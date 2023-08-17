The Cheesecake Factory to open its first store in Thailand this December

The popular American chain, renowned for its various cheesecakes and a menu boasting over 250 items, is gearing up to launch its first restaurant in Thailand. Here’s everything we know about the first branch of The Cheesecake Factory.

News of The Cheesecake Factory’s Thai debut is hardly secret. The brand has prominently displayed a massive banner at the entrance of Central World, heralding its December opening.

For those who aren’t acquainted with the brand, The Cheesecake Factory is best known for its indulgently rich desserts. Imagine thick slices of cheesecake crowned with generous swirls of whipped cream.

However, the allure of the chain isn’t limited to its desserts. It offers an extensive menu that includes everything from burgers and pasta dishes to Mediterranean cuisine.

While specifics regarding the opening remain under wraps, the brand’s first Thai store is set to open in CentralWorld on the ground floor, adjacent to Shake Shack, which also opened earlier this year.

Originating in 1972, the renowned American chain had humble beginnings. In 1940s, Evelyn Overton, the brand’s founder, discovered a cheesecake recipe in a local Detroit newspaper. Together with her husband, they opened a bakery in Los Angeles named ‘The Cheesecake Factory.’

It was their son, David Overton, who took it a step further, launching a full-scale restaurant in Beverly Hills in 1978, broadening the menu well beyond just cheesecakes. Today, the brand boasts over 200 locations both in the United States and around the world.

Stay tuned for the updates from the chain’s Facebook Page.