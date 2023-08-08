This competition offers a juicy reward for the best pad krapow recipe

Sharpen your knives, masterchef wannabes, and win that THB 1 million.

Believe you’ve got what it takes to produce the ultimate, most mouth-burningly delicious pad krapow? Well, it’s time to take up your wok and sign up for this krapow competition.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Phed Mark/Facebook]

This krapow competition offers a juicy reward for the best pad krapow recipe

Dubbed as the ‘World Kaphrao Thailand Grand Prix 2023,’ this contest is a quest across six diverse regions to discover the most innovative rendition of beef pad krprow; the winner will receive 1 million THB up to boast.

Who can enter? You don’t have to hold Thai nationality to participate in this one; however, the only requirement is to have a clean slate (read: no criminal record).

Here’s a quick rundown of the application processes:

Online Audition – Throw your wok into the ring before August 12; submit a self-intro clip (1 minute max), detailing your inspiration and concept. Also required: a full ingredient list, a comprehensive cooking video (up to 4 minutes), and a snapshot of your plated creation. Although creativity may be the key criterion, make sure your dish screams “Thailand” loud enough by sourcing most of your ingredients from the locals. The panelists will select up to top 15 participants from each region for the next round.

Regional Cook-off – Each region’s shortlisted participants will be battling in their respective regions: northern, central, northeastern, eastern, southern, and Bangkok.

The Final Round – The last round will take place from 25-27 August 2023. Any recipes entering the final round will become the property of the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

The applications open until this Saturday, click here for more information.