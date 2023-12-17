Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in Bangkok

Bangkok is always full of life, and after a year of working so hard, you’ll need to replenish your energy to properly hate your job for another year. Here are some of the best places to dine on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day 2023-2024 in Bangkok.

Start making plans for the last meal of 2023 and the first meal of 2024 at these top restaurants around Bangkok. Just like Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Bangkok diners are spoiled for choice. Whether it’s a New Year’s Eve gala dinner, a countdown party on the night of December 31st, or a New Year’s Day brunch in afternoon of January 1st, 2024. Let’s bid farewell to 2023 and glide into 2024 with these delicious treats.

[Hero image credit: Hotel Indigo Bangkok; featured image credit: Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok]

The Best Places to Celebrate New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in Bangkok 2023

New Year’s Eve

Penthouse Bar + Grill: The New Year’s Eve 6 Course Menu focuses on fine ingredients from land to sea. Highlights are Japanese A5 Wagyu, caviar and seafood tasting, and foie gras. A choice of wine selection is also available.

Prices start at THB9,600++ per person.

Embassy Room: The Catalan restaurant offers an exquisite 11-course Menu Cap D’ Any, showcasing ingredients like langoustine, carabinero shrimp, king crab and winter truffles.

Prices start at THB6,800++ per person.

New Year’s Eve

River Café & Terrace: A grand gala dinner buffet takes place with an abundant line-up of delicacies, along with live entertainment. Indoor and outdoor seatings are available.

Prices start at THB20,900 net per person.

The Peninsula Lawn: A gala dinner buffet with the stunning view of the Chao Phraya River. The best place to watch dazzling fireworks.

Prices start at THB22,900 net per person.

The Lobby Terrace: A Western Set Dinner served amid a convivial ambience.

Prices start at THB23,200 net per person.

Thiptara: Ring in for a comforting nine courses of Thai food while watching the traditional Thai music and contemporary Thai dance performances.

Prices start at THB14,900 net per person.

Mei Jiang: Cantonese dishes are served in an eight-course set. The perfect place for family gatherings amid a comfortable environment.

Prices start at THB16,888 net per person.

All New Year’s Eve dinners at The Peninsula Bangkok share the theme ‘Cinema Fantasia.’

New Year’s Eve

Phra Nakhon: An elegant gala dinner brings in multiple live cooking stations, serving sumptuous seafood, caviar, black truffle and prime beef cuts in this interactive feast. Live shows and fireworks will take place right in front of your table.

Prices start at THB23,000 net per person.

Côte by Mauro Colagreco: Chef Davide serves his signature Carte Blanche menu that celebrates the Mediterranean flavours best paired with wines. The dinner also allows full access to the Courtyard party, concert, and firework showcase.

Prices start at THB23,000 net per person.

Stella: If your heart is up for the party, take to Stella bar and enjoy premium Champagnes and light snacks until the countdown.

Minimum spend of THB5,885 net per person.

New Year’s Day

Phra Nakhon: Grab your first lunch of the year brimming with oysters, lobsters, king crabs as well as beef and Thai specialties.

Prices start at THB4,500 net per person.

Côte by Mauro Colagreco: Chef Davide’s signature Carte Blanche menu is still served as the perfect new year’s lunch. Admire the river view while sipping on the wine pairings here.

Prices start at THB8,000 net per person.

New Year’s Eve

Flourish Restaurant: The buffet dinner sends you to 2024 with gourmet dishes from the oyster station, BBQ station, dessert station and bar. Continue at the hotel’s lush garden to count down in the oasis.

Prices start at THB3,600++ per person.

Ki Izakaya: We’re all in for a treat as Ki Izakaya is offering an all-you-can-eat Japanese delights including everything from sushi and sashimi to deep fried dishes and desserts.

Prices start at THB3,300++ per person.

Bistrot De La Mer: The set menu is a party of flavours from all around the world. Expect some Carabinero prawn with Chiang Mai tomato, Roasted Foie Gras, Brittany Lobster Consommé, Wagyu Beef Wellington and more.

