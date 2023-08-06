Mothers mother hard, and that takes energy. Replenish both your energies and your bond with these Mother’s Day dining options in Bangkok.

Mother’s Day is not an occasion for your family to enjoy a delicious meal together, but it’s also the best time for all mums to enjoy the special perks granted to them at almost every restaurant, from special discounts to special gifts. Here, we have compiled all the best dining options Bangkok has to offer to make this day special for every member in the family.

[Hero and featured image credit: The Standard Bangkok, Mahanakhon]

Mother’s Day 2023: Where to dine in Bangkok and celebrate Mum

An Exquisite Journey with Ravipa at The St. Regis Bangkok

In this unique collaboration with Ravipa, The St. Regis Bangkok brings dining delicacies together with auspicious pearls. The House of Celebration series continues with a four-course meal on Mother’s Day. With the serene green views just outside the window, the lunch and dinner set at VIU restaurant will start with crabmeat and scallops before diving in to a choice of baked seabass or sous vide tenderloin. End the meal with big white chocolate pearls and summer panna cotta for dessert. Every two set meals ordered will receive a complimentary Ravipa pearl bracelet.

The Exquisite Journey Menu in collaboration with Ravipa is available for lunch and dinner from August 1-31.

Mother’s Day Menus at The Sukhothai Bangkok

The Sukhothai Bangkok is offering various ways to celebrate Mother’s Day. Colonnade will greet you on this special day with a delicious Saturday brunch full of sumptuous savouries and sweets to enjoy all you can, whilst a laid-back Chocolate Buffet in the afternoon is an exceptional choice to fulfil your mum’s sweet cravings. Last but not least, take to Celadon and let Chef Rosarin’s Thai a la carte and tasting menus delight your tastebuds. Mums will also receive a cooking box with the chef’s secret recipes and ingredients.

All dining promotions are available on Saturday, August 12 only.

Mother’s Day Brunch and Lobsterlicious Night at the Shangri-La Bangkok

Mum will get a special treatment at the Shangri-La Bangkok for two days only. At Next2 Café, the Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet with a half lobster Thermidor and Peking duck is served in the daylight by the river, before switching to a Lobsterlicious Night with all-you-can-eat lobsters in the evening. Mums get a 50% discount on both menus. On the other hand, Shang Palace Chinese Restaurant will gift every mum with a Longevity Peach Bun after indulging in their delicious dim sums.

Next2 Café dining promotion is available on August 12; Shang Palace dining promotion is available on August 12-13.

Mother’s Day Brunch and Buffets at the Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort

Bring the whole family to dine on a worldly feast at Riverside Terrace, for when dining with four others, mothers can enjoy the international buffet here free of charge. In addition, the promotion at Trader Vic’s is just as enticing, since its lively Sunday brunch comes with a complimentary spa voucher for all mums at the Anantara Riverside Spa. Last but not least, the Italian restaurant Brio gifts mothers a free pasta dish when you order a sharing menu.

The dining promotions at Riverside Terrace and Brio are available on August 12 and at Trader Vic’s on August 13.

Mother’s Day Menus at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

The Mother’s Day lunch, dinner, and brunch buffet at Goji Kitchen + Bar will see an array of seafood on ice, Parilla-grilled meats and signature Thai dishes with an added ‘Curry for Mum’ station where traditional Thai curries are served. Meanwhile, Pagoda Chinese Restaurant will come up with eight exclusive dishes that highlight bird’s nests and fish maw, befitting with the name: Longevity Mother’s Day Menu. The Siam Tea Room will also feature home-cooked Thai dishes to celebrate the occasion.

The lunch, dinner, and brunch at Goji Kitchen + Bar is available on August 12-13; new menus at Pagoda Chinese Restaurant are available on August 11-13; and special menus at The Siam Tea Room are available from August 1-31.

The three riverfront venues of the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park offer different vibes from its Sukhumvit counterparts. Located at Asiatique, the enormous Sirimahannop ship will be serving a sumptuous Scandinavian Hot Seafood Platter especially on this day, with a 15% discount for every mother when ordering a la carte. On the other side at The Siam Tea Room, a set menu of traditional Thai dishes has also been crafted to be shared among the family. Lastly, raise a glass to your mum where she receives a free mocktail and a jasmine flower at The Crystal Grill House.

The dining promotion at Sirimahannop is available on August 12; set menus at The Siam Tea Room are available from August 5-14.

Mother’s Day Menus at Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Ventisi, the sky-high venue for international lunch and dinner buffets, is serving its usual Thai and Italian delicacies, seafood, and desserts, but with a special promotion for Mother’s Day. If you prefer a dim sum lunch, Dynasty provides an all-you-can-eat dim sum buffet with a special mocktail for every mum. Both venues boast cosy seatings for all family members to enjoy dining out in Bangkok this Mother’s Day.

The dining promotions are available on August 12.

Mother’s Day promotions at The Standard Bangkok, Mahanakhon

The Standard Bangkok, Mahanakhon is inviting all of us to celebrate the occasion with all their dining venues. The award-winning Chinese restaurant Mott 32 is offering complimentary jasmine-scented peach buns, along with a refreshing mocktail to go with. The NYC brasserie The Standard Grill is presenting a Buy-1-Get-1 voucher to redeem at Tease for those looking for a calm afternoon tea session with their mums. The Parlor is giving out free postcards designed by Thai artist Phayanchana. Now this sounds like a celebration.

Mott 32’s promotion is available on 12-14 August, The Standard Grill on 11-13 August, and The Parlor on 12 August.

Mother’s Day Tasting Menu at Zuma Bangkok

The special tasting menu created for Mother’s Day is filled to the brim with mouthwatering delicacies any mum would approve. Start the meal with some thinly-sliced sea bass with yuzu, then prawn tempura maki, a sushi and sashimi platter, move on to the spicy beef tenderloin—and more to come. Just for the occasion, the team has created the Genmaicha and Green Tea Mousse with White Chocolate to be served as dessert. It’s the perfect way to spoil your mum for the afternoon.

The tasting menu is available 12 August, 2023, from 11.30am-4pm.

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Thailand.