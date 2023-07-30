If you want to venture out of your comfort zone and try more than just pizza and pasta at Italian restaurants, this is for you. Here are the most underrated Italian dishes you should order — plus, where to find them in Bangkok.

There’s more to Italian food than just pizza and pasta, especially when Bangkok has numerous diverse Italian restaurants. Yes, ordering a classic and popular dish is easy and safe, but doesn’t that get boring? If you agree, check out these 10 underrated Italian dishes you can get right here in Bangkok.

[Hero & Feature Image Credit: Appia Facebook]

10 underrated Italian dishes you can get in Bangkok

Crostini di cavolo nero (kale crostini)

Nothing is better than a fresh crispy baguette with sauteed kale as an appetizer. Nutritious, garlicky, and truly delicious, this is a must-try antipasto.

Try this at Giglio Trattoria Fiorentina, 149 Sathon Soi 12 Alley, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok, 088-923-0961.

Arancini

Another underrated Italian dish is arancini. These small balls of lusciousness are made of rice studded with a savoury filling like cheese, meat, or vegetables. Later they are coated in breadcrumbs and fried.

Try this at Pizza Pala Romana, Room 1 BTS/MRT Sukhumvit Asok Montri Rd, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok, 02-259-1228.

Ossobucco with saffron risotto

This Lombard dish is made of succulent veal shanks, slowly braised with carrots, celery, and onion in white wine and broth. It’s usually paired with polenta or risotto.

Try this at Bella Napoli, 3 3 Soi Sukhumvit 31, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok, 02-259-0405.

Italian stuffed zucchini flower

The Italians have mastered the art of fritto misto, especially with these stuffed zucchini flowers. They are loaded with seasoned ricotta cheese, which creates a creamy deliciousness. What puts the cherry on top is the light elegant batter.

Try this at Appia, 20/4 Soi Sukhumvit 31, Klongton Nua Watthana, Bangkok, 02-261-2056.

Panzanella

Ditch the Caesar salad and opt for Panzanella instead. Although it was considered a poor man’s dish, this refreshing salad is the perfect summertime staple. When combined, the tomatoes, crispy bread, and tangy vinaigrette go so well. So, if it’s on the menu, don’t miss this traditional dish.

Try this at Gigi’s Dining Hall & Bar, 4 Sukhumvit 45 Alley, Khlong Toei Nuea, Khlong Toei, Bangkok, 02-662-4478.

Pollo alla cacciatora

You can never go wrong with chicken as a main, especially when it’s slow-cooked and falling off the bone. This Italian chicken thigh stew is filled with vegetables and herbs, which makes for a rich sauce. Perfect for pairing with mashed potatoes or rice.

Try this at La Casa Nostra, 22 Soi Sathon 1, Thung Maha Mek, Sathon, Bangkok, 02-287-2402.

Cacciucco

If you love seafood, this is for you. One of Tuscany’s most famous dishes is cacciucco, a seafood stew served with bread. The various types of fish and seafood are cooked in tomatoes and spices, giving the dish a fantastic aroma and flavour.

Try this at Lenzi Tuscan Kitchen, 69/1-2 Ruamruedee 2 Witthayu Rd, Bangkok, 095-251-5040.

Costoletta di maiale impanata ripiena di fontina e prosciutto cotto

These breaded pork chops come with a twist. The pork chop is stuffed with cheese and prosciutto cotto (cooked ham) and then fried. Despite being bad for the arteries, it is worth trying once in a lifetime.

Try this at iO Italian Osteria Bangkok, Groove Central World, G117 Rama I Rd, Pathum Wan, Bangkok, 063-639-1631.

Parmigiana di melanzane

Invented in the Puglia region is Parmigiana di Melanzane, a.k.a. eggplant parmigiana. It’s like lasagne, but the star is fried aubergines instead of lasagne sheets. The dish is dressed with tomato sauce and cheese, and then into the oven it goes.

Try this at L’OLIVA, Soi 36 Subsoi 2, Khwaeng Khlong Tan, Khet Khlong Toei, Bangkok, 094-858-9868.

Tortellini al brodo

We’ve all heard of chicken noodle soup when you’re sick, but have you heard of tortellini al brodo? It’s basically tortellini in a simple aromatic broth. Rich and comforting, although this dish may seem basic, it is most definitely underrated.

Try this at Vero Trattoria & Bar by The Somchai, 215 Thong Lo Rd, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok, 02 227 0638.