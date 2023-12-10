It’s that time of the year, ladies and gentlemen. We know the best places in town to get your jingle bells rocked, so let’s plan where in Bangkok to dine this Christmas.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, so let’s not stay couped up inside your home. Let’s celebrate the joyous occasion with your most-loved company, amazing food, and perhaps some bubbles in hand. Have fun decking the halls, Bangkokians, and here’s wishing you a very merry Christmas.

[Hero and featured image credit: Crowne Plaza Bangkok]

The ultimate guide to Christmas dining in Bangkok 2023

Rosewood Bangkok

Christmas Eve (24 December)

Lakorn European Brasserie: four-course dinner with live jazz performance and a visit from Santa. The dinner runs from 6.30-10pm. Highlights include roasted turkey and home-cured salmon. Priced at THB 4,500++ per person, THB 2,250++ per child under 12 years old.

Christmas Day (25 December)

Lakorn European Brasserie: 4-course lunch with live saxophone performance and optional dessert trolley at THB 850 net. The lunch runs from 12-2.30pm. Highlights include black Angus beef and homemade eggnog. Priced at THB 3,500++ per person, THB 1,750++ per child under 12 years old,

Available throughout the festive season

Nan Bei: festive dim sum lunch available from 23 December – 7 January, running from 11.30am-2.30pm. Highlights include abalone and glutinous rice siu mai, and shrimp caviar and blue crab black truffle xiao long bao. Priced at THB 1,980++ per person, THB 990++ per child under 12 years old.

You can find more information at Rosewood Bangkok.

Waldorf Astoria Bangkok

Christmas Eve (24 December)

The Brasserie: semi-buffet dinner with premium seafood, an array of caviar, and yuletide desserts, running from 6-10pm. Highlights include pan-seared deck breast and Mediterranean pan-fried John Dory. Priced at THB 4,000++ per person with optional add-on for free-flow house wine, THB 2,500++ for children aged 6-12 years.

Bull & Bear: a choice between five course (5.30-8pm) and seven course (8pm onwards) dinner prepared by Chef de Cuisine Hathairat Urapanthamat and her team. Highlights include A5 wagyu striploin with white asparagus and Barolo jus, and roasted quail with red currant jus. Priced at THB 5,500++ per person (five courses) and THB 7,500++ per person (seven courses).

Available on other dates

Front Room: special festive menu featuring Thai cuisine available throughout December, running from 11.30am – 2.30pm for lunch, and 5.30–9.30pm for dinner. Highlights include steamed wild red grouper with soy sauce, kale, and ginger, as well as the roasted half chicken with Chantaburi peppercorn and fermented dip. Prices starting from THB 380++.

The Brasserie: Christmas weekend lunch on 23 December, running from 12-3pm. Highlights include half-grilled Maine lobster, roasted rack of lamb with potato gnocchi, and their variety of caviars. Priced at THB 3,500++ per person with optional free-flow house wine deal, THB 2,500++ for children aged 6-12 years.

You can find more information at Waldorf Astoria Bangkok.

Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok

Christmas Eve (24 December)

CRAFT: an extra-festive “lobster and bubbles” deal featuring one whole lobster, unlimited caesar salad, soft drinks, mocktails, and a glass of bubbly. Priced at THB 2,199 per person, the deal is available from 6-10pm.

Ms.Jigger: four-course dinner with live jazz from Bondipity, available from 5.30pm till midnight. Highlights include olive oil risotto with langoustine and nduja, along with slow-cooked veal cheek with Primitivo red wine sauce. Priced at THB 4,500++ per person

Stock.Room: dinner buffet running from 5.30-10.30pm. Highlights include whole-baked salmon, tartare station, and seafood on ice. Priced at THB 3,499++ with optional free-flow alcohol deal, and THB 1,199 for children under 12.

Christmas Day (25 December)

Stock.Room: Christmas Day brunch, available from 12-3pm. Highlights include herb roasted lamb leg, fresh Canadian lobster Thermidor, wagyu Kobe rib eye, and more. Priced at THB 3,888++ with optional free-flow alcohol deal, THB 1,199++ for children under 12.

You can find more information at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok.

