For two months, Pink Rosa Cafe is transforming Thonglor’s green oasis Patom Organic Cafe into a bubble gum pink dreamland, for a rosy, chic project collaboration between Vespa Thailand and the Thai artist Phannapast.

Vespa’s Pink Rosa pop-up cafe brings Phannapast’s Rainbow Sue to life



Is this the pinkest cafe in Bangkok? We doubt it. But is it cute? It sure is. From now until 31 January 2024, fans of the Thai artist Phannapast can head to this new pop-up cafe to bathe themselves in pink cuteness overload at Pink Rosa Cafe.

Drawing its inspiration from Vespa LX125 I-GET Pink Rosa, this pink-hued cafe has transformed part of Thonglor’s Patom Organic cafe into a pink wonderland: The 4-meter high Rainbow Sue, Phannapast’s iconic eye-popping pastel wide-eyed rabbit character, greets you right at the entrance while riding a magnified version of Vespa’s motorbike. Inside, the space is, like its namesake, predominantly designed in pink and red shades–think, the classic checkered pattern in red and white, giant hanging strawberries, and portraits of kawaii Rainbow Sue decorating the walls.

The cafe boasts sweet delights that blend Phannapast’s designs and Vespa’s concepts into their making. Their Thai traditional dessert set (THB 59) sees a dainty daisy-shaped coconut jelly, khanom sai sai (steamed coconut custard with sweet coconut filling), and velvety red rabbit jelly, a nod to Rainbow Sue. You can also opt for their strawberry shortcake (THB 250) laden with clotted cream fresh strawberries. There’s also a cute mat if you want to have a little picnic when Bangkok’s weather permits.

Next to the cafe is the Rosa Market, where you can find exclusive merchandise from Phannapast and Vespa Thailand.

For more information, click here. Open Tue-Sun 10am-7pm. Tel. 098-259-7514.