Prices start at THB5,600++ per person.

Firefly Bar: Refreshing drinks and delicious canapés are served to welcome the new year. If you’d like, grab a glass of Champagne and enjoy it with a dozen of fresh oysters. Cocktails, wines, spirits and beyond are all offered in the party.

Minimum spending for two persons at THB5,000++.

Lobby Lounge: Here is where the countdown takes place, so leave your worries behind and dance to the beats from the DJ. After the party, stay for the late supper.

Prices start at THB7,000++ per person.

New Year’s Day

Lobby Lounge: Tastes of the holiday still linger in the New Year’s Day brunch, where the delicious buffet spread is surrounded by natural lights and greens.

Prices start at THB4,900++ per person.

New Year’s Eve

Central Courtyard: ‘The Mystical Kingdom’ gala takes place in the centre of the hotel, bringing in all the delicious creations from the hotel’s restaurants, such as Peking duck, Australian Wagyu, Tomahawk steak, and desserts.

Prices start at THB16,000 per person.

Yu Ting Yuan: A nine-course set menu from Chef Tommy Cheung will be served. His signature dishes are included.

Prices start at THB16,000 per person.

Riva del Fiume Ristorante: Eight Italian dishes crafted by Executive Chef Andrea Accordi are served with a welcome glass of Delamotte NV Brut Champagne. Opt for the outdoor seats for a magnificent view of the fireworks above the river.

Prices start at THB16,000 per person.

Brasserie Palmier: Explore the flavours of the lighter side of French cuisine in this riverfront venue. An eight-course menu is served with Delamotte NV Brut Champagne as well.

Prices start at THB16,000 per person.

BKK Social Club: Thailand’s number one bar whisks up some special festive cocktails, bespoke glasses, as well as the finest cigars.

Minimum spending at THB4,500 per person, including access to the countdown party.

New Year’s Eve

Bull & Bear: A five-course sunset dinner is offered before 8pm, while a seven-course celebratory dinner is offered afterwards.

Prices start at THB5,500++ per person.

The Brasserie: The semi-buffet dinner boasts tons of appetisers and Asian specialties. Diners can choose their main course between pan-fried turbot, Hokkaido scallop, or Maine lobster Thermidor.

Prices start at THB4,000++ per person.

The Loft: Bar Manager Michele Montauti and his team invite party-goers to try their cocktails, wines, and Champagnes. Live DJ beats begin at 8pm.

Minimum spend of THB5,000++ per person.

New Year’s Day

The Brasserie: The New Year’s Brunch has everything from Asian favourites to grilled Western dishes.

Prices start at THB4,000++ per person.

New Year’s Eve

Lakorn: Three-course dinner with highlights of roasted pork belly and home cured salmon. There will also be a three-piece band with Frank Sinatra musical performances.

Prices start at THB5,800++ per person.

Nan Bei: Savour Nan Bei’s signature a la carte menus in the elegant environment where a Chinese guzheng-inspired musical show takes place.

Minimum spend of THB3,000++ per person.

Lennon’s: The 30th-floor bar throws a countdown party starring Monsieur Markus, DJ Ronin, Chai Sax, and Sir I Sax.

Minimum spend of THB4,000++ per person.

New Year’s Eve

Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin: The evening celebration sees 16 courses of modern-Thai gastronomy, from oysters with green chilli granita to truffled white curry panna cotta with white alba truffles. It’s also a rare chance to see the Thai puppet theatre show as well.

Prices start at THB5,800++ per person.

ALATi Mediterranean Restaurant: The buffet dinner takes place in the garden where grand seafood-on-ice, sushi bar, premium cheeses, BBQ grills, and more are provided.

Prices start at THB6,500++ per person.

New Year’s Day

Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin: Come by at lunch for the savoury 12-course menu.

Prices start at THB4,500++ per person.

ALATi Mediterranean Restaurant: A warm buffet brunch, from the Mediterranean sea and beyond, welcomes a new beginning in-style.

