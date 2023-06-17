If you find yourself unstoppably craving for mala hot pot, welcome to the club. Here are some of the places that every mala lover in Bangkok should try.

For the past few months, Bangkok has seen an incredible rise in mala hot pot restaurants in possibly every district. If you’re new to this culinary delicacy, mala hot pot is a Chinese soup dish that is best known for its spicy, numbing effect that stems from the Sichuan peppercorn and chili. In the city, you will find the the hot soup served in a large pot for sharing, as individual pots, or as a pre-cooked dish. With the overwhelming number of mala hot pot restaurants in Bangkok, we aim to give you a guide on where to indulge in the best ones, and the best occasions that suit them.

Where to find the best mala hot pot in Bangkok

For a lot of die-hard mala fans, CQK is the culprit that looped them into the mala cycle in the first place. In their premium, spacious venues decorated with a mix of Chinese elements and other random themes, a range of a-la-carte meats are served, whether it’s the Japanese Wagyu, lamb, or Kurobuta pork. That being said, the essence of CQK actually lies in the broths that are all equally sumptuous. The meat-mala soup is just-right spicy with an intense numbing effect, while the pumpkin and pork bone soups are sweet and super soothing for the soul.

Best for: Friend or family gatherings, or any occasion where you crave one of the best mala hot pots in town

Little is needed to explain the popularity of Haidilao, for ever since the Sichuan restaurant opened its franchise in Bangkok in 2019 there has been non-stop queuing — even until now. For us, the star has to be the milk mala soup, which mixes all the mala spices with oat milk to bring out the flavours even more. The highlights, apart from the freshly made noodles that come with an immersive table-side performance, are the peppered beef tongue, diced Wagyu beef, and lamb slices.

Best for: Mala first-timers, or occasions when hygiene and good service are most important

This newly opened mala hot pot venue quickly became popular for its distinct design and atmosphere. Surrounded by trees on the outside and decorated in Bangkok-cafe style inside, MJ Hotpot also features a cocktail bar with a bartender as the restaurant’s centrepiece. The a la carte menu features everything from Thai crying tiger to A5 ribeye Wagyu, plus all the mala essentials you may long for. Apart from that, MJ Hotpot also has a pet-friendly zone for guests who have brought their babies, too.

Best for: When you want a mala and also a beer, but you can’t leave your cats at home either

The mala experience at Yi Ja is not only numbingly delicious but also fun, for you have to catch whatever you want on a conveyor belt before you can eat it. In your individual pot, you can choose up to two broths that come with an additional griller. Each of the plates that pass you by are marked with different prices, and the individual pot means you only pay for what you eat.

Best for: When you’re so alone and broke but still want a mala to comfort the soul

Spicy Cat La Meow serves a D.I.Y mala bowl where you can pick your own ingredients at the bar, including everything from veggies to noodles to meats and meatballs. Among the three cooking options are Mala Xiangguo or stir-fried mala, Mala Tang or mala soup, Pork Bone Soup, and the dry Mala Xiangguo, which is highly recommended here. Other classic Chinese menus are also available, like Gyoza Mala, Mapo Tofu, or Hunan Pork Belly.

Best for: When you want a mala but don’t want to smell like it, or for ordering for home delivery

Hotpot Man is another spot that is frequently voted as one of the best mala hot pot spots in town. Choose between two buffet packages, and after that it’s just a competition of who can stuff the most meats in their tummy. The more premium package will include everything from Mala Beef to a la carte dishes like cucumber salad, fried rice, Yunnan noodles, and Chinese desserts.

Best for: An indulgent all-you-can-eat mala party

The hottest mala restaurant in Bangkok right now is undeniably Shu Da Xia. The massive three-storey building will transfer you into an old Chinese tavern where authentic Cheng Du delicacies and art performances are displayed. The unique experience starts with — what Thai people do best — queuing. However, once you pass that process, a giant dragon will greet you at the entrance, while the menus are a heaven for meat lovers. A4 Wagyu, Australian Wagyu Brisket, Beef Tongue, you name it and they’ve got it.

Best for: Those who are looking for the grandest mala experience, and want to test their own patience at the same time

