Gobble, gobble, mothercluckers. Thanksgiving has arrived and it’s time to cook, order, or head out to gorge on turkey with all the trimmings. The poster child (poster animal?) for Thanksgiving, no story around Thanksgiving is complete without that notorious turkey. However, as we gear up to say thanks and fill our hearts with gratitude, let us take a moment to sit back and spill some truths: does anyone here even like to eat turkey?

Thailand may not be the land of Thanksgiving, but it is the land that just keeps on giving any time special occasions are on the horizon. Shopping malls pull out the Christmas tree around mid-September, hearts are poured out all over the stores come 14 February, and who can forget all the little yellow flags that adorn all your favourite vegan supermarket goods during the annual Jay Festival?

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Amy Shamblen/Unsplash]

We always go big and we never go home when it comes to major events. Ironically, though, most of us only know Thanksgiving from the home — for many, it is through Western media and TV shows. In the books and on the screen, Thanksgiving is shown as a family affair, culminating in a grand Thanksgiving feast. Bonus points if it was homemade for hours before. More bonus points if the head of the household slices the turkey him- or herself. And absolutely banging bonus-bonus points if a quarrel ensues at said dinner table as soon as the meal begins.

There are many stories that we weave around Thanksgiving, but almost all of them are centred around this very special bird. A rare dish to be found in Bangkok (though we do have a guide on where to find it, if you’re looking), we wanted to know if it was really worth all the hype. Would you wait all year to have someone ask you, “hey, white meat or dark meat?” The Lifestyle Asia team is seated at the dinner table to discuss.

LSA Opinion: Does anyone here even like turkey?

No.

Growing up watching how people celebrate Thanksgiving from the films, I used to think that turkey was supposed to be delicious. The spell was broken was when I ordered a turkey at [omitted name] restaurant in Bangkok. It was dry, overcooked, and almost tasteless like when you accidentally eat steamed bun paper. At the time, I remember chewing it until my jaws were all exhausted, and I found myself in a dilemma: I couldn’t spit it out nor force myself to swallow it. So, no, I don’t like it.

—PL, Features Editor

Only if Ross Gellar is serving

I eat chicken breast on a daily basis and still can’t tolerate the traditional roasted turkey. I just don’t understand the point of this dryness and whatever sauce that has to come with it. I would give it a try if it’s was the Moistmaker, you know, that thing that makes Ross scream.

—PC, Content Writer

Only with a special recipe

I like turkey, but not cooked whole because I’ve tasted a few that made it quite dry and under-seasoned it. I had a friend who cured turkey legs in shio koji before serving it up as confit turkey. I love that recipe so much, I’m almost having inappropriate thoughts about it.

—KV, Content Writer

Goose wins the game

I normally fly to Germany for the festive season, and we enjoy roast goose at Christmas time. Thereby, the goose wins the festive aviary competition for me. I rarely eat turkey, maybe as a low-cal snack if I’m trying to shed a few kilos. Again, not really a “happy” occasion.

—LG, Creative Content Director

It’s about the pairing

Let’s be honest, the turkey is the centrepiece of the Thanksgiving feast but it’s always cooked the same way. It’s the sides that make the feast. How great are your mashed potatoes? Your vegetables? Your mac and cheese? Don’t get me wrong, I’ll still get some turkey, but the sides are where it’s at.

—ES, Senior Writer

Chicken over turkey, except at Universal Studios

Growing up I liked to eat turkey because it’s Thanksgiving, but now I realise that bird is so dry. For the past few years, my family and I opt for chicken instead. Not only is it cost-effective but you’re less likely to overcook it. However, if I ever go to Universal Studios again, I would get those giant smoked turkey legs.

—TC, Content Writer