Thai fine dining restaurants in Bangkok to savour the taste of the Kingdom

Let’s update your bucket list. These fine dining restaurants have really captured the taste of Thailand, all while displaying the gastronomic talent and authenticity that would even impress your Thai grandma.

What does it mean to eat as a Thai? Some may think of the use of local ingredients—the aromatic spices that are hard-hitting, and the level of spiciness that will make Caucasian folks reluctant to savour another mouthful. Many might refer to the generous portions and the sense of community as you’re meals are often presented sharing-style. In Bangkok, these restaurants have really done their homework, and even people born and raised here can appreciate all these factors, but in an elevated setting.

Bookmark them, call them up for a table, call your friends for some company. You’re going to enjoy every bite at these Thai fine dining restaurants in Bangkok.

Thai fine dining restaurants in Bangkok

Sorn

With two Michelin stars and the only Thai restaurant that made it into the The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 list, we can be sure that your experience will be one to remember. Authentic Southern Thai recipes are meticulously crafted using only the finest local ingredients, so expect complex yet balanced flavours, and spices that pack a punch. Note that reservations are quite hard to place, so advanced booking is highly recommended.

R-HAAN

Chef Chumpol of the two Michelin star R-HAAN serves a menu following the concept of “The Wisdom of Thai Cuisine.” Only the best and freshest ingredients are brought from all over the country in order to really showcase the taste of Thailand. The beef in their Kang Khe Lek is from Buriram, the squid is from Petchaburi, the wagyu is from Korat. All cooked to perfection.

Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin

Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin is modern Thai gastronomy at its peak. Conventional dishes are picked apart and presented in innovative ways, yet still remind you of the tastes that resemble the Thai cuisine you know and love. Head Chef Chayawee shows that they really understand Thai cuisine, while Chef Henrik Yde-Andersen of Kiin Kiin from Denmark adds the twists that set the restaurant apart from its competitors. The restaurants has been holding one Michelin star since it first opened.

80/20

80/20 is known for using local ingredients from all over the country, and reinterpreting them while still paying homage to Thai roots. Their main course is the “Gap Khao,” a whole set of dishes with generous portions spread across the table. You can then share them with your company, all while hearing about Chef Andrew’s inspirations. For those visiting, it’s the perfect way to get acquainted with the cuisine. For Thais, it will remind you of a homely family-style mean, with a fine dining twist.

Saawaan

Saawaan is famous for utilising only the finest local ingredients cooked using complex techniques. There’s a lot of ways you can prepare Thai food, and they’re showcasing it all. Fermentation, boiling, stir-frying—you name it. It’s the Thai tastes and techniques you’re familiar with since childhood, elevated with a gastronomic journey through an inventive menu.

Nusara

Sustainable menus that uplift the community—that’s what Nusara is all about. Helmed by Chef Ton, Nusara wanted to present Thai cuisine that is neither traditional nor modern, but rather something that joins the two together. So, he created a tasting menu in remembrance of his late grandmother who lived in Tha Tien—a menu that is tasty and bright, yet evokes the warmth of family.

nahm

nahm prides itself on creating a tasting menu that even our ancestors would enjoy. Simple, yet tasteful cooking, sharing plates perfect with some company, and very generous portions that’ll make you feel full before you know it. Their gang pu bai cha plu is the pinnacle of Southern Thai, with blue swimmer crab and a broth made from coconut milk, fish sauce, and a little calamansi.

Potong

People that have walked through Yaowarat understand the decadence that is Thai-Chinese cuisine. Restaurant Potong, helmed by the Chef Pam and her team, is ready to let you experience 20 courses (yes, 20) of progressive Thai-Chinese dishes that will remind you of some of your favourite dishes around Bangkok. Remember to book in advance—they’re probably full for the next month or two already.

Nawa Central Thai Cuisine

From the team behind Samlor comes a new dining venture highlighting central Thai cuisine—think tom yum, nam prik, and koong chae num pla. What they offer are tastes that locals are familiar with, but elevated in presentation and technique. Highlights include tom yum kung with river prawn and coconut foam, and blue crab nam prik. They’re not reinventing any wheels—they’re here to show you that the wheels are fine, and added a set of spice-filled boosters to the back of the vehicle.

TAAN

TAAN’s approach to food is by understanding the ingredients, as well as the local talents involved in the process of bringing said ingredients to the table. As such, they pride themselves in working hand-in-hand with food providers along with celebrating their efforts in the form of seasonal tasting courses. As you’re enjoying the meal, be sure to sample some of their organic and biodynamic wines that pair so well with their recipes.

Aksorn

One Michelin star and located at the top floor of Central: The Original Store, Aksorn takes inspiration from the old Thai cookbooks of 1940s to 1970s. The brainchild of Chef David Thompson, each dish is flavourful, filled with spice and seasoning, and crafted with meticulous care. Highlights include the gaeng som with river prawn and green papaya, as well as the roasted pigeon with local greens and fermented bean curd.

North Restaurant

Northern Thai food representation is alive and very well at North Restaurant, as their gastronomic Lanna cuisine will take you on a trip you won’t want to return from. Those already familiar with Northern cuisine will be quite surprised with the inventive adaptations while staying true to its roots and tastes—Kurobuta Sai Oua, Lanna Tapas, crab meat khao soi, and many more.

Paste Bangkok

Recipes of Thai royalty, dishes present in heritage cookbooks, flavours packed with history of the kingdom—let Chef Bee Satongun tell you all about them through her delicious creations. Local ingredients that look unconventional are cooked and presented in ways that will surprise you. Examples include the grilled Iberico pork pluma with starfruit and jet berry shoots, along with grilled bigfin reef squid stir-fried with clove beans and fresh herb paste.

