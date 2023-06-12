Meatless Monday: The best healthy soy milk desserts in Bangkok

For this edition of our Meatless Monday series, we’re ending our meatless meal with some smooth and sweet soy milk desserts in Bangkok.
Whilst it’s important to take care of yourself, it’s equally important to take care of the planet. For this edition, we’re taking on the simple Thai dessert that is enjoyed widely amongst vegans and non-vegans. Soy milk is a classic vegan milk that is super indulgent when paired with delicious plant-based toppings like barley, soft tofu, grass jelly, lotus roots, ginkgo, and several others. Do keep in mind that these are usually available alongside other non-vegan ingredients, from glutinous rice balls to colourful jellies, so before digging in, it’s good to double check what your options are.
Where to find some healthy soy milk desserts in Bangkok
Klom Dessert House is well-known for its low-calories glutinous rice balls with delicious fillings and plenty vegan options, so for those who are cutting off calories or simply enjoy a vegan diet, this is the place. The vegan variations cover everything from Soy Milk Bua Loy and Thai Tea Bua Loy, to Soy Milk Ice Cream and Black Sesame Ice Cream. These are very lightly sweetened; just the right level to keep you in check with your diet plan.
Klom Dessert House is located at Stadium One, near National Stadium BTS. It opens Monday to Thursday from 11am-10pm and Friday to Sunday from 11am-12am.
If you’ve recently driven past the Pratu Phee area, you may have seen the large venue with a long line of customers outside. This is Nam Dao Huu Pu Pla, a place where hot and cold Thai desserts are offered with a vast, fun range of toppings. Choose your base from soy milk, hot ginger, milk, and longan syrup, and fill your bowl with barley, grass jelly, mung bean, lotus root, sweet potato, ginkgo, tofu sheets, or black sesame powder, to name a few.
Nam Dao Huu Pu Pla is located on Mahachai Road, near Sam Yot MRT. It opens Tuesday to Friday from 6pm-11.30pm, and Saturday to Sunday from 5.30pm-11.30pm.
Nam Dao Huu debuted in a small space in Yaowarat. Surrounded by the bustling and rich food culture in the area, Nam Dao Huu serves hot and cold sweets to finish your street food journey. The Soy Milk Slurpee topped with soft tofu and crispy patongo is a great refreshment to grab and go. You can also sit down to enjoy your own DIY soy milk and soft tofu bowls as well.
Nam Dao Huu has 4 branches around Bangkok: Bantad Thong, Lad Prao 71, Terminal 21 Rama III, and People Park Onnut.
In contrast to traditional Thai soy milk desserts, Mamemi offer different adaptations to this wonderful staple. Under the concept of ‘mum-made’ soy milk, Mamemi’s soy milk is freshly made, silky smooth, aromatic, and intense. It is turned into desserts such as Soy Milk Pudding in Matcha Red Bean, Black Sesame, and Caramel, or Soy Milk Smoothies. For us, the classic, plain, cold soy milk with a hint of sweetness is also heavenly enough.
Mamemi has 5 branches around Bangkok: The Platinum Fashion Mall, Samyan Mitrtown, MBK, Seacon Bang Kae, and Robinson Lifestyle Ratchapruek. There are also kiosks on the BTS stations.
Jeh Wan has been on Bantad Thong for many years and it has its regulars, but it’s fair to say that the name ‘nam tao hu jeh wan’ only came into spotlight when Lisa of Blackpink set foot in this place. Starting from the evening until late at night, we see people lining up for bowls of soy milk desserts. Again, you can freely create your own variation of soy milk and ginger syrup bowl, but a lot of people seem to enjoy the Volcano topping, which is includes a scoop of Milo powder dumped on top of the dessert.
Jeh Wan is located on Bantad Thong Road. It opens Monday to Saturday from 3pm-11pm.
Starting as a local soy milk and deep-fried patongo stall in Ayutthaya, today Dou has more than 10 branches that include several in Bangkok. Take to your closest venues around town and opt for the soy milk with your favourite toppings. Also a good option, the warm ginger syrup is known to help with your body’s immune and digestive system, plus it’s a perfect before-bedtime treat.