Capella Bangkok

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (24-25 December)

Côte by Mauro Colagreco: festive carte blanche menu featuring fantastic flavours of the Mediterranean Riviera. The Christmas Eve carte blanche dinner (THB 10,000 net per person) is served from 6-10pm, while the Christmas Day carte blanche menu (THB 8,000 net) is served for both lunch and dinner, running from 12-3pm, and 6-10pm, respectively. Optional wine pairing available.

Phra Nakhon: festive menus highlighting locally sourced produce and Christmas favourites, along with Christmas carols, fun activities, a seafood market, and a visit from Santa Claus. The Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas Day lunch is served from 6-10pm and 12-3pm respectively, and priced at THB 6,900 net per adult and THB 3,450 net per child under 12 years old.

You can find more information at Capella Bangkok.

Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (24-25 December)

Orchid Café: festive seafood buffet lunch (12-3pm) and dinner (6-10.30pm), featuring international dishes from hand-cut sushi to honey-glazed ham and toasted turkey. THB 2,600++ per person with optional free-flow alcohol deal.

The Living Room: Christmas brunch with live jazz, running from 12-3pm. Highlights include roasted turkey, honey-glazed ham, and more. Priced at THB 3,960++ per person with optional free-flow alcohol deal.

Rossini’s: Same Christmas brunch as The Living Room, as well as Italian Christmas six-course dinner, running from 6-10pm. Highlights include the parmesan tortellini and wagyu sirloin steak. Priced at THB 3,600++ per person with optional free-flow alcohol deal.

You can find more information at Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit.

The St. Regis Bangkok

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (24-25 December)

VIU: holiday-themed buffet, available for brunch on Christmas Day, and brunch and dinner for Christmas Eve, running from 12.30-3pm and 6-10pm respectively. Highlights include grilled king prawns, Australian wagyu beef wellington with white truffle sauce, and coconut and vanilla poached lobster. Priced at THB 4,900++ per person with optional free-flow alcohol deal, THB 2,300++ each for children aged 4-12, children under 4 dine free of charge.

Throughout the festive season

IGNIV Bangkok: special festive menu featuring seasonal ingredients from quail to black truffle, running from 22-28 December. Available from 5.30-10pm, the tasting menu is priced at THB 5,500++ per person, with optional wine pairing.

You can find more information at The St. Regis Bangkok.

Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (24-25 December)

Goji Kitchen + Bar: Christmas brunch and dinner with a Christmas station special for the occasion, running from 12-2.30pm (brunch), and 5.30-10pm (dinner). Highlights include pigs in a blanket, roasted turkey, and more. Prices are at THB 2,899++ (Christmas eve brunch), THB 3,199++ (Christmas eve dinner), THB 3,199++ (Christmas day brunch), and THB 2,699++ (Christmas day dinner).

Throughout the festive season

The Siam Tea Room: festive sharing set for four, available from 6-31 December. Highlights include steamed grouper with garlic, lime and chili sauce, as well as slow-cooked wagyu short ribs with red curry sauce and turkey berries. Priced at THB 3,200++. Also, a festive a la carte menu is available from 6 December – 1 January. Highlights include fried Boston lobster with tamarind sauce, and stir-fried sea crab with curry powder, with prices starting at THB 290++.

Akira Back: special series of festive dishes, available from 6-30 December. Highlights include their signature tuna pizza with fresh black winter truffle and umami aioli, as well as the Kagoshima Ribeye A5 steak. Prices start at THB 420++.

Pagoda Chinese Restaurant: special abalone dishes, available from 1-31 December. Highlights include e-fu noodles with whole abalone, and double-boiled abalone and fish maw in brown sauces. Prices start at THB 1,800++.

You can find more information at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park.

Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (24-25 December)

Bistrot de la Mer: special dinner running from 5-10pm. Highlights include octopus with potato confit and Khlong Pai farm turkey ballotine. Priced at THB 3,600++ per person with optional free-flow alcohol deal.

You can find more information at Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok.

137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok

Christmas Eve (24 December)

Nimitr: five-course set dinner featuring modern Thai dishes with local herbs and spices, along with live music. Price is THB 3,900++ per person inclusive of a glass of Vieille France Brut Rose.

Bangkok Trading Post: festive a la carte menu available from 1 December – 3 January, but on Christmas Eve from 11-4pm, there will be an all-you-can-eat dessert corner complimentary for every guest. Highlights include smoky butternut squash soup and Meltique ribeye beef.

