Where to find the best charcuterie boards in Bangkok

The combination of different cheeses, cold, cured meats, and even fruit will make sure you never get bored. There is always going to be a new flavour to explore, and a fun combination to savour. Plus, charcuterie boards are fully customisable. Don’t like salami? Order an Iberico ham instead. They’re ideal for house parties, parties in general, or even for a light snack. Here’s where you can order the best charcuterie boards in Bangkok.

[Hero and featured Image credit: Scarlett Bangkok/Facebook]

Some of the best charcuterie boards in Bangkok

El Mercado

El Mercado is warmth on a plate. They’re a beloved date night destination for many reasons, majorly because they have amazing food and how they define themselves with a fancy word like “delicatessen.” Try the “Crying Tiger Platter,” a board full of their premium products, such as Gouda truffle, fig with foie gras, and Comte 24 months.

Cagette Canteen & Deli

Apart from having some of the best brunch deals we’ve ever seen, Cagette also offers a mean charcuterie board. It comes with cold cuts, cheeses, pickles, and spreads—all the components to a good time. It’s big enough for six people, so it’s a party for all, or for one if you’re up for it. They also offer delivery services for those late night cravings and house parties.

Scarlett Wine Bar & Restaurant

For lovers of cold cuts and cheeses, this is the one. Once you order the charcuterie board, you’ll be met with a station filled to the brim with an array of cheeses. Imported, goat, blue, sharp, mild—you name it, and if you’re overwhelmed with the amount of choices, their attentive staff is more than happy to assist. Pair them up with some Iberico, chorizo, salami, and many more.

Sourced Grocers

Dine in or on the go, Sourced Grocers’ charcuterie boards are the best of both worlds. Located at The Commons Thonglor, you have your choice of many different additions to your wooden board. Black truffle gouda? Sure. Prosciutto di Parma? We’ll take two. They’re located on the M Floor, and they also make amazing sandwiches.

Submarine Bangkok

Submarine’s motto is to let customers experience the art of traditional deli sandwiches crafted with passion. While that is very true, don’t overlook their charcuterie boards at all cost. They feature a wide array of items, with highlights including artisan pepperonis and the three-month aged Iberico ham. We also hear they can get sold out during the day, so keep a look out.

Larder Bkk

Local artisans Larder Bkk offer meats and cuts that are of premium quality, sourced from Thai free-range farms. Specks, guanciale⁠s, saucisson⁠s, and more are all just waiting for you to savour and pair up with whatever you like. It’s a charcuterie board after all, and there are no wrong choices, especially here.

Hemingway Bangkok

There’s no way like the Hemingway, and luckily, the path is sprinkled with an assortment of European-imported cold cuts and cheeses. Be sure to dine in the garden for those extra chill vibes. They also have happy hour until 6pm, and we’re sure sold Chilean wine will company the your charcuterie board pretty well. The team rolls out deals pretty often, too, so keep an eye on their socials.

Love Me Tender Le Bistro

Love Me Tender is very on brand—they serve recipes made with love, for people that want to fall in love with food. Apart from the French delicacies and sizzling steaks, they’re also known for their charcuterie boards, filled with premium cold cuts and imported cheeses. Take a bite along with the pickles, and sip on a glass of red.

Victoria By Cocotte

Creating your own charcuterie board at Victoria is a joy in itself, but their truffle board will be the highlight of your day. Truffle stracciatella, truffle brie, truffle salami—it’s something for truffle lovers, for sure. Grab each and dip them in the truffle camembert you can order as an add-on to your already truffle-licious afternoon.

Vivin Grocery

This local artisan grocery store is perfect for all your charcuterie needs. It’s the only spot in town that really shines the spotlight on local Thai cheeses, and each board tells a story. Remember to grab some of their groceries on your way home. They have branches in Ekkamai and Asoke now.

