Some of our foodie friends were in Tokyo on May 30 for the announcement of the 50 Top Pizza Asia-Pacific 2023 list. Five Thai pizzerias made the list.

Representatives from all over the Asia Pacific area and Middle-East (Dubai, Israel, Kuwait, India, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, China, South Korea, Philippines, and Singapore), were in Tokyo for the annual ceremony that celebrates the best pizzas in the region. From the mouthwatering toppings down to the crust—making pizza is an art form, and these chefs have perfect the craft.

Topping the list for this year’s ranking is The Pizza Bar On 38th from Tokyo, Japan, followed by Bottega from Beijing, China, then Pizzeria Peppe Napoli Sta’ Ca”, from Tokyo, Japan.

[Hero and featured image credit: Pizza Massilia]

5 Thai pizzerias make the Asia-Pacific list for 50 Top Pizzas 2023

No. 8 – Pizza Massilia

Pizza Massilia is no stranger to being included in the 50 Top Pizza list, for they’re a key player on the Asia-Pacific list for four years in a row now. With raw ingredients imported all the way from Italy, then cooked to perfection, it is no wonder why this pizzeria has become such a staple establishment in Soi Ruam Rudee, as well as making appearances at many events. Chef Michele Fernando makes sure that the pizzas are treated with care, made with love, and of course, delicious in taste.

Apart from earning the No. 8 spot, Pizza Massilia also received the Goeldlin Award, which commends the best service.

No. 9 – Pizzeria Mazzie

Coming close on No. 9 is Pizzeria Mazzie, famous for their natural levain pizzas, as well as other small plates and delicacies that will leave diners in a well-deserved food coma. From unbeatable classics to inventive selections, they do them all really, really well. Smoked Buffalo, gruyère, roasted maitake mushrooms, and pecorino Romano, all in one bite? That’s amore.

No. 29 – L’ Olivia

L’ Olivia is quintessential, unmistakably Italian in the best sense. Sit al fresco and have an aperitivo under the olive trees as you order some Italian classics and a pizza that smells of quality and comfort—it’s like dining in the hills of Abruzzo. And of course, you can trust Chef Gabriele Luna when it comes to making a good pizza, as he utilises each ingredient with care, from earthy flavours to additions from the sea.

Apart from getting the No. 9 placement, L’ Olivia also received the Asti DOCG Award, commending the dining destination for the best wine list.

No. 36 – Marni

Tucked comfortably in Phuket Town, Marni is simply breathtaking when it comes to their Napoletana-style pizzas. The high heat, wood smoke, and quality ingredients are the secret to making both locals and visitors fall in love with their creations. Keep it simple with their pepperoni pizza made from Napoli salami, or treat yourself to the Truffle Burrata Prosciutto, one of their best-selling pizzas that combines all the mouthwatering ingredients in one bite.

No. 40 – Five Olives

Four is not enough, six sounds too much, but Five Olives sound just right. Step into the establishment and you will feel the sense of Italian comfort, as well as a mouthwatering aroma wafting throughout the place. Their claim to fame is quite possibly the “Truffle Stracciatella Prosciutto” pizza, made with aromatic truffles, ever-so-creamy burrata, and quality Italian ham topped on their special pizza dough. A match made in heaven—just one bite and you’ll hear “Ave Maria” playing in the distance.

50 Top Pizza Asia-Pacific 2023: the Full List

Congratulations to everyone that made the cut! You can find the full list for the 50 Top Pizza Asia-Pacific 2023 ranking below.

1 The Pizza Bar on 38th – Tokyo, Japan

2 Bottega – Beijing, China

3 Pizzeria Peppe – Napoli sta’ ca” – Tokyo, Japan

4 48h Pizza e Gnocchi Bar – Melbourne, Australia

5 Fiata by Salvatore Fiata – Hong Kong, China

6 Via Toledo Enopizzeria – Dubai, United Arab Emirates

7 Dante’s Pizzeria Napoletana – Auckland, New Zealand

8 Pizza Massilia – Bangkok, Thailand

9 Pizzeria Mazzie – Bangkok, Thailand

10 Crosta Pizzeria – Makati, Philippines

11 Al Taglio – Sydney, Australia

12 Pizza Strada – Tokyo, Japan

13 Pizza Studio Tamaki Roppongii – Tokyo, Japan

14 Il Caffè– Dubai, United Arab Emirates

15 a mano – Makati, Philippines

16 Pizzeria Braceria CESARI – Nagoya, Japan

17 BACI Trattoria & Bar – Hong Kong, China

18 Spacca Napoli – Seoul, South Korea

19 La Bottega Enoteca – Singapore, Singapore

20 Andrea Style – Taipei City, Taiwan

21 Little Napoli – Hong Kong, China

22 Pizzeria e trattoria da ISA – Tokyo, Japan

23 Pizzeria e Braceria L’Insieme – Tokyo, Japan

24 Pizza Madre – Sydney, Australia

25 Seirinkan – Tokyo, Japan

26 La Tripletta – Tokyo, Japan

27 Pizzeria da Tigre – Osaka, Japan

28 Lil Franki Pizzeria – Sydney, Australia

29 L’OLIVA Bangkok – Bangkok, Thailand

30 MASSIMOTTAVIO – Tokyo, Japan

31 Pizzeria da CIRO – Kyoto, Japan

32 Queen Margherita of Savoy – Sydney, Australia

33 Gigi’s Pizza Balmain – Sydney, Australia

34 +39 Pizzeria – Melbourne, Australia

35 Wild Flour Italian – Taguig, Philippines

36 Marni – Phuket, Thailand

37 Shop225 – Melbourne, Australia

38 La Piedra – Jerusalem, Israel

39 Lilian – Auckland, New Zealand

40 Five Olives – Phuket, Thailand

41 Il Caminetto – Melbourne, Australia

42 Proof Pizza – Wine – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

43 SOLO Pizza Napulitana – Kuwait City, Kuwait

44 Da Susy – Gurugram, India

45 Beintema’s – Bandung, Indonesia

46 Maestro Sourdough Pizza – Perth, Australia

47 Leo’s – New Delhi, India

48 Pizzeria Cavalese – Jakarta, Indonesia

49 A16 – Yokohama, Japan

50 TARANTELLA da Luigi – Tokyo, Japan

