The Michelin Guide Thailand expands to Koh Samui and Surat Thani

This just in: the Michelin Guide Thailand is coming to Koh Samui and Surat Thani. This means that the 2024 edition of the guide will cover Bangkok (since 2018), Phuket and Phang-Nga (since 2019), Chiang Mai (since 2020), Ayutthaya (since 2022), Isan (since 2023), and Koh Samui & Surat Thani mainland.

At a press conference today, the Michelin Guide Thailand unveiled its plans to cover even more of the country in its guide. Following the (unrelated, but equally impressive) Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants awards last week, where Thai restaurant Le Du claimed the top spot, it is become very clear that Thailand is a true gem on the world’s culinary map.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Max Bottinger/Unsplash]

Koh Samui and Surat Thani added to the Michelin Guide Thailand

The new additions to the guide mean that eateries on Thailand’s second largest island, Koh Samui, as well as Surat Thani mainland, will be included. The extension allows for a deeper exploration of the flavors of Southern Thailand, celebrating the rich and diverse cuisine of the country.

Gwendal Poullenec, International Director of the Michelin Guides, explains, “Our MICHELIN Guide inspectors found that Koh Samui and Surat Thani have many charming and interesting things to be discovered – be it natural wonders, cultural heritage, and culinary delights. From the inspectors’ point of view, the gastronomy there is unique and flavorful. There are many local dishes that cannot be found anywhere.”

About Surat Thani

Surat Thani province is home to many of Thailand’s most beloved islands, as well as the Mu Koh And Thong Marine National Park. An area rich in natural resources, it is the source of many fresh ingredients that are used all over Thailand. It is famous for its huge oysters, river prawn, and salted duck eggs.

Koh Samui is likely the most beloved island in Surat Thani province. A popular vacation getaway for locals and tourists alike, it is known for its beautiful beaches and luxury, boutique, and even budget-friendly hotels. Whilst many travel for the natural scenery, it is also known for its fiery Southern Thai flavors and time-tested local restaurants.

We can’t wait to see many of them added to the guide.