Prices start at THB4,700++ per person.

New Year’s Eve

VIU Restaurant: Start your celebration early at the New Year’s Eve Brunch, or visit for the dinner and stay for the countdown at the adjacent The St. Regis Bar. For the bar, guests can book the limited VIP tables for the best city views.

Prices for brunch and dinner start at THB5,200++ per person. Prices for the countdown celebration start at THB3,800++ per person.

New Year’s Day

VIU Restaurant: Enjoy an expansive selection of brunch with a choice of free-flow cocktails and Champagnes.

Prices start at THB4,900++ per person.

New Year’s Eve

The Standard Grill: The six-course New Year’s Eve dinner kicks off with tiger prawn and turbot delice and sautéed foie gras. The main course lets you choose between a Canadian lobster and a USDA prime tenderloin.

Prices start at THB3,900++ per person.

Ojo: Thailand’s highest restaurant divides its indoor and outdoor seating areas, serving delicacies at two different times. While the indoor dining is served with a four- or six-course menu, guests on the balcony will get to enjoy light dishes and savoury bites along with free-flow cocktails.

Prices start at THB3,000++ per person.

Sky Beach: The party is lit with the sound from DJ Cody Currie, Secretsundaze, and Seelie. Enjoy three full hours of open bar with cocktails, beer, wine, soft drinks, and juices.

Prices start at THB9,500 net per person.

New Year’s Day

The Standard Grill: The unlimited a la carte brunch has everything from breakfast favourites to savoury grills. Find S’mores French Toast, Amelia Park Lamb Cutlets, and Dry-Aged Rib Eye here.

Prices start at THB1,200++ per person.

New Year’s Eve

Poolside Gala Dinner: Hosted under the theme ‘Whimsical Wonders of Enchanted Forest,’ the gala offers an extravagant buffet spread with live music, performances, raffle draws, and live beats from the DJ.

Prices start at THB17,000 net per person.

Next2 Café: Available in indoor dining and terrace seating areas, the menu features a wide range of international and local delights.

Prices start at THB12,000 net per person.

Salathip Thai Restaurant: Sit back in the Thai-style teak pavilions with the Chao Phraya River by your side. Enjoy Thai delicacies as well as Thai cultural dance performances.

Prices start at THB14,000 net per person.

Lobby Lounge: Groove into the new year with ‘Enchanted Wonders of Disco Fever Night’ buffet feast. It’s Shangri-La’s most dazzling venue, so bust out your most bling-bling attire and disco through the night.

Prices start at THB17,000 net per person.

New Year’s Day

Next2 Café: Welcome 2024 with a New Year’s Day brunch where international savouries and sweets are offered by the river.

Prices start at THB2,800 net per person.

New Year’s Eve

Rossini’s and The Living Room: The joyous brunch includes fresh seafood, carved meats, and desserts. Otherwise, the evening features a spectacular seven-course set menu which is followed by a live jazz show.

Prices: for brunch start at THB2,800++ per person. Prices for dinner start at THB3,900++ per person.

Orchid Café: The Seafood Buffet shines a spotlight on iced and grilled seafood, which are presented in Western and Japanese styles. Italian pasta and some Indian dishes are also available.

Prices start at THB3,400++ per person.

New Year’s Day

Rossini’s and The Living Room: The two dining venues are the perfect place for the first brunch of the year where jazz performances also take place.

Prices start at THB2,690++ per person.

New Year’s Eve

Vertigo: The seven-course Degustation Set Menu is accompanied by live performances, music, and DJ beats. A choice of vegetarian menu is also available.

Prices start at THB21,900 per person.

Vertigo Too: Immerse yourself in the view of the endless horizon while delighting in the five-course ‘Around the World’ set Menu. Afterwards, stay for the after party with unlimited beverages.

Prices for set menu start at THB6,900 per person. Prices for after party start at THB3,000.

