Nissin has released caffeinated gaming Cup Noodles 

If there are energy drinks for gamers, then it just makes sense that Nissin made gaming Cup Noodles… with caffeine.

You don’t need to have visited Japan to know that it is a wonderful country with many ingenious inventions. They seem to have something for every task, from their wonderful toilets to the head umbrella that makes you look like you stepped right out of Doraemon. Proving that they continue to be at the forefront of ingenuity, Japan has released a new culinary masterpiece: a new version of the famous Nissin Cup Noodles, except this time it’s for gamers—and caffeinated.

[Hero image: Nissin]

Nissin’s gaming Cup Noodles are caffeinated. No, seriously.

The Nissin Cup Noodles brand is one of the many iconic exports of Japan. Here in Thailand, we have our own varieties of the brand with tom yum and seafood flavours, but we all know the OG ones from Japan don’t even compare to what we have here. Japanese Cup Noodles have their own quirky flavours much like some of our Lay’s here, so it’s really not that surprising when it was announced that there would be Nissin caffeinated gaming Cup Noodles.

According to their news release translated by CNN, the company wanted to meet the demand of the rising gamer population in the country. There will be two flavours available: garlic black pepper yakisoba and curry. And yes, they’re both caffeinated.

Not only are they caffeinated for those late-night game sessions, but they’re also sauced-based and soup-free so you don’t have to make your hands and equipment dirty. Plus, you don’t have to worry about spilling hot soup all over your controller or keyboard—or worse, your crotch.

The Nissin gaming Cup Noodles will be released on September 18. It’s only available in Japan at least for now, so if you want to try it, either buy a ticket to the country or hope there’s a way to order it.