (they even have plant-based), or German staples like Goulash, Kassler, and Roulade.

Alexander’s German Eatery

When it comes to a good spit roast, not many do it as good as Alexander’s. Expect all the popular German dishes done right, but the highlights are definitely the all-you-can-eat deals they offer every month. Pop by the raclette cheese night buffet which includes all the good side dishes, and the pork knuckles buffet at the end of the month. It’s the battle on two fronts we fully welcome.

