5 Thai pizzerias make the Asia-Pacific list for 50 Top Pizzas 2023
Dining
01 Jun 2023 10:00 PM

Vichayuth Chantan
Content Writer, Bangkok

Some of our foodie friends were in Tokyo on May 30 for the announcement of the 50 Top Pizza Asia-Pacific 2023 list. Five Thai pizzerias made the list.

Representatives from all over the Asia Pacific area and Middle-East (Dubai, Israel, Kuwait, India, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, China, South Korea, Philippines, and Singapore), were in Tokyo for the annual ceremony that celebrates the best pizzas in the region. From the mouthwatering toppings down to the crust—making pizza is an art form, and these chefs have perfect the craft.

Topping the list for this year’s ranking is The Pizza Bar On 38th from Tokyo, Japan, followed by Bottega from Beijing, China, then Pizzeria Peppe Napoli Sta’ Ca”, from Tokyo, Japan.

[Hero and featured image credit: Pizza Massilia]

5 Thai pizzerias make the Asia-Pacific list for 50 Top Pizzas 2023

Image credit: pizzamassiliabkk/Instagram

No. 8 – Pizza Massilia

Pizza Massilia is no stranger to being included in the 50 Top Pizza list, for they’re a key player on the Asia-Pacific list for four years in a row now. With raw ingredients imported all the way from Italy, then cooked to perfection, it is no wonder why this pizzeria has become such a staple establishment in Soi Ruam Rudee, as well as making appearances at many events. Chef Michele Fernando makes sure that the pizzas are treated with care, made with love, and of course, delicious in taste.

Apart from earning the No. 8 spot, Pizza Massilia also received the Goeldlin Award, which commends the best service.

You can find out more at Pizza Massilia.

Image credit: pizzeria_mazzie/Instagram

No. 9 – Pizzeria Mazzie

Coming close on No. 9 is Pizzeria Mazzie, famous for their natural levain pizzas, as well as other small plates and delicacies that will leave diners in a well-deserved food coma. From unbeatable classics to inventive selections, they do them all really, really well. Smoked Buffalo, gruyère, roasted maitake mushrooms, and pecorino Romano, all in one bite? That’s amore.

You can find more information at Pizzeria Mazzie.

Image credit: lolivabkk/Instagram

No. 29 – L’ Olivia

L’ Olivia is quintessential, unmistakably Italian in the best sense. Sit al fresco and have an aperitivo under the olive trees as you order some Italian classics and a pizza that smells of quality and comfort—it’s like dining in the hills of Abruzzo. And of course, you can trust Chef Gabriele Luna when it comes to making a good pizza, as he utilises each ingredient with care, from earthy flavours to additions from the sea.

Apart from getting the No. 9 placement, L’ Olivia also received the Asti DOCG Award, commending the dining destination for the best wine list.

You can find more information at L’ Olivia.

Image credit: MARNI/Facebook

No. 36 – Marni

Tucked comfortably in Phuket Town, Marni is simply breathtaking when it comes to their Napoletana-style pizzas. The high heat, wood smoke, and quality ingredients are the secret to making both locals and visitors fall in love with their creations. Keep it simple with their pepperoni pizza made from Napoli salami, or treat yourself to the Truffle Burrata Prosciutto, one of their best-selling pizzas that combines all the mouthwatering ingredients in one bite.

You can find more information at Marni.

Image credit: Five Olives Restaurant/Facebook

No. 40 – Five Olives

Four is not enough, six sounds too much, but Five Olives sound just right. Step into the establishment and you will feel the sense of Italian comfort, as well as a mouthwatering aroma wafting throughout the place. Their claim to fame is quite possibly the “Truffle Stracciatella Prosciutto” pizza, made with aromatic truffles, ever-so-creamy burrata, and quality Italian ham topped on their special pizza dough. A match made in heaven—just one bite and you’ll hear “Ave Maria” playing in the distance.

You can find more information at Five Olives.

50 Top Pizza Asia-Pacific 2023: the Full List

Congratulations to everyone that made the cut! You can find the full list for the 50 Top Pizza Asia-Pacific 2023 ranking below.

1          The Pizza Bar on 38th – Tokyo, Japan

2          Bottega – Beijing, China

3          Pizzeria Peppe – Napoli sta’ ca” – Tokyo, Japan

4          48h Pizza e Gnocchi Bar – Melbourne, Australia

5          Fiata by Salvatore Fiata – Hong Kong, China

6          Via Toledo Enopizzeria – Dubai, United Arab Emirates

7          Dante’s Pizzeria Napoletana – Auckland, New Zealand

8          Pizza Massilia – Bangkok, Thailand

9          Pizzeria Mazzie – Bangkok, Thailand

10        Crosta Pizzeria – Makati, Philippines

11        Al Taglio – Sydney, Australia

12        Pizza Strada – Tokyo, Japan

13        Pizza Studio Tamaki Roppongii – Tokyo, Japan

14         Il Caffè– Dubai, United Arab Emirates

15        a mano – Makati, Philippines

16        Pizzeria Braceria CESARI – Nagoya, Japan

17        BACI Trattoria & Bar – Hong Kong, China

18        Spacca Napoli – Seoul, South Korea

19        La Bottega Enoteca – Singapore, Singapore

20        Andrea Style – Taipei City, Taiwan

21         Little Napoli – Hong Kong, China

22        Pizzeria e trattoria da ISA – Tokyo, Japan

23        Pizzeria e Braceria L’Insieme – Tokyo, Japan

24        Pizza Madre – Sydney, Australia

25        Seirinkan – Tokyo, Japan

26        La Tripletta – Tokyo, Japan

27        Pizzeria da Tigre – Osaka, Japan

28        Lil Franki Pizzeria – Sydney, Australia

29        L’OLIVA Bangkok – Bangkok, Thailand

30        MASSIMOTTAVIO – Tokyo, Japan

31        Pizzeria da CIRO – Kyoto, Japan

32        Queen Margherita of Savoy – Sydney, Australia

33        Gigi’s Pizza Balmain – Sydney, Australia

34        +39 Pizzeria – Melbourne, Australia

35        Wild Flour Italian – Taguig, Philippines

36        Marni – Phuket, Thailand

37        Shop225 – Melbourne, Australia

38        La Piedra – Jerusalem, Israel

39        Lilian – Auckland, New Zealand

40        Five Olives – Phuket, Thailand

41        Il Caminetto – Melbourne, Australia

42        Proof Pizza – Wine – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

43        SOLO Pizza Napulitana – Kuwait City, Kuwait

44        Da Susy – Gurugram, India

45        Beintema’s – Bandung, Indonesia

46        Maestro Sourdough Pizza – Perth, Australia

47        Leo’s – New Delhi, India

48        Pizzeria Cavalese – Jakarta, Indonesia

49        A16 – Yokohama, Japan

50        TARANTELLA da Luigi – Tokyo, Japan

You can find out more at 50 Top Pizza Asia-Pacific 2023.

