Visit the Singapore Food Festival for a grand feast this 19-30 July

Singapore Food Festival returns, marking three decades of showcasing the country’s rich food culture with its biggest-ever format, from 19 to 30 July 2023.

The annual celebration, which is taking place at Bayfront Event Space, will feature new food zones, pop-ups, masterclasses by acclaimed chefs, and event-only dishes at the Festival Village.

Besides the main arena, the event will also have satellite activations from food tours to cooking workshops, as well as a fringe festival showcasing over 100 craft beers.

[Hero and featured image credit: Jisun Han/Unsplash]

Food zones at Singapore Food Festival 2023

The 30th-edition of Singapore Food Festival will bring together over 100 food brands across multiple zones, including three new ones. Debuting this year are Food Cartel, where chefs like Paul Longworth of one-Michelin-starred Rhubarb Le Restaurant will be conducting masterclasses on how to make chilli crab scotch egg with black pepper aioli.

Singapore has a thriving cafe culture, and Café Boulevard pays tribute to the scene with coffee and pastries from oat milk brand Oatside and Le Matin Patisserie. At Sweets Alley, traditional and modern desserts from Nonya-style ang ku kueh by Ji Xiang Confectionery to Denzy Gelato’s pear, ginger, and ginger flower ice cream will be on offer.

At the SG Food Walk zone, over 50 food stalls and restaurants will be serving festival-exclusive dishes. Expect curry chicken fried popiah from Mr. Popiah, calamari nachos with belimbing sauce from Kausmo and local fish farm Ah Hua Kelong, and No.25 Minced Meat Noodle’s Singapore-style mazesoba.

Other festival-only options include pandan waffles with smoked pork cheese by The Hainan Story, Le Levain’s nasi lemak pizza, and bakmi hae bee hiam from Kulon.

(Image credit: Singapore Food Festival / Facebook)

Singapore Food festival 2023 also highlights local food businesses at the SG Mama Shop zone. Designed like a classic convenience store, the shelves will be lined by snacks and beverages including Mekhala’s organic cooking sauces, ethically-sourced coffee beans by Hook Coffee, and the world’s first sustainable soy wine, Sachi.

Outside the fair grounds, tour operator Indie Singapore will offer an experience that brings people to Tiong Bahru market for fresh herbs. Pastry chef Yeo Min of Pastories in Joo Chiat will lead a workshop on baking a heritage shophouse cake and making macarons using ingredients from the wet market, while Munchi Pancakes at Lau Pa Sat will teach participants how to make traditional min jiang kueh.

Singapore Food Festival 2023’s fringe event

After Singapore Food Festival wraps up, Brewnanza Fest by Brewlander will take over Bayfront Event Space to serve over 100 craft beers. Happening from 3 to 6 August, the event delivers a range of styles from farmhouse ales to IPAs by local and international breweries. Some, such as Japan’s DD4D, will be launching in town for the first time.

The beer festival will also have six limited-edition creations, including a collaboration beer by Singapore’s Brewlander and Rocky Ridge from Australia, and Brewlander’s 58 Shades of Red IPA, which commemorates the country’s 58th birthday.

Tickets to Singapore Food Festival 2023 starts at S$8 per person, while Brewnanza is priced from S$30.

Singapore Food Festival 2023

19-30 July 2023

Brewnanza Fest by Brewlander

3-6 August 2023

Bayfront Event Space, 12A Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018970