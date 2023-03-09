Michelin star chefs in Bangkok that have earned two stars

Michelin stars are one of the most prestigious accolades for a chef. Let’s get to know the Michelin-starred chefs in Bangkok who work at restaurants with two stars.

In 2023, Bangkok is home to six two-Michelin-starred restaurants. While we’re always cheering for the number to go up in the year to come, here, we would like to get to know the talents behind these acclaimed stars. Read on to find out about the seven chefs in Bangkok’s two-Michelin-starred restaurants.

[Hero and featured image credit: chefs_table_bangkok/Instagram]

Michelin star chefs in Bangkok that work at two star restaurants

Chef Alain Roux of Le Normandie by Alain Roux

It is safe to say that the culinary arts run in the Roux family blood, for Alain Roux’s dad and uncle, Michel and Albert Roux respectively, are the pioneers who founded the Waterside Inn in the UK, one of the few restaurants that has managed to retain three Michelin stars for the longest time. Years of experiences in several French and his own family kitchens have brought him to establish the two-star classic French restaurant of Le Normandie by Alain Roux on the banks of Chao Phraya River. The privilege of being born into this culinary family is one thing, but according to many, Chef Alain Roux always listens to his customers’ unsaid feedback and caters to the local palate wherever he goes.

Chef Ryuki Kawasaki of Mezzaluna

It’s the sixth year that Mezzaluna has managed to retain its two Michelin stars, and Chef Ryuki Kawasaki has been with it ever since. He joined Lebua in 2015 and was given complete freedom to create unique delicacies for Thai diners. While his past experience stems from the world’s famous French kitchens, Mezzaluna goes back to the chef’s Japanese roots by incorporating all the best Japanese ingredients, including beef from his hometown in Nigata. The outcome is an acclaimed menu that diners fall in love with every time.

Chef Vincent Thierry of Chef’s Table

Chef Vincent Thierry considers himself a cook and an artist, and both roles he plays at his restaurant Chef’s Table every day. The large kitchen that acts as the centrepiece of the restaurant is his stage for performing simple but elegant French cooking techniques. Growing up in the Loire Valley in France, he has spent years sharpening his skills before moving to Hong Kong to lead the team at Caprice, where he earned them three Michelin stars. Here in Bangkok, the kitchen has come more and more alive, thanks to his culinary magic.

Chefs Thomas and Mathias Sühring of Sühring

Chef Thomas and Chef Mathias are the twin brothers behind Bangkok’s most renowned German fine dining restaurant, Sühring. Bringing the heritage of German cooking to the heart of Bangkok, the twin chefs introduce multiple heirloom recipes from their childhood, most of which undergo the process of fermentation, pickling, smoking, drying, and curing — all of which they learned at their grandmother’s farm. They have really done a remarkable job in introducing German cuisine to Thai diners since opening in 2016.

Chef Supaksorn “Ice” Jongsiri of Sorn

Here is the man behind one of the most difficult-to-book restaurants in Bangkok. Chef Supaksorn “Ice” is the grandson of the owner of Baan Ice restaurant, a casual Southern Thai restaurant that most of us are familiar with. Despite never having gone to a culinary academy, Chef Supaksorn was able to build Sorn from the ground up with his passed-on culinary skills and apt instincts from his grandmother. This might explain why his food is never showy; only genuine and authentically delicious.

Chef Chumpol Jangprai of R.HAAN

Having cooked at the Blue Elephant in Copenhagen since the age of 19, Chef Chumpol Jangprai is known internationally as one of the representatives of Thai cuisine. After years of travelling abroad and all around Thailand, he opened R.HAAN, a Thai restaurant that utilises 100% local ingredients in its traditional Thai recipes. Until now, R.HAAN is one of the only two Thai restaurants that has been awarded two Michelin stars.

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Thailand..