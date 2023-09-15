How to properly consume a taco, according to 5 Mexicans in Bangkok

In celebration of Mexican Independence Day this 15 September, we sat down with 5 Mexicans in Bangkok to save you the humiliation next time you visit your local neighbourhood taqueria. Put down the knife and fork (the audacity!) and read on for how to properly eat a taco, according to real-life Mexicans living in the Big Mango.

Did you know that “taco” is one of the most highly-searched keywords in Thailand every afternoon? It’s no secret that this city likes to eat, and it’s proof is in the pudding when it comes to the vast plethora of new restaurants opening every month. Whilst we’ve always had a selection of go-to casual Mexican joints, in recent years there has been a real wave of new and exciting Mexican eateries opening across town.

Whilst the taco is not the only Mexican food that deserves a shout, it is inarguably one of the most popular. The versatility and variety in fillings, the fun you can have with salsas, and the freshness of the herbs really pull it all together. Yet whilst flavour gets a full score, some of us are really lacking in performance. Some of us — and we won’t name names — have even been caught using a fork to eat said taco.

You’re only a real one up north if you eat sticky rice with your hands. You’re only a real one Far East if you slurp your noodles out loud. Similarly, then, how do you honour the taco and consume it properly, according to what real Mexicans do?

Luckily, we managed to catch a few Bangkok resident Mexicans to ask them these all-important questions. What kind of tacos do Mexicans actually eat? How do they hold their tacos? Which salsa should you go for? And, real talk, how many tacos is too many tacos (trick question)?

Hailing from various fields, read on for what these taco enthusiasts had to say, and get your Mexican Independence Day fiesta going. You know what to order — and you know how to consume it now, too.

How to eat a taco, according to 5 Mexicans in Bangkok

Don’t worry about getting your fingers dirty

The best way to eat a taco? It’s an easy question for a Mexican. Everyone has their own style, but for me it’s to put lime and hot sauce and guacamole, take it in your hands and take two bites, without worrying about getting your fingers dirty. Just enjoy it and ask for one more order.

–Marco Angeles, Sous Chef at OJO Bangkok

The key is condiments and how you hold it

The idea of eating a taco is simple but the key is condiments and how you actually hold it. The way I grew up, a taco with any type of filling needs a squeeze of lime, a hit of your favorite salsa or the iconic white onion and coriander duo. Take the taco in your hand (I’m a rightie!), hold it at a 45 degree angle, tilt your head in the opposite direction of the taco and enjoy! My dream taco is carne asada always made with a corn tortilla and can be eaten in no more than three bites. If there are juices running down your arm, you are a pro!

–Megan Leon, Food and Culture Writer

Practice the fancy hold, and order double tortilla

Always go hands-on, order those double tortilla tacos, add some salsa and lime, then grab ’em with all your fingers but the pinky – keep that one up for some fancy hold. Let the filling spill on top of the other tortilla, and boom! Your next taco is good to go.

–Gabriela Espinosa, Chef and Culinary Consultant

Experiment with different types of tacos

We mainly have beef, chicken, and pork tacos. Corn tortillas we season with cilantro, onions, and radishes, depending on the dish. And the red and green salsa, of course. It’s pretty straight-forward. However, we also have tacos with shrimp, where we fry the tortillas and season with avocado, or even those with bowls full of melted cheese, pepper, and meat, with a side of tortilla that you dip into the bowl.

–Eli Pedraza, DJ and Creative Director

Enjoy your taco “con todo”