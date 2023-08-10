Bring your mum these stunning Mother’s Day desserts to see that wow on her face. Even if she might be trying to cut down on sugar, these cakes are so gorgeous that just looking — and Instagramming — them brings joy to the family.

This gastronomic adventure goes beyond the ordinary, as the city’s finest patisseries and eateries craft limited-edition cakes and desserts to celebrate the extraordinary women in our lives. From intricately designed confections to elegantly plated treats, these limited-time desserts make for the sweetest ending to your Mother’s Day meal.

[Hero and featured image credit: The Pastry&Co.]

10 cake shops in Bangkok that make the best Mother’s Day desserts

If it’s from The Mandarin Oriental Shop, you can only expect delicately crafted goods. This year the shop is presenting a beautiful cake for sharing and a set of macarons. The Best Mom Red Berries cake is a coconut sponge cake with coconut crumble and red berries cremeux, which is best served as a showstopper on your Mother’s Day dining table. If you’re looking for a gift, opt for a box of 12 Mother’s Day Macarons with jasmine ganache and marmalade fillings.

The Mother’s Day desserts are available at The Mandarin Oriental Shop at Siam Paragon, Gaysorn Village, The Emporium and Central Chidlom. Pre-order is recommended.

Executive Pastry Chef Andrea Noli of Peacock Alley has crafted a beautiful blue cake available for eight days only. Built up on black sesame sponge, the cake has a white chocolate & mascarpone mousse cake with blueberry lime compote. Be sure to order this 1.5-pound delicacy 24 hours in advance.

The Mother’s Day cake is available for order from August 9-16, 2023 only.

At École Ducasse, make a Mother’s Day dessert together with your mum. The culinary and pastry studio offers two pastry workshops on this special day; one of them is the making of Charlotte Red Fruits, and the other is macarons orange blossom ganache with jam. Alternatively, you can dive into a full culinary workshop with main dishes and a dessert as well.

The Pastry Special Workshop and the Macarons with Mum are available on August 12, 2023.

The Living Room at Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit provides an opportunity for families to spend time together over a crafted Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea. The set is comprised of scones, lavender & white chocolate mousse, smoked salmon on rye bread and more. The treats will be accompanied by TWG tea, coffee, and a jasmine-inspired sparkling wine cocktail.

The Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea is available on August 12 from 1pm-4pm.

For an extravagant dessert gift for your mum, order the Mother’s Day Macarons Set at Karrat. The macarons come in young coconut flavour and ‘Allure Thai’ flavour, but the highlight is the beautiful packaging with fresh flowers, garlands, and luxury cutlery.

The macarons are available in an 8- or 16-piece box, with an added option of fresh flowers or fresh garlands.

Cupcakes or cakes, Short Cuts at Crowne Plaza Bangkok has it all for mums. The list features everything from Jasmine & Daisy, Vanilla and Chocolate cupcake, to two-pound Love Mom cake, one-pound Cake for Mom, and one-pound Chocolate Cake Mom.

The special desserts are available for pre-order only until August 14, 2023.

Chikalicious offers various kinds of sweets under the theme ‘Ma Lai’ or garland, from the Cupcake Mini Bouquet to the Malai Cake. If you prefer to have different desserts in one box, opt for the Mother’s Day Special Afternoon Tea for two. The box is made up of a complete set of scones, blueberry cheesecakes, choux, sandwiches, strawberry tarts, and sausage puffs.

The special afternoon tea is available until August 14, 2023.

The aesthetic of the cakes at The Pastry & Co. is no joke. This year the popular Instagram bake shop serves three variations of Mother’s Day desserts including Blooming Mother’s Day set, Mom Letter cakes, and the classic Cookie Cups with handcrafted sugar decorations. Opt for the Blooming cake or Mom Letter cake if you’re looking for a showstopper, or the classic Nutella cookie cup if you prefer to order individual portions for everybody.

The Mother’s Day cake at Lynx Coffee is huge, made for the whole family, beautiful, and requires high appreciation for coconuts. This Love Mom Young Coconut Pie is a five-layer cake with biscuit base, young coconut custard, vanilla chiffon cake, Chantilly Madagascar vanilla, coconut gelatin, and butterfly pea coconut flesh. Given its seven-inch size with five layers, the rich, slightly sweet cake is made to be shared in a big family.

The cake is available throughout August. Pre-order is required.

One of the best and easiest places to find some delectable soft rolls is at Kyo Roll En. Apart from their stunning mooncakes, Kyo Roll En is presenting another heartwarming dessert this period especially for Mother’s Day. The 55-centimetre Shinkansen Roll for Mother’s Day has a blue hue from butterfly pea. It is rolled with fresh vanilla cream and a mix of fruits inside. It is recommended to finish the whole roll in one day, unless you have a wide enough refrigerator for it.

The roll is available on August 11-12, 2023.

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Thailand.