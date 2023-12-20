Our favourite international celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay just opened his first restaurant in Bangkok. If you’re not sure what to order at Bread Street, here’s a handy guide based on the Gordon Ramay insult you deserve.

With the new Emsphere opening comes a new crop of restaurant openings, and you’ll see Bread Street on the ground floor with an open kitchen you can peer into and a bar perfect for grabbing a glass of red to go with the food. What’s special about Bread Street is that the menu has a lot of dishes Gordon is famed for, from the beef wellington to the sticky toffee pudding. If you need help deciding what to order, turn to some self-reflection. You pick which insult from the celebrity chef hits home the most, and we pick the dish.

[Hero and featured image credit: Bread Street Kitchen]

What to order at Bread Street, according to the Gordon Ramsay insult you deserve

If your favourite Gordon Ramsay insult is: “You donkey”

Try: Spicy Tuna Tartare

This one is mild, serving as the entry way to Gordon’s temper in Kitchen Nightmares. If you get it, you can still turn things around; no need to unfasten the apron just yet. A spicy tuna tartare might be best for the situation: it has a little kick, but not very heavy — just like the insult. With avocado puree and crispy wonton to go with every bite of tuna, it’s a lovely way to start the meal.

If your favourite Gordon Ramsay insult is: “What are you?” “An Idiot Sandwich.”

Try: Seared Scallops

This one’s a popular one. You’ll need something heavier and more filling to bounce back on your feet. Of course, the jumbo-sized scallops would be perfect for that predicament, with pancetta, carrot puree, and just enough apple ginger dressing to make the scallops very refreshing. We don’t feel like this insult is the main course just yet, as there are more hard-hitting ones you can get if you screw up the ticket one more time.

If your favourite Gordon Ramsay insult is: “Why did the chicken cross the road? Because you didn’t f*cking cook it!”

Try: Beef Wellington

One of the most recognisable dishes by the British chef, the beef is encrusted inside a puff pastry and a layer of aromatic herbs, served alongside a generous portion of creamy mashed potato and red wine jus. We think that if you get this insult, you might as well take yourself out from doing chicken and onto something that’s better off on the red meat side. Gordon just dumped your whole plate into the trash bin, and you know why? Because you “didn’t f*cking cook it.”

If your favourite Gordon Ramsay insult is: “I wouldn’t trust you running a bath let alone a restaurant.”

Try: Lobster Moilee

Here we are at the main course, and here’s the sound to accompany this insult. If you catch Gordon shouting this to you, you’re probably going to be voted out at the end of the Hell’s Kitchen episode. Your friends Kayleigh and Brittany will throw you under the bus, and your dream of commandeering one of Gordon’s restaurants is now down the drain. Here, have a lobster moilee to mull over your sorrows. A moilee is a type of spicy curry made from coconut milk and other herbs, but if you think you deserve this insult, we don’t think you’d know what a moilee means, either.

If your favourite Gordon Ramsay insult is: “Overcooked on the bottom, crispy as fuck, and it looks like Gandhi’s flip flop. What a shame.”

Try: Sticky Toffee Pudding

Look at Gordon’s tone. He isn’t shouting, he’s just disappointed. He’s already called you to speak to him in the pantry, and now it’s his last straw. You unfasten the ropes on your apron, and you leave mid-service, because that’s what you deserve. The sticky toffee pudding comes with a dollop of milk ice cream and is doused in toffee sauce. You didn’t deserve this god-tier dessert, it’s for you to take home and cry over what you’ve done, or in this case, what you haven’t done enough that got you sent home.