You can find more information at 137 Pillars Suits & Residences Bangkok.

Conrad Bangkok

Christmas Eve (24 December)

Café@2: festive dinner buffet, with activities for the whole family, including a playground, spin the wheel, gingerbread painting, and more. Prices are THB 2,200++ per adult and THB 1,100++ per child, inclusive of complimentary glass of mulled wine for adults, and soft drink for children.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (24-25 December)

Liu: eight-course sharing set menu for four persons. Highlights include steamed bamboo fish with superior soy sauce and Hong Kong-style peking duck. Priced at THB 6,888++.

KiSara: signature winter lunch gozen (THB 1,580++ per person) and dinner kaiseki (THB 3,800++ per person), available from 11.30am-2.30pm and 6-9.30pm respectively. Highlights include bluefin tuna toro, Australian beef sirloin M4, and savoury egg custard.

You can find more information at Conrad Bangkok.

Le Méridien Bangkok

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (24-25 December)

Latest Recipe: “Pizza, Pasta & More” buffet, available for Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas Day lunch, running from 6-10pm and 12-3pm, respectively. Highlights include traditional Italian friggitoria, rack of lamb, roasted turkey and more. Priced at THB 850 net per person, THB 425 net per child from 6-11 years old. Guests can choose to have half a lobster cooked to their preference, along with all-you-can-eat seafood on ice for an additional cost.

You can find more information at Le Méridien Bangkok.

Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (24-25 December)

Phraya Kitchen: international buffet featuring favourites from all their dining venues, available for both lunch and dinner, running from 12-3pm and 6-10pm respectively. Highlights include Peking duck, mala hotpot, teppenyaki, and soft shell crab curry pasta. Prices are THB 1,688++ for Christmas Eve lunch, THB 2,588++ for Christmas Eve dinner, THB 2,588++ for Christmas Day lunch, and THB 1,888++ for Christmas Day dinner.

Throughout the festive season

Kissuisen: the omakase experience includes a complimentary bottle of champagne or sake for every reservation, running from 23-25 December. Available for both lunch and dinner, from 11.30am-2.30pm and 6-10pm, respectively, priced at THB 8,888++ per person.

You can find more information at Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse.

Asiatique The Riverfront

Throughout the festive season

Sirimahannop: special selection of a la carte dishes, available from 15-30 December, 4-10.30pm. Highlights include chilled seafood tower, whole grilled Boston lobster, and Sturia Oscietra caviar. Prices start at THB 300++.

The Crystal Grill House: special a la carte dishes for sharing, available from 15-30 December, 4.30-10.30pm. Highlight includes the Black Opal wagyu 14-day dry-aged bone-in ribeye steak, priced at THB 3,900++.

You can find more information at Sirimahannop and The Crystal Grill House.

Park Hyatt Bangkok

Throughout the festive season

Embassy Room: Christmas six-course menu featuring a festive tasting journey, available for lunch (25 December) and dinner (23-25 December). Price is THB 4,700++ per person with optional add-on of sommelier’s selection for wine pairing. Guests can also go for the Christmas brunch available on Christmas Eve, priced at THB 2,900++ per person with optional add-on for beverages.

You can find more information at Park Hyatt Bangkok.

Shangri-La Bangkok

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (24-25 December)

NEXT2 Café: festive buffet with international selections from around the globe, available for Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas Day brunch. Prices are THB 3,500 net per adult and THB 1,750 net per child for Christmas Eve dinner, and THB 3,200 net per adult and THB 1,600 net per child for Christmas Day brunch.

Volti Tuscan Grill & Bar: Italian festive set menu by Executive Chef Bruno Ferrari. Highlights include Livorno style seabass fillet and roasted pork belly. Priced at THB 2,800 net per adult (three courses) and THB 3,800 net per adult (five courses).

You can find more information at Shangri-La Bangkok.

JW Marriott Bangkok

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (24-25 December)

JW Café: Christmas brunch and dinner, available from 12-3pm and 5.30-10pm respectively. Highlights include roasted New Zealand Lumina lamb leg with herb crust, roasted Butterball turkey with stuffing and cranberry sauce, and roasted Australian 150-day ribeye beef with Yorkshire pudding and red wine sauce. Priced at THB 3,500 net per person on Christmas Eve, and THB 3,199 net per person on Christmas Day.

