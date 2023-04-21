Where did Marco Pierre White dine in Bangkok?

One of the legends of the UK dining scene, Marco Pierre White recently came to Bangkok and visited some of the city’s greatest restaurants. Let’s see where he went.

Named the first celebrity chef of the UK dining scene by The Sunday Times, Marco Pierre White is indeed a name you should be acquainted if you’re any kind of foodie. He’s the first British chef to have restaurants awarded three Michelin stars, and he has been a prominent restauranteur and TV personality ever since. If you recognise the names Mario Batali and Gordon Ramsay, Marco is the one who trained them.

With his impressive background in mind, Bangkok foodies were excited to see where this renowned chef would take his taste buds in Bangkok. Here are all the restaurants Marco Pierre White checked out in Bangkok, especially the ones he praised greatly, too. If you’re looking for a good restaurant to visit, here’s your chance for some global-scale recommendations.

[Hero and featured image credit: marcopierrewhit/Instagram]

A look at the restaurants Marco Pierre White visited in Bangkok

Bull & Bear, Waldorf Astoria Bangkok

Up on the 55th floor of the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok sits Bull & Bear, where the soul and expertise of their venue of the same name on Wall Street, New York meets the gorgeous Bangkok skyline. Surf or turf, Chef Patrick Morris and his creations have them all cooked to perfection—just ask any patrons leaving the dining room with a full-on food coma.

Highlights include the Bull & Bear Chowder, char-grilled tiger prawns, and the amazing rack of Western Australian lamb.

You can find more information at Waldorf Astoria Bangkok.

Potong

Progressive Thai-Chinese Potong is no stranger to full tables and satisfied customers. Helmed by the amazing Chef Pam, this dining destination is tucked behind old town Yaowarat and can be quite easy to miss. Their tasting menu boasts utilisation of 100% local produce, with up to 20+ dishes that showcase the essence of Thai-Chinese cuisine that you can enjoy along with a serene atmosphere just a brief walk away from the bustling city.

Be sure to visit their gem Opium Bar before you leave, too.

You can find more information at Potong.

Sorn

International foodies fly in just to dine at Sorn for a reason. They offer Southern Thai cuisine with a culinary journey that will blow your mind while it warms your heart. Sitting proudly on the No.9 spot of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, their gastronomic creations stay true to what Thai cuisine represents, and they show everyone why they’ve retained their two Michelin stars yet again.

Baan Tepa

Dining at Baan Tepa is a whole journey, as in you’re invited to a tour of their home and their garden to learn more about each ingredient that will be used in the dishes. After all, ingredients are the heart of the meal, so Baan Tepa makes it their mission to always be mindful about sustainability. When’s the last time you heard about a dish with Buddha’s hand? Wait, what even is a Buddha’s hand? You can learn all about it through Baan Tepa’s new menu, just as we’re sure Marco Pierre White did.

You can find more information at Baan Tepa.