Bai Yun: The eight-course Nouvelle Set Menu presents Cantonese flavours on top of premium ingredients, from the range of Hokkaido scallop, abalone, and foie gras.

Prices start at THB 4,900 per person. A choice of vegetarian menu is also available.

Saffron: Visit Saffron for a five-course Thai Degustation Set Menu, featuring roasted duck breast, slow-cooked Australian beef, and more.

Prices start at THB5,900 per person.

Saffron Cruise: Start 2024 on a cruise and revel in the delectable contemporary Thai Degustation course menu. Thai traditional performances will also take place on the cruise.

Prices start at THB14,880 per person.

Romsai: The New Year’s Eve International Dinner Buffet has a bountiful selection of Asian specialties, steaks, and seafood dishes from around the world.

Prices start at THB3,880 per person.

New Year’s Eve

Infinity Pool: The festive buffet sees plenty of grilled skewers and BBQ dishes, plus other international and Thai favourites, taking place by the pool.

Prices start at THB1,800++ per person.

Char Rooftop Bar: Come in your most retro suit and join the ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ party on the rooftop. Be prepared for live entertainment, Madame Rouge performances, and exciting beats all night.

Prices start at THB2,000 net per person.

New Year’s Day

Metro On Wireless: Delight in the endless Family brunch lit up by the DJ and the saxophonist. Kids will also enjoy their time in the kids’ corner with games and treats.

Prices start at THB2,024++ net per person.

Char Restaurant: The last day to taste Chef Jimmy’s festive three-course dinner set menu.

Prices start at THB2,500++ per person.

New Year’s Eve

Ms. Jigger: A special four-course menu includes Argentinean red prawn tartare, tortelli pasta with eggplant and ricotta, and more. All is accompanied by live jazz tunes from Bondipity.

Prices start at THB4,500 per person.

Stock.Room: The buffet dinner has all the festive favourites served amid a cosy atmosphere.

Prices start at THB2,555 per person.

Bar.Yard: A party on the 40th floor sees a line-up of stunning performances from Madam Rouge and live beats. Big groups can book a package with wine, spirit, or Champagne.

New Year’s Day

Stock.Room: The New Year’s Day Sea Bar x Street Food Brunch provides several surprising dishes to start the year.

Prices start at THB1,655 per person.

New Year’s Eve

The buffet stars multiple live cooking stations as well as the oyster bar and seafood station. Continue to the countdown party that offers two hours of free flow drinks to get you ready for the firework show.

Prices for dinner start at THB2,200 net per person. Prices for the party starts at THB1,200 net per person.

New Year’s Eve

Sirimahannop: Step into 2024 with an evening on a luxurious boat with free-flow beverages, delicious feasts, and live music. One of the best places to admire an uninterrupted view of the fireworks.

Prices start from THB15,000 net per person.

The Crystal Grill House: The Glitz & Glamour Celebration transports you into the retro vintage world. The Sunset Package is a three-course set meal that starts early at sunset, whilst the New Year’s Eve Packages rings you into 2024 with a five-course menu.

Prices start at THB5,800 net per person.

The Siam Tea Room: New Year’s Eve in Old Siam is where authentic Thai cuisine is served, such as grilled jumbo river prawns, and roasted beef. Indoor, al fresco, and private balcony seatings are available.

Prices start at THB5,900 net per person.

New Year’s Eve

Akira Back: The five-course innovative Asian menu begins with Langoustine Crudo and ends with a delectable Black Sesame Cheesecake. The venue is perfect for couples looking for a hideaway in the midst of Bangkok.

Prices start at THB3,500++ per person.

Goji Kitchen + Bar: The New Year’s Eve buffet is available at both brunch and dinner, featuring delectables like Beef Wellington, Steak Tartare and Caviar, and dishes from the Parilla Grill.

Prices start at THB2,899++ per person.

ABar Rooftop: A ‘Sky Jungle Countdown Party’ takes place in the heart of Sukhumvit. Rocking the night are DJ Rabbit Disco and DJ Groove. Several party packages are available.

