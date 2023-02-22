The best, yet underrated Korean fried chicken spots in Bangkok

Eat your hearts out, 11 herbs and spices—the Koreans have arrived to show you the some of the best fried chicken Bangkok has ever seen, and we’re ordering seconds.

The year is 2011. Famed Korean fried chicken restaurant landed in Bangkok with its first location in SeenSpace Thonglor. The name’s Bon— Bonchon, and it’s the beginning of the crunchy, soy-garlic-glazed storm that hit the kingdom like a truck.

Cut to 2023, and the Korean fried chicken craze has not yet been stopped. We opened up our arms and embraced those tender mofos without hesitation. Siam is flooded with at least five different interpretations of the dish, and hundreds of branches have opened throughout the country. It’s too late. We welcome our new appropriately-spiced overlords.

The amount of places that offer Korean fried chicken in Bangkok are through the roof, so let us recommend you the ones we think are underrated and deserving of your attention.

Some of the best, yet underrated Korean fried chicken places in Bangkok

Salroman ChiMac

Salroman ChiMac is a very special place in Korean Town, Asoke. They’re a local favourite when it comes to Korean fried chicken, and their popularity grew largely by word of mouth. It’s the taste of Korea approved by Koreans, and the chicken goes amazing with beer. Plus, the prices are more than reasonable, so you can keep going until you’re full without emptying your pockets.

You can find more information at Salroman ChiMac.

Kimchi Hour

Kimchi Hour is a popular spot in Ari, and their fried chicken boasts a secret recipe with no MSG. Now expanded to another branch in Seacon Square, their sauce is delicious when consumed with their kimchi. You can choose between the spicy and original flavour, but the original is the must-try. Many Korean favourites are also available at this restaurant, all with prices more than reasonable.

You can find more information at Kimchi Hour.

Choongman Chicken

Okay, Choongman has 20 locations already, but we would argue they are still underrated. Out of all the Korean fried chicken spots in Bangkok, Choongman offers incredible, tender chicken with batter not too thick, coated with delicious sauces and sprinkled generously with sides to pair. You’ll go in for the snow onion flavour, but you’ll come back for the soy sauce tikkudak.

You can find more information at Choongman Chicken.

Chicken Club

When they first set foot in Siam Square, people fell in love immediately. Each of its seven flavours has its own spin and distinct taste, and the Korean papaya salad as the complimentary side dish offers a refreshing take on the cuisine. The price is on the higher side compared to its competitors, but the chicken is worth it.

Highlights you cannot miss include the crunchy garlic flavour, along with the fire chicken noodle flavour, which doesn’t hold back when it comes to spice.

You can find more information at Chicken Club Thailand.

Super Seoul Cafe

The Korean fried chicken featured at Super Seoul Cafe is exactly how you expect the dish to be. It’s warm and tender inside, crunchy on the outside, and glazed with sauce that packs a punch and flavours hitting the right notes. Pop in on Fridays to enjoy Korean dishes with live jazz sessions playing on the second floor. It’s certainly a combo you never knew you needed.

You can find more information at Super Seoul Cafe.

Soojong BBQ

Soojong is known for their Korean BBQ deals, and that’s why many overlook the Korean fried chicken on their menu. It’s sweet, a little sour, and doesn’t fail to impress. Their spicy variant goes amazing with the BBQ pork, so order that as a side dish, or feel free to enjoy them on their own. Six pieces for THB 149? Yes, please.

You can find more information at Soojong BBQ.

Cheonman

One of the crowd favourites of Banthat Thong Road, Cheonman serves quite possibly the best Korean dishes in the vicinity. What people can’t resist ordering time and time again is their fried chicken, served on a hot plate, with option for cheese to be placed on top. You have a choice between sweet, spicy, and their newest flavour: jajangmyeon chicken. Order them all and share with friends. They go great with soju as well.

You can find more information at Cheonman Thailand.

Kokekokko

Kokekokko is a food stall in The Mall Bangkapi, but they do pop-ups regularly at events, concerts, and music festivals all over Thailand. Three flavours of Korean fried chicken with reasonable prices come in a box perfect for an easy quick fix on the go. Mukbang icon Yang Soobin even gave this stall a visit and approved of the taste.

You can find more information at Kokekokko.