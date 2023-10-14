As Thailand’s Vegetarian Festival (or ‘Jay’ Festival) falls on October 15-23 this year, join the festivities but make it extra special at these dining spots in Bangkok. Here are some of the most interesting Jay Festival menus around town.

The Jay Festival is a famous vegan food festival that takes place in October every year. In fact, Jay-eating is not precisely vegan or vegetarian, for it bans all ingredients from animal derivatives to products like allium and coriander. With such limitation, it’s also a fun challenge for chefs to come up with new recipes that still taste amazing.

And we get it, sometimes you’re bored of eating a series of tofus and imitated meats. Let these creative minds of the food industry sweep you off your feet as they present you with their creations.

[Hero Image credit: Carlton Hotel Bangkok; Featured Image Credit: IGNIV]

Where to dine in Bangkok this Vegetarian ‘Jay’ Festival 2023

IGNIV at The St. Regis Bangkok

IGNIV is known for their affinity for veggies and herbs, which is why it’s an unmissable place this Jay Festival. Chef David Hartwig and Sous Chef & Pastry Chef Arne Riehn embrace seasonal local produce such as red beets, nori, daikon, kalamansi, and pumpkin, and turn them into an array of 19 delicious dishes. Last but not least, vegan desserts such as chocolate souffle and the signature Candy Store will mark the end of the meal.

The Vegetarian Festival Kin Je menu is served from October 22-23, 5.30pm-12am only. A natural wine pairing and non-alcoholic beverage pairing is also available.

Front Room at Waldorf Astoria Bangkok

Chef de Cuisine Akkawin Pittrachart brings his family recipes to the table here at Front Room. Under the contemporary and innovative Thai style, the a la carte offerings for this Vegetarian Festival include Por Pia Sod made from plant-based Chinese sausage, tofu and beansprouts, Ped Pa Lo or plant-based duck breast with cabbage and kale in Thai spiced broth, and some fiery Kua Gling Jay. More savouries are available along with Tao Huay Nam Khing or sesame pudding in ginger granita as a dessert.

The Jay Festival menus are served from October 14-23, 11.30am-2.30pm and 5.30pm-9.30pm.

Phra Nakhon at Capella Bangkok

The riverside Thai restaurant helmed by Chef Kannika Jitsangworn approaches the Jay Festival with sustainably sourced ingredients, the same way it does with every dish in the house. Taking fresh greens from the resort’s own garden as well as from small-scale farmers around the country, Phra Nakhon will serve sumptuous plant-based delicacies to the likes of fermented mushroom salad with crispy curried rice, Tao Hoo Song Krueng or silken tofu, and Gaeng Tepo made from soy protein.

The plant-based offerings are served from October 15-23 for lunch and dinner.

The Verandah at Mandarin Oriental Bangkok

If you’re looking to try something different, The Verandah has some Western Jay adaptations for you. Chef de Cuisine Hugo Blandin, a French native, invites you to try his renditions of cannelloni with vegan ricotta, spinach in tomato sauce, and grilled cauliflower steak and Jay chimichurri. The chef has also created Phad Thai Jay to cater to all flavour preferences, too.

The Vegetarian Festival menus are available from October 15-23.

Wah Lok at Carlton Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit

Wah Lok really makes vegetarian dining interesting with its extensive range of dim sum and main courses. Executive Chef Kam Kok Weng and team are proud to present deep-fried taro fish with sweet and sour sauce, stir-fried vegetables with winter melon, and steamed dumplings with bamboo fungus in truffle oil. We also don’t mind a whole pot of fried rice with minced black olive, also known as nam liab, and Chinese mushrooms in clay pot.

The Vegetarian Festival menus are served from October 15-23, 11.30am-2.30pm and 6pm-10.30pm.

Rain Tree Café at The Athenee Hotel Bangkok

No need to curb the variety of cuisines you can have as you celebrate this occasion. Rain Tree Café features a wide array of dishes from all over the world that fully go with our Vegetarian Festival. Sample the assorted tempura with vegetables and OmniPork, Hokkian-style wok-fried noodles, couscous tabbouleh with fresh mint salad and pita bread, eggplant al forno with parmigiano, tom kha hed, and more.

The Vegetarian Festival menus are served from October 14-23.

VIVIN Grocery

Joining hands with Chef Edoardo Bonavolta from Groove Creamery, VIVIN is showcasing their local ingredients presented in the forms of an assorted box and a seasonal platter. Satisfy your cheese cravings with these cruelty-free alternatives, which also come with organic carrots, organic rice crackers, and other delicious goodies. It’s perfect for an afternoon dine-in, or a gift for anyone you hold dear.

The Vegetarian Festival menus are served from October 15-31.

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Thailand, and has been updated for content.