Prices start at THB5,500 net per person.

New Year’s Day

Goji Kitchen + Bar: Available for brunch and dinner, the New Year’s buffet stars a dedicated New Year’s Station, which offers baby back pork ribs, duck and waffle, baby spring chicken, and several others.

Prices start at THB2,399++ per person.

New Year’s Eve

JW Café: The international buffet showcases premium seafood and prime ribs, as well as sumptuous desserts. Available at both brunch and dinner before the countdown.

Prices start at THB3,500 net per person.

New Year’s Day

JW Café: The above delicacies are provided continuously on the New Year’s Day brunch and dinner buffet.

Prices start at THB2,972 net per person.

New Year’s Eve

Fireplace Grill and Bar: The New Year set menu serves six courses of grill dishes, recommended to be paired with wines. Melodies from guitar and saxophone performances will also take place.

Prices start at THB5,900++ per person.

Summer Palace: Find the Cantonese set menu comprising of deep-fried snow fish, braised lobster with ginger, and many more. Groups of 10 or more can also turn to the set with whole roast suckling pig and sauteed Hokkaido scallop with squid.

Prices start at THB4,288++ per person.

Espresso: The countdown dinner at Espresso is served with Coco LaShaun’s soulful voices in the background. Expect lobster Thermidor, caviar, and slow-cooked Australian beef.

Prices start at THB4,600++ per person.

SoCal: Celebrate with the California-style dishes, bar snacks, and live DJ beats.

Balcony Lounge: Coco LaShaun fills the ambience with soulful jazz while guests can nibble on festive menus like foie gras terrine and Iberico ham, and cheese boards.

Oasis Pool Bar: The party is accompanied by panoramic views of the city. DJs will keep the night going with by the pool.

Prices start at THB2,024++ per person.

New Year’s Day

Summer Palace: The same set menu is also served during lunchtime.

Prices start at THB4,288++ per person.

Espresso: The New Year’s Day brunch brings to the table fresh oysters, Peking duck, Stollen cake, and Lebkuchen-style cookies amongst others.

Prices start at THB2,900++ per person.

New Year’s Eve

The Magical Rivers New Year’s Eve set menu crafted by Master Chef and co-founder Nooror Somany Steppe is a showcase of Thai rivers treasures. Some highlights include Duo Jaeng Lon made from lotus petals and Banana prawns, River Prawn Tom Yum Bisque, Ravioli Kao Soy and many others.

Prices start at THB6,800++ per person.

New Year’s Eve

The Courtyard, The House on Sathorn: The party takes place in front of the iconic yellow House on Sathorn. DJ Roberto electrifies the atmosphere of the ‘Blue & Silver’ themed party.

Prices start at THB7,500 per table.

New Year’s Eve

La Tavola: The New Year’s Eve five-course set menu is filled with Italian favourites. Whether you’re craving fresh seafood or just a nice plate of black ink risotto, they got you covered.

Prices start at THB 2,220++ per person.

Flavors: Holiday-themed buffet with roasted turkey, ham, smoked salmon, and more that will make those taste buds dance. Be sure to hit the live oyster bar and sample some of chef’s signature creations.

Prices start at THB 2,600++ per person.

R Bar: Countdown bash with delightful canapes, unlimited tapas, and free-flow beverages. DJs will be on standby to make sure you’re on your toes in time to ring in the new year.

Prices start at THB 1650++ per person.

New Year’s Day

Flavors: New Year brunch featuring both local and international flavours. Highlights include lamb biryani, roasted Australian prime rib, truffle mushroom soup, and more.

Prices start at THB 1999 ++ per person.

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

Latest Recipe: “Pizza, Pasta & More” live buffet featuring special New Year treats, such as lamb cutlets wrapped in Parma ham, and baked Tasmanian salmon. Optional half a lobster cooked to your liking and seafood on ice available as separate deal.

Prices start at THB 850 net per person.

This story first appeared here.