Find your Shangri-La with Shang Palace’s limited ‘Whimsical Set Menu’

Ah, Bangkok. A city full of delicious food and many new restaurants popping up almost every month. However, one that always comes to mind when thinking of classic Cantonese cuisine is Shang Palace. The spices, flavour, and cooking techniques they use for each dish are outstanding. Are you ready to find your Shangri-La?

For over 50 years, the Shangri-La has been committed to providing guests memorable experiences. And, of course, as Shangri-La Hotels are known to be five-star luxury hotels, that is expected. As its legacy continues, the luxury hotel chain has launched a new global campaign. The “Find Your Shangri-La” campaign helps visitors to “find their personal moments of joy” at this luxury hotel chain.

[Hero & Feature Image Credit: Shangri-La Bangkok]

Find your Shangri-La at Shang Palace

The “Find Your Shangri-La” themed experiences are available at 13 hotels globally, including Thailand. As part of the brand’s new campaign, Shangri-La Bangkok offers an exclusively curated limited-time set menu at the Shang Palace. Located on level three, Executive Chinese Chef Tan Kwang Aik created ‘The Whimsical Set Menu.’

From today until August 15, 2023, expect your tastebuds to go on a whimsical and flavourful journey. With the menu’s diverse flavours—salty, sweet, sour, umami, and different textures—this playful take on classic Cantonese dishes will surely be unforgettable. There’s also a special treat. The chefs will showcase their masterful culinary skills tableside, showing off their cooking methods.

The Whimsical Set Menu

This limited-offer menu includes six courses, available at 4,288++ THB per set. Diners start with the Magic Octopus, covered in a tasty spiced peanut crumble. Next is Chicken Consommé with morel mushrooms. The Scallops and Caviar cooked to perfection are absolutely delightful. Silky, smooth, and very unique is also the Cod Two Ways. However, the menu’s highlight is the Sichuan Braised Wagyu Short Ribs. Super tender and aromatic. The last course is the Koi Bird’s Nest.

For further information, please visit Shangri-La Bangkok’s website here. To make a reservation at the Shang Palace, please call 0 2236 7777 or email: restaurants.slbk@shangri-la.com