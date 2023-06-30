One of the hottest trends hitting TikTok right now is the ‘Girl Dinner.’ But what is the Girl Dinner really about? Is it just a lazy take on a charcuterie board, or is it something more?

The new TikTok viral food aesthetic, the Girl Dinner, has taken the social media app by storm. In this trend, we see women showing off their dinner, consisting of picky bits. These include crisps, cheese, crackers, deli meats, dips, fruits, and bread. It’s basically an assortment of finger foods you can nibble on — and a perfect excuse to throw all the fridge scraps together and call it dinner.

[Hero & Feature Image Credit: Steven Weeks/Unsplash]

What is the viral TikTok ‘Girl Dinner’ all about?

Who started it?

On May 11, 2023, Olivia Maher (@liviemaher) posted on TikTok about her #girldinner. She saw a video about a girl saying, “In medieval times, peasants had to eat nothing but bread and cheese and how awful that was.” Later Olivia showed her dinner consisting of bread, butter, cheese, pickles, and a glass of wine, which she calls “girl dinner or medieval peasant.” Ever since her video has gained over 170k likes and 1.2 million views. Girl dinner even has its own soundtrack on TikTok.

The Girl Dinner: More than just a trend

Although the trend leaves some room for controversy, The Girl Dinner also normalises realistic meals for many (not even just girls). Not everyone has the time to meal prep or cook dinner after work. Sometimes we just need something easy to throw on a plate and call it a day, and that’s what the Girl Dinner movement is trying to do. We often see the perfect side to things on social media, including flawlessly curated and plated meals. Seeing this random mix-and-match plate of food proves that it’s okay to post something that isn’t aesthetically pleasing but is satisfying to the tastebuds. So who cares if it looks like a rat’s snack? It is time to go to your fridge or pantry and whip out those leftover dips, chips, and deli-meats and make a meal out of it.