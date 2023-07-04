One of the greatest gifts from Mother Nature, cacao deserves its own celebration. Head out to these places in Bangkok to celebrate the World Chocolate Day on 7 July.

Although World Chocolate Day doesn’t receive the majorly grand celebration it deserves in Bangkok just yet, there are a few places around town that appreciate this bittersweet ingredient. On 7 July, and probably for the whole month, we’re set to seek some creative renditions of chocolate desserts. While some places are hosting events especially for World Chocolate Day, some offer delicious chocolate all year long. Take your pick.

Where to celebrate World Chocolate Day in Bangkok

Janice Wong chocolate bonbons at CRAFT and Maa-Lai Library at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok

The Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok has a special collaboration with Janice Wong, the award-winning chef and artist from Singapore, to celebrate this sumptuous occasion. Throughout July, guests at Maa-Lai Library and CRAFT will be able to get a taste of Wong’s signature chocolate bonbons in a set of five: Kaffir Lime Caramel, Praline Pop Rocks, Salted Pecan, Gula Melaka Pandan, and Jasmine Calamansi Butterfly Pea. Enjoy the pieces paired with Prosecco or bring them home in a paint-splattered box created by Wong herself.

Janice Wong’s chocolate bonbons will be available at Maa-Lai Library and CRAFT from July 8-31, 2023. The price starts at THB499 per set.

Chocolate buffet at The Sukhothai Bangkok

The Sukhothai Bangkok has always been a consistent appreciator of chocolate, for the hotel’s decadent Chocolate Buffet tops as one of the best dessert buffets in town. The iconic Liquid Chocolate Trolley offers over 30 different chocolates, from 100% cocoa to 80% Uganda to Lindt white chocolate. Apart from that, treat yourself with generous servings of chocolate truffles, macarons, ice cream, chocolate fondu,e and more pastries paired with SARO organic tea and coffee.

The Chocolate Buffet is served on July 15 and on selected Saturdays every month from 2pm-5pm. The price starts at THB1,400++ per person.

Chocolate Day Weekend at Quince Bangkok

Quince is throwing an International Chocolate Day ‘Weekend’ for three whole days, and they’re not doing it alone. Kad Kokoa, a well-known Thai chocolate brand, will be there to bring in several hearty chocolate creations. From what we know, there will be chocolate mousse, à la minute hot chocolate, mocha martini, and other sumptuous desserts available to order.

The International Chocolate Day Weekend at Quince Bangkok takes place from July 7-9, 2023.

Chocolate desserts at Tempered.co

Tempered.co is a chocolate spot that will be loved by all cafe hoppers, for the cafe is decorated in a loft-y, industrial style where every corner is Instagrammable. However, as the first Thai cacao roastery, the main highlight of the place is the chocolate menu created by co-founder and Executive Chef Fern Chanikarn. Premium cacao beans from local Thai farms get crafted into delicious Chocolate Hazelnut Tart, Dark Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Spread, Mellow, as well as other sumptuous non-chocolate desserts.

Tempered.co is located in Soi Ruamrudee 2.

Chocolate boutique at Shangri-La Hotel Bangkok

The Chocolate Boutique at the lobby of the Shangri-La Hotel is a lovely spot for whenever the chocolate craving strikes. Crafted by Executive Pastry Chef Alexander Hekimov, the signature creations feel delicious even looking at them. Stop by on any ordinary day to find yourself some Tiramisu, Pistachio Praline Slice, and Chocolate Hazelnut Indulgence.

The Chocolate Boutique is located in the lobby of the Shangri-La Hotel Bangkok.