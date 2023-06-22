Häagen-Dazs x Pierre Hermé: The world’s first-ever macaron ice cream

Ever heard of macaron-infused ice cream? Well, now you’re about to. Häagen-Dazs ice cream brand has collaborated with Pierre Hermé to release the world’s first-ever macaron ice cream. Let’s see what the hype is all about.

The two iconic brands joined hands to create three diverse macaron-infused ice cream flavours— Double Chocolate Ganache, Strawberry & Raspberry, and Yuzu & Lemon. This collaboration marks a new step in Häagen-Dazs‘ mastery, partnering with the ‘Picasso of Pastry,’ Pierre Hermé. “My macarons are my identity, so to put them in an ice cream, I needed to work with the very best. Häagen-Dazs is just as passionate as me when it comes to quality, taste, and crafting things in a new way, so a collaboration was established from the first bite,” said Pierre.

[Hero & Feature Image Credit: Häagen-Dazs]

Now, with two legendary trademarks coming together, we can only imagine greatness; a unique and innovative creation with a touch of French flair. Although the three flavours differ, they all have Häagen-Dazs’ and Pierre Hermé’s renowned flavour profiles. The velvety ice cream has a touch of sweetness balanced with nuttiness from Pierre’s macarons, which is to die for. Additionally, the mini macaron shells offer a crunchy texture for variety.

Häagen-Dazs x Pierre Hermé flavours

Strawberry & Raspberry

The Strawberry & Raspberry flavour reinterprets a French classic. It is creamy and sweet, and the fresh and fruity raspberry sauce helps balance the flavours. Add the mini pink macaron shells and that’s just an extra fun crunchy kick for your tastebuds.

Double Chocolate Ganache

For chocolate lovers, the Double Chocolate Ganache is the way to go. Häagen-Dazs’ classic creamy chocolate ice cream, the smooth salted dark chocolate ganache mixed with the mini macaron shells, is phenomenal. This flavour truly takes you back in time and gives you a double chocolate experience like no other.

Yuzu & Lemon

Fresh and mellow is the Yuzu & Lemon flavour. The lemon ice cream blended with the lemon and yuzu sauce reminds you of an iconic French lemon macaron. This flavour is perfect for a hot summer’s day— cold, refreshing, and with a bit of crunch.

Ice cream lovers can head to Häagen-Dazs Central World Shop to try these exquisite flavours in store. Also, from June 15 to June 30, 2023, customers can redeem a free scoop here after sharing the results of their Häagen-Dazs Instagram Filter quiz.

The Häagen-Dazs x Pierre Hermé 2023 collection is now available in Thailand at all major supermarkets, hypermarkets, e-tailers and convenience stores at THB 375 per pint. However, the Yuzu & Lemon flavour will only be available for a limited time until stocks last.