You can find more information at JW Marriott Bangkok.

INNSiDE by Meliá Hotel

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (24-25 December)

LUZ Bangkok Tapas Bar: four-course set menu available from 6-10pm. Highlights include turbot with saffron sauce and asparagus, as well as cannelloni with truffle bechamel. Priced at THB 2800++ per couple with optional wine pairing deal.

The Kites Eatery: international buffet, available for Christmas Eve dinner (6-10pm) and brunch on Christmas Day (12-3pm). Prices are THB 1600++ per person, THB 800++ per child aged six to 12 years, with optional free-flow alcohol deal.

You can find more information at INNSiDE by Meliá Hotel.

Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (24-25 December)

Ventisi: festive Thai-Italian buffet, available on Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas Day lunch, from 6-10.30pm and 12-3pm, respectively. Highlights include Christmas turkey, brussel sprouts with mashed potatoes, and honey-glazed ham. Priced at THB 1,999++ per adult, THB 999++ per child from 6-11 years of age.

You can find more information at Centara Grand at CentralWorld.

Crowne Plaza Bangkok

Christmas Eve (24 December)

Panorama: Christmas Eve brunch with Santa’s visit, live violin, balloon sculptures, and more. Highlights include organic turkey from Khlong Pai farm, and Christmas ham. Priced at THB 2,619 net per adult, THB 1,309 net per child 6-12 years of age.

You can find more information at Crowne Plaza Bangkok.

Villa Frantzén

“Festmeny” six-course tasting menu featuring Villa Frantzén’s favourites, along with main dish inspired by the traditional Swedish Christmas table. Guests can choose between the all-inclusive alcohol pairing for THB 8,900++ per person, or a non-alcoholic pairing featuring juice and housemade sodas for THB 6,900++ per person. Guests can also gift this experience by choosing to buy this festive tasting menu as a voucher. This is available from 22 December – 7 January.

You can find more information at Villa Frantzén.

80/20 Bangkok

Head Chef Thav Phouthavong and the team have created a selection of 19 bites, curated into a festive tasting menu featuring local ingredients, available until 7 January, from 6-11pm. Highlights include 14-day dry-aged Muscovy duck with Chinese black olive relish and black pepper garlic rice, as well as the grilled Australian wagyu served with pickled fish glaze and jeow bong. The menu is priced at THB 4,900++ per person, with optional wine pairing.

You can find more information at 80/20 Bangkok.

Signature Bangkok

Limited “A Merry Michelin Christmas” menu will be available from 24-31 December, incorporating prized ingredients and signature edible flowers with Chef Thierry Drapeau’s talents. Highlights include Glénan islands scallops and Brittany lobsters. Priced at THB 7000++ per person for eight courses, guests are entitled to a complimentary hamper from the restaurant.

You can find more information at Signature Bangkok.

Fat Lamb

Fat Lamb turns festive with their special sharing set menus available until 31 December. The sets feature all the flavours Fat Lamb is beloved for, along with a few festive twists. Highlights include lamb shoulder sous vide with pomegranate sauce, adana kebab, and deep-fried eggplant with toum garlic sauce, tomato sauce, and brown butter. Price starts at THB 2,490++ per set.

You can find more information at Fat Lamb.

La Dotta

Chef-partner Francesco Deiana has launched eight limited new dishes for the holiday season, available for both lunch and dinner, 11am-2.30pm and 5-10pm respectively. Highlights include homemade Cavatelli pasta with fresh crabmeat, squash cream and wild fennels, as well as the grilled Spanish octopus tentacle with sauté chickpeas, smoked paprika and black raisin. These new menus can be found at both their Silom and Thonglor branches, with prices starting from THB 590++.

You can find more information at La Dotta.

Bardo Social Bistro and Bar

A festive five-course tasting menu that will make your taste buds dance, available from 23-25 December. Highlights include 63-degree egg with Comte cheese and black garlic croutons, tiger prawn creamy stew, and grilled cod served with clams, chowder, spinach, and dill. The Christmas menu is priced at THB 1,950++ per person, with a dessert board as the finale.

You can find more information at Bardo Social Bistro and Bar.