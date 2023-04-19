Should kids-free restaurants be a thing in Bangkok?

A restaurant in New Jersey ignited a fiery debate when they announced a “kids-free” policy earlier this year. Many think it’s a genius idea. Should Bangkok look in to kids-free restaurants too?

The case for and against kids-free restaurants in Bangkok

“We love kids. We really, truly, do. But lately, it’s been extremely challenging to accommodate children at Nettie’s.” The New Jersey restaurant said in an online statement, “Between noise levels, lack of space for high chairs, cleaning up crazy messes, and the liability of kids running around the restaurant, we have decided that it’s time to take control of the situation. This wasn’t a decision that was made lightly, but some recent events have pushed us to implement this new policy.”

As such, the restaurant decided to no longer welcome children under 10 to dine at Nettie’s.

The statement quickly sparked discourse on various online platforms, even in Bangkok. After all, limitations mean you’re keeping some of your customers out the door, but many say that some limitations are positive for the restaurant. Some are even calling for Bangkok to have kids-free restaurants, too. Here, we weigh the pros and cons.

Dining as a bonding experience

Dining is definitely a bonding experience for the whole family. Dining outside of the home means less mess at home, and is a great way to introduce your young ones to new cuisines. Food, especially in Asian families, can be categorised as a love language, which includes both a home-cooked meal and a nice reunion dinner with heartwarming dishes in a restaurant.

The fact that kids can be noisier than adults is human nature, and perhaps a little patience (especially from fellow parents) is commonplace. On top of that, kids that are acting out are not all badly-behaved. Many tantrums may stem from sensory issues or even disabilities. Lest we forget, children may use sounds as a means of communicating.

The individual vs. the collective

However, there are undeniably disadvantages of having kids in a restaurant, including Bangkokians. In an online forum, arguments ranged from the dangers children may present in a restaurant (running into staff, knocking things over) to badly behaved parents who do not discipline their offspring. A ban on kids in certain restaurants would limit both.

“If You Don’t Want Kids in Restaurants, You Should Just Stay Home” is the title of a recent Bon Appetit article. The author argues that a ban on kids is “missing the point of restaurants,” explaining that “dining has never been a matter of an individual’s experience—it’s a collective one.”

Nevertheless, it could be argued that dining has always been both an individual experience and a collective one. It’s in our very nature to crave an experience that works for us. I’m sure you’ve turned away from a restaurant to avoid a crowd before.

Moreover, a collective experience does not mean to be good for just your table, but to be collectively good for the whole place, too. Just because you and your kids are having a bonding experience does not justify others having to endure all the tantrums and loud yelling. Where do we draw the line between the personal and the public? It’s certainly well and good to understand the importance of intergenerational socialisation, but we also don’t owe our peacefulness and overall positive experience to any family.

There’s a popular saying in Thailand that roughly translates to “your kids are not cute to everyone,” and I think that applies here.

Topping up on tips

It should be noted that Nettie’s reasons for their ban on kids are mostly due to concern for their staff. After all, they’re the ones cleaning up messes, dealing with complaints, accommodating high chairs, and more. We all know that people working in this industry aren’t paid all too well (in Bangkok, too), and the new kids-free policy may allow them to have a more pleasant work experience.

As such, the Bon Appétit article mentioned above suggests a solution: just tip the workers more. While it’s true that giving workers a wage that would justify them dealing with all the shenanigans, it puts unnecessary pressure on consumers. Until restaurants pay them a proper, livable wage, this is just a temporary solution, especially with the ongoing discussion on how much of a tip is considered enough.

Furthermore, it puts parents in an unfair position. Are we essentially taxing them for their children, for their desire to have a nice meal in a restaurant with their families?

A grain of salt

The debate on whether to have kids-free restaurants in Bangkok is an on-going one, and the shades of grey are plenty. Especially as a world-renowned family-friendly tourist destination, could a ban on children affect our tourism and hospitality industry in a negative way? Then again as a culinary destination, could a ban on children affect our tourism and hospitality industry in a positive way?

It’s difficult to pin-point where exactly the lines can be drawn, and at the time of writing, not many restaurants around town are kids-free. So far, we have been taking the subject of misbehaving children in restaurants with a grain of salt. Whether at some point we ban salt for children remains to be seen.