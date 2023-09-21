World-famous celebrity chef and appointer of idiot sandwiches Gordon Ramsay is opening two restaurants in Bangkok, and they’ll be ready dine at this December.

In partnership with TANACHIRA Group, the two new Gordon Ramsay restaurants will be located in the soon-to-be-open The Emsphere in Sukhumvit area.

[Hero and featured image credit: TANACHIRA Group]

Gordon Ramsay restaurants to open in Bangkok this December 2023

Bread Street Kitchen & Bar

On the mall’s ground floor, you’ll find Bread Street Kitchen & Bar, a sophisticated yet approachable all-day dining spot. The venue’s menu showcases iconic dishes from Gordon Ramsay, such as the mouthwatering beef Wellington and the classic fish and chips. Don’t miss out on the delectable macaroni cheese and the internationally renowned Gordon Ramsay Sticky Toffee Pudding as well. The dishes people are craving for when watching him cook on his TV shows and on Youtube will finally be right in front of you.

Street Pizza

On the first floor, get ready for a taste of trendy Britannia right here in Bangkok at Street Pizza. Born in the heart of London’s St Paul’s back in 2018, Street Pizza has become the ultimate go-to spot for endless servings of scrumptious sourdough pizzas, all set to the backdrop of live music and lively entertainment. This hip brand is all about breaking the pizza rules and delivering only the finest ingredients in every bite, whether you’re a fan of the classic Margherita or craving something more adventurous like the Corn and Chorizo.

It’s not just about pizza – they’ve got an irresistible menu of hot wings, indulgent dirty fries, and a selection of refreshing beverages, including craft beers and cocktails. While you dine and surround yourself in the urban art and pop culture vibes of the place, take a look at their selection of merchandise, including hoodies and caps, waiting for you to bring a piece of Street Pizza home.

More about Gordon Ramsay Restaurants expansion across Asia

The two new Bangkok additions are part of the restaurant group’s plans to expand across Asia. There were four recent Gordon Ramsay Restaurant openings in South Korea, another two in Malaysia, and now two in Thailand. A further twelve locations have been planned for the coming years.

You can find more information at Gordon Ramsay Restaurants.