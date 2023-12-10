12 restaurants with private dining rooms in Bangkok

It’s that festive time of year again, and you and your friends are scrolling for the best dining spots within the last minute. Fear not, here’s our ultimate list to restaurants that offer private dining rooms in Bangkok where you can enjoy your feast away from prying eyes.

Restaurants with private dining rooms in Bangkok

Den Kushi Flori

Following its opening in July, Den Kushi Flori, the first branch of the Michelin-starred restaurant outside of Tokyo, has garnered a massive buzz among Japanese food aficionados and omakase fans–the rumours have it that the bookings are harder to get in than Chulalongkorn University as of now. Instead of booking a seat at the counter table, you can dine at the private room where chef Susumu Shimizu will prepare his dishes for your private party.

Den Kushi Flori Bangkok, LG Floor, Erawan Bangkok, Phloen Chit Road, Lumpini, Bangkok; 02 022 0200.

BK Salon

This isn’t the spot for a snazzy haircut. Named after a fancy 17th-18th century French social hub for arts and ideas, BK Salon is setting out to be more than just your run-of-the-mill eatery-bar-cafe. It’s a creativity booster – think art workshops, yoga, and even a local farmers’ market. Just don’t expect haircuts. Apart from its cafe-like interior, BK Salon also boasts a private-dining room where guests can sample food designed by Asia’s number one chef. Think, ‘Lotus Fried Rice’ – a dish featuring a fluffy, velvety omelet packed with fresh oysters in generous portions, or Gaeng Hanglay Sandwich stuffed with tender beef oozing with juicy goodness.

BK Salon is currently in the soft opening phase. Sathupradit. Open Mon-Fri 11.30am-midnight. Sat-Sun 9.30am-midnight.

Methavalai Sorndaeng

If you are a bit old-schooled and prefer living your life in the ’80s, head to this one-Michelin star restaurant situated right in front of the Democracy Monument–yes, we still have it. Food-wise, they might not subscribe to Bangkok’s food craze for foams, bubbles, and small bites. What they offer is the authentic, hearty traditional Thai dishes with some Chinese influence, to be enjoyed in the privacy of your own room, if you wish.

Methavalai Sorndaeng. 78/2 Ratchadamnoen Ave, Wat Bowon Niwet, Phra Nakhon. Open daily 10.30am-10pm. Tel. 02-224-3088

North

Bangkok may be oversaturated with Thai Northern restaurants, but when it comes to ones that showcase the cuisine in fine dining flair, you can count them with only two fingers. Taking over a colonial-style house once belonging to ML Nuam Snidvong, North has breathed new life into this old building, transforming it into a lush green garden complete with design motifs from the North–think yeepang (lanterns) and triangle blinds from khanom jok. There are two private dining rooms with balcony views.

North Restaurant. 8 Sukhumvit Soi 33. Open daily 11.30am-2.30pm; 6pm-11pm. Tel. 061-426-2642

Antito

Frequent diners to J’AIME by Jean-Michel Lorain will know how dedicated and attentive chef Amerigo Sesti is when it comes to his creations. At his own Italian restaurant, Antito, however, not only will you receive the same level of attentiveness, but you will get to try Sesti’s intimate creations for a fraction of the price. Walking through the passage may give you the impression of an art gallery–thanks to some of Andy Warhol’s works laden the place with some eye-popping yellow palettes. Apart from its poolside, there is also a private lounge where you can dine with your friends as well.

Antito. 14/F Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn. Open daily noon-11.30pm. Tel. 02-210-8100

Khaan

Inside a two-storey shophouse in leafy Soi Somkid, Chef Aom churns out her unique collection of regionally-diverse Thai dishes, boasting Thai flavours with no shortcuts. In her new 11-course dining experience (THB3,850), her iconic mainstays like kai toon gaeng kua, which sees a soft-boiled egg slow-cooked in turmeric oil for two hours served with crab meat curry, and rice paddy crab with sticky rice, featuring the super-fatty and kind of mustard-yellow crab fat, would woo anyone even if you’re already her long-time fan. For more privacy, there’s a private room upstairs.

Khaan. 14 3 Soi Somkid Lumphini. Open Tue-Sat 5pm-1am. Tel. 092-441-6547

The Crystal Grill House

Despite its transparent glass domes, this riverside grill house surrounds your private gatherings with sound-proof bubbles where you can enjoy a selection of charcoal roasted meat and seafood. If you’re more keen on the pirate theme, you can also head to Sirimahanop where you can dine in the Captain’s Cabin with your private party while sipping their rum offerings.

The Crystal Grill House. Asiatique 76 Charoenkrung Soi 72. Open daily 4.30pm-midnight. Tel. 02 059 5699

Kate Place’s Supper Club

Back when Bangkok was plagued with the pandemic doom, Pikun “Kate” Wangsantia started her little supper club upstairs, rounding her friends and acquaintances to join in her circle. While it’s not technically a private dining room, if you, unlike us, can gather more than 6 of your friends, you can indulge in the ultimate Thai comfort food in the cosiest ambience.

Kate Place’s Supper Club. Sukhumvit Soi 36. Open Tue-Sun 6pm-10pm. Tel. 092-362-6393

Hei Yin

Dedicated to presenting a modern take on traditional Chinese cuisine, Hei Yin boasts over 100 tantalising items, including signature roasted Hong Kong-style suckling pig, the braised fish maw soup with abalone, sea cucumber and dried scallops, and freshly baked desserts–think Hong Kong egg tarts. Choose from four uniquely decorated private dining rooms, or sit back inside their spacious modern interiors.

Hei Yin 3/F Gaysorn. Open daily 11am-3pm; 6pm-10pm. Tel. 080-964-5423

Zao Larb

Tucked inside Thonglor Soi 25 is the second spin-off from the Isan food specialist Nutthida “Eve” Palasak where you can enjoy an Isan hot pot (jaew hon) feast with some of her wine selection. Those with more adventurous palates can also opt for soi ju (sliced raw beef) or som teen ngua (the fermented ox feet slow-cooked until it becomes gelatinous).

Zao Larb. Thonglor Soi 25. Open Tue-Sun 8.30am-2pm; 5pm-11pm.

Sri Trat

Bringing Trat to Bangkok, Sri Trat serves up Eastern Thai cuisine, and the recipes are inspired by Thailand’s eastern provinces. Head over to Sri Trat for the best fiery seafood and curries, and a trip to the East. They have two private rooms on the second floor which are ideal for larger dinner party groups, and still offer the same wooden fittings and charms as the main dining hall downstairs.

Sri Trat. Sukhumvit Soi 33. Open daily 11am-11pm. Tel. 02-088-0968

Arom Kwan

Best known for their #PrivateSmokedTable, this one-of-a-kind grill house is a must-try private dining experience. The batik-themed space accommodates up to ten people and serves delectable Malaysian food which is accompanied by old-school Malaysian tunes. More than a meal, dining at Aromkwan is an experience — one you get to share (only) with your closest company.

Arom Kwan. Pridi Banomyong Soi 14. Tue-Sun 6pm-11pm. Tel. 094-235-6662.