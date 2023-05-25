Get ready to indulge in HYATT Thailand Signature Restaurant Week 2023

If you love food, HYATT Thailand Signature Restaurant Week 2023 is an opportunity you shouldn’t miss.

Calling all foodies: next month Hyatt will officially take over the local dining scene in Thailand. From June 1 to 15, 2023, the hotel and resort franchise will first-ever host the HYATT Thailand Signature Restaurant Week 2023. Seven of the highest-rating signature restaurants from different Hyatt properties have prepared an extraordinary gastronomic experience for two weeks. These properties include Park Hyatt Bangkok, Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok, Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit, Hyatt Regency Hua Hin, Hyatt Regency Koh Samui, Hyatt Regency Phuket, and Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach. So whether you’re craving Western food or authentic Thai dishes, this exclusive dining experience is an opportunity you shouldn’t miss.

[Hero & Feature Image Courtesy of Hyatt]

HYATT Thailand Signature Restaurant Week 2023



Park Hyatt Bangkok – Embassy Room – Catalan Cuisine

At Park Hyatt Bangkok sits Embassy Room– Catalan Cuisine. Led by Chef Ferran Tadeo, this hot dining destination offers authentic Catalan cuisine. The Catalonian culinary master has created an incredible menu inspired by his heritage, family recipes, and travels. With that, he presents the ‘Tradició i Evolució’ journey. Priced at THB 3,880, guests will uncover a new experience of unique flavours and textures with a six-course tasting menu.

To reserve your seats, please visit here.

Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok – Salvia

Surrender yourself to the award-winning Italian osteria, Salvia, at Grand Hyatt Erawan. Chef Roberto Parentela chooses to showcase and share his Piedmontese and Sardinian origins by creating the ‘La storia di Spirito Sardo’ tasting menu. From antipasto to dolce, prepare to be transported to Italy through the stories, presentation, and traditional flavours. Prices start at THB 990 per person for three courses and THB 1,290 per person for four courses. Wine pairing is also available at additional cost.

To reserve your seats, please visit here.

Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit – Market Café by Khao

If you love Thai food, make sure to visit Market Café by Khao at the Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit. The hotel has partnered with the award-winning Michelin-starred fine dining restaurant, Khao, to produce a special menu. With over 20 years of experience, Chef Manosh Phuengprom presents the ‘Samrab Gub Khao’ menu focusing on local and seasonal ingredients. Highlights include smoked Batong chicken satay with golden bean sauce and lamb shank in Massaman curry. Diners can definitely expect the complex sweet, salty, spicy, and sour elements that Thai cuisine is renowned for. Prices start at THB 999 per person for three courses and THB 1,399 per person for four courses.

To reserve your seats, please visit here.

Hyatt Regency Hua Hin Resort – McFarland House

For a memorable beachside dining experience, head to McFarland House at the Hyatt Regency Hua Hin Resort. Chef ThorThun Puthrussu and his team are ready to take guests on the ‘McFarland House Gastronomic Excursion.’ This five-course tasting menu is priced at THB 2,500 ++ per person, with dishes that focus on contemporary European cuisine.

To reserve your seats, please visit here.

Hyatt Regency Koh Samui – SESUN Grill & Beach Bar

Located within the Hyatt Regency Koh Samui, the SESUN Grill & Beach Bar is an open-air restaurant serving Mediterranean cuisine. Inspired by his experiences in Spain, Chef Jacopo Avigo has curated the ‘Gustando il Mare Tasting Menu.’ The four-course meal has many masterful creations, including the Tiger Prawn Risotto Al Ajillo. Not only is this exceptional dish delicious, but the presentation is also a feast for the eyes. The price per person is THB 1,550++.

To reserve your seats, please visit here.

Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort – Casa Boho

Don’t miss out on the Latin American cuisine at Casa Boho at the Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort. Chef Miguel Leguizamo is ready to take guests on the culinary adventure of a lifetime with his Special Menu. From Taco de Carne to house-made churros, diners can rest assured a divine sensation is about to happen. The six-course special menu is priced at THB 1,500 per person.

To reserve your seats, please visit here.

Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach – Fish Club

Craving fresh seafood in a tropical and tranquil environment? Head to Fish Club at the Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach as Chef Vincenzo Gatti has curated his ‘Coastal Cuisine Dinner Tasting Menu.’ The skilful chef has crafted delicious menus, from refreshing hamachi ceviche to the delicate cedar-planked black cod; everything is perfectly cooked. Get ready to indulge in an immersive five-course culinary experience priced at THB 1,999++ per person.

To reserve your seats, please visit here.