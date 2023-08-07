Meatless Monday: The largest vegan cheeseburger in Thailand is the size of a whole pizza

After Burger King’s ‘Real Cheeseburger’ shocked the internet, and our colleague’s digestive system, Eat.Co has come up with something similar but more wholesome for the meatless community. The biggest vegan cheeseburger has been born, and it’s called The Plant-Beast.

Eat.Co is a vegan cafe located around the corner of Sukhumvit 26. If you’ve been following a meatless Monday routine for a while, you certainly know about this Phangan-originated haven. The place serves mostly hearty western dishes, such as mac and cheese, salad, toasts, and sandwiches.

However, something sparked their minds recently and the cafe has come up with the largest plant-based burger Thailand has ever seen. This 12-inch burger is the size of a tray of pizza, weighing 3.7 kg, or even more than the Scottish cat in our home.

The Plant-Beast is comprised of a Let’s Plant Meat‘s giant patty, vegan Swees cheese, and their own home-baked buns. On the side is a bucket of fries served warm.

This large platter could comfortably feed eight hungry people but contributes to much less carbon, water, and land footprint than a normal burger.

Interested? Bring your best buds and inform the cafe 48 hours in advance so that they can prepare this one-of-a-kind vegan cheeseburger for you.

The Plant-Beast is priced at THB1,999, available at Eat.Co. Find out more via the website.

[Hero and featured image credit: Root the Future]