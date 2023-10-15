One of the largest culinary events of 2023 returns. SO/ Bangkok proudly presents the 11th edition of its SO Amazing Chefs event that gathers 11 international culinary masters to serve their dishes right here in Bangkok.

SO Amazing Chefs 2023 Brings 11 International Chefs to a Bangkok Culinary Showdown

This year, the event will see 11 international chefs, 3 in-house culinary artists, and 12 Michelin stars across the 9 days and 12 programs from 3-11 November 2023.

The activities range from a vineyard experience, Masterclasses, dinners, SO Amazing Sunday Brunch, Cheese at SO/, a Culinary Showdown, and Dinner Cruise on the Chao Phraya River.

Why is it worthy of your visit? Well, here’s a full list of the culinary masters arriving at SO/ Bangkok:

Paul Liebrandt ☆☆ – Chef & Owner of Corton, New York

Darren Chin ☆ – Chef & Owner of DC, Kuala Lumpur

Erik Anderson ☆☆ – Executive Chef of Barndiva, California

Ari Weiswasser ☆☆ – Chef-Proprietor of Glen Ellen Star, California

Simon Scott ☆ – Chef-Proprietor of Bistrot Saveurs, France

Rob Van Der Veeken ☆ – Chef and Co-owner of De Luytervelde, Netherlands

Yoshiro Kiyama ☆ – Chef-Owner of Kiyama, Kyoto

Kamol (Gigg) Chobdee-ngam – Chef-Owner of Lerdtip, Bangkok

Clément Bonano ☆ – Chef and one-half of the brother duo owner of Granit – La Mécanique des Frères Bonano, France

Benjamin Bonano ☆ – Sommelier and one-half of the brother duo owner of Granit – La Mécanique des Frères Bonano, France

Patrice & Philippe Marchand – Co-owners (along with a third brother) of one of the oldest family companies in France

Tirapat Rerngjai – Executive Sous Chef at SO/ Bangkok

Piti Saengmanee – Executive Sweet & Savory Chef at SO/ Bangkok

Surasak Songsuk – Chef de Cuisine at Red Oven at SO/ Bangkok

Across the intriguing programs, there are some highlights that you should not miss. For example, the Supper Club dinner from four renowned chefs, the four-course Culinary Showdown dinner from eight Michelin-starred chefs, and the SO Amazing Chefs Dinner Cruise.

Besides these, savoury dining is not the only activity you can join. There’s also a trip to Monsoon Valley Vineyard in Hua Hin, a dessert class, and a bar takeover to look forward to.

The event starts on November 3 and ends on November 11th, 2023. For more information and reservations, visit the website.

[Hero and featured image credit: SO/ Bangkok]

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Thailand.