Vespa’s Pink Rosa pop-up cafe brings Phannapast’s Rainbow Sue to life
28 Nov 2023 04:42 PM

Vespa’s Pink Rosa pop-up cafe brings Phannapast’s Rainbow Sue to life

Porpor Leelasestaporn

For two months, Pink Rosa Cafe is transforming Thonglor’s green oasis Patom Organic Cafe into a bubble gum pink dreamland, for a rosy, chic project collaboration between Vespa Thailand and the Thai artist Phannapast.

Pink Rosa Cafe
Image Credit: Porpor Leelasestaporn.

Is this the pinkest cafe in Bangkok? We doubt it. But is it cute? It sure is. From now until 31 January 2024, fans of the Thai artist Phannapast can head to this new pop-up cafe to bathe themselves in pink cuteness overload at Pink Rosa Cafe. 

Pink Rosa Cafe
Image Credit: Porpor Leelasestaporn

Drawing its inspiration from Vespa LX125 I-GET Pink Rosa, this pink-hued cafe has transformed part of Thonglor’s Patom Organic cafe into a pink wonderland: The 4-meter high Rainbow Sue, Phannapast’s iconic eye-popping pastel wide-eyed rabbit character, greets you right at the entrance while riding a magnified version of Vespa’s motorbike. Inside, the space is, like its namesake, predominantly designed in pink and red shades–think, the classic checkered pattern in red and white, giant hanging strawberries, and portraits of kawaii Rainbow Sue decorating the walls. 

Pink Rosa Cafe
Image Credit: Porpor Leelasestaporn

The cafe boasts sweet delights that blend Phannapast’s designs and Vespa’s concepts into their making. Their Thai traditional dessert set (THB 59) sees a dainty daisy-shaped coconut jelly, khanom sai sai (steamed coconut custard with sweet coconut filling), and velvety red rabbit jelly, a nod to Rainbow Sue. You can also opt for their strawberry shortcake (THB 250) laden with clotted cream fresh strawberries. There’s also a cute mat if you want to have a little picnic when Bangkok’s weather permits. 

Next to the cafe is the Rosa Market, where you can find exclusive merchandise from Phannapast and Vespa Thailand. 

 

For more information, click here. Open Tue-Sun 10am-7pm. Tel. 098-259-7514. 

Porpor Leelasestaporn

Porpor is the Features Editor at Lifestyle Asia Thailand. She is your definitive guide to the latest in Thailand’s internet dramas and trending topics, ensuring that no drama goes unnoticed. When not busy unraveling the latest online buzz, Porpor is often found phone in hand, delving into Bangkok’s food scene. If it’s edible and in Bangkok, Porpor has probably written about it–or is about to.

   
