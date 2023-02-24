Bangkok’s top chefs team up for the ‘Hand in Hand’ Earthquake Relief gala dinner

The Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park calls for support to the victims of the terrible earthquake and the people of Turkey and Syria, by hosting the Hand in Hand Earthquake Relief Gala Dinner. The dinner will be on March 5, 2023. Here are all the details.

On February 6, 2023, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck several cities in Turkey and Syria, causing over 44,000 casualties as well as enormous damages. In the wake of this devastating event, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is bringing 15 of Bangkok’s best restaurants to serve their delicacies at the gala dinner, where 100% of the proceeds will go to The World Central Kitchen, in partnership with local sites in Turkey and Syria.

[Hero and featured image credit: Hand in Hand Gala Thailand]

All about the ‘Hand in Hand’ Earthquake Relief Gala Dinner

The hotel will see an incredible collaboration between the following chefs:

Chef Ton (Le Du)

Chef Pam (Potong)

Chef Paolo (Appia & Peppina)

Chef Tam (Baan Tepa)

Chef Tim Butler (Eat Me)

Chef Garima Arora (Gaa)

Chef Andrew Martin (80/20)

Chef Yoon SungHyun (Akira Back)

Chef Pepe Dasi Jimenez (Villas)

Chef Bo Songvisava (Bo.lan)

Chef David Hartwig (IGNIV)

Chef Chalee (Wana Yook)

Chef Top Russell & Michelle Goh (Mia)

Chef Thierry Drapeau (Signature)

Chef Mirco Keller (Keller)

In addition to the sumptuous meal, drinks will also be sponsored by Wine Garage, Zuma Bar, Fin Wines, Italasia, Full Moon Brewery, and Bootleggers, to name a few.

The dinner will also be followed by a silent auction of dinner vouchers and hotel packages from Samrub Samrub Thai and several others.

If you wish to contribute, there will also be donation box packages for guests who can’t be present at the event.

The Hand in Hand Earthquake Gala Relief will take place at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park on March 5 at 7pm. Tickets are priced at THB12,000 per person. For more information and reservations, visit the website.

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Thailand.