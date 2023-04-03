“It’s all about providing the best quality ingredients in a fun environment.”

Straight from Madison Square Park, on March 30, 2023, at 10:30 am, the infamous Shake Shack opened its first Thai outpost. Without a doubt, the “fine casual” joint located in CentralWorld was flooded with crowds dying to try their signature burgers. But the real question is, what makes Shake Shack so great that people would line up for hours? Let’s find out from the franchise’s culinary director, Jim Frisch, who gave us the inside scoop behind the legendary menu.

A chat with Jim Frisch, Culinary Director at Shake Shack Thailand

Shake Shack as fine casual dining

The term “fine casual” keeps coming surrounding the opening of Shake Shack in Thailand. As most have heard of fine dining, what exactly is “fine casual” dining?

To Frish, it means to showcase the elements of fine dining differently. In this case, a more relaxed manner, but with premium quality. To reach this standard, the burger chain has a program called ‘Stand for Something Good.’ Frisch explains, “it’s the ingredient standards that we live by where we source the best quality ingredients to serve our guests.” With that, the burgers are much more elevated than other fast-casual chains, as the company puts a lot of thought and effort into sourcing. For example, when launching outside the US, Frish works with various local suppliers to source the same quality ingredients as in their home country. They also import products worldwide to ensure diners receive that classic New York Shake Shack experience.

Other than that, they also have a beer and wine program. The Shake Shack beer was custom-made to pair with the infamous and mouthwatering Shack Burger— like how a sommelier would pair wine with food. However, beer with a burger is common, but why wine? Interestingly, Frisch told us that the Shake Shack founder, Danny Meyer, would offer guests incredible wines, such as Opus One. As Shack Shake was born out of the three-Michelin-starred Eleven Madison Park’s kitchen, Meyer wanted to bring their fine dining heritage to the burger chain. With that notion, Shake Shack has their own wine imported from France.

Creating the classic Shake Shack taste

Without a doubt, Shake Shack’s burgers are juicy. Once you bite into the patty, a burst of flavour explodes in your mouth. Although many think the franchise adds some secret ingredient to the beef, Frisch tells us, “it’s just salt, pepper, and how we cook it.” The restaurant simply smashes the patties to form the perfect crust, trapping the juice inside. Another critical component is cooking them for a specific time and at a specific temperature, which also amplifies the beefy flavour.

Yet, although their cooking technique is phenomenal, it is all about using the best quality ingredients. This means the franchise uses antibiotic and hormone-free beef. The patty grinds only use whole muscle and no trim. They also use anti-biotic-free and whole-muscle chicken, and their crinkle-cut fries are non-GMO.

With their signature Shack Burger containing just a few ingredients — buns, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and the creamy, thick Shack Sauce — steps cannot be skipped. If one of those ingredients is off, people will notice. “It’s taking that care, that extra work to make sure that these sourced ingredients shine as best as they can,” explains Frisch.

Ambience is everything

As the company’s ethos is a community gathering place, Shake Shack’s whole existence is to bring people together in fun moments. The experience diners receive at this fine casual restaurant is hard to match elsewhere. With premium burgers, great hospitality, and a comfortable and welcoming environment, who wouldn’t want to hang out here? Especially with that wine and beer?

For the Thai outpost specifically, your eyes are greeted with incredible art installations by Thai artist Navin Rawanchaikul. The iconic NY City “I Heart Taxi” cabs, tuk-tuks, local people, and works representing Thailand and Shake Shack’s heritage are painted on the walls. A bright and bold marker that Shake Shack Thailand has truly arrived.

Shake Shack Thailand is located in CentralWorld on the 1st floor and is open every day from 11am-10pm. To stay updated, follow their Instagram @shakeshackthailand or their Facebook Shake Shack Thailand.