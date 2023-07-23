Meatless Monday: The best vegan restaurants in Chiang Mai

For this edition of our Meatless Monday series, we’re keeping note of the green places outside of Bangkok. Here’s where to find the best vegan restaurants in Chiang Mai.
Welcome to our Meatless Monday series. In this bi-weekly column of ours, we spotlight vegetarian and/or vegan dishes available in Thailand. Herbivores, we intend to keep you updated with all the plant-based offerings in town. Omnivores, we encourage you to go meatless at least once a week — especially on Mondays, if you don’t already.
It’s no secret that Chiang Mai is home to countless vegan dining outlets. In fact, for several years in a row, Chiang Mai holds a top place as one of the most vegan-friendly cities in the world.
Barring the countless vegan restaurants, the city is also known and loved for its other vegetarian and vegan hotspots, including a plant-based hotel called Green Tiger House. Chiang Mai is a little paradise for vegans and vegetarians, and we love living life on the veg here. Read on for our top recommendations.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Alexandra Tran/Unsplash]
Where to find the best vegan restaurants in Chiang Mai
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /11
You will definitely feel the good vibes in the Goodsouls Kitchen. Surrounded by a community of kind peers, you will be fascinated by its wide selection of food including some breakfast pancakes, smoothie bowls, burgers, and steaks, all the way to some Asian dishes like teriyaki tempeh, and Pad Thai. The amiable ambience here is always a great place to start the day.
[Image credit: Goodsouls Kitchen]
2 /11
The al fresco seating at Reform Kafé lets you enjoy the slow-paced nature of Chiang Mai while indulging in a bunch of plant-based menus, whether it be the avocado & mushroom sandwich, red curry with vegetables, or basil pesto stir-fried rice. Moreover, your meatless meal can also get boozy with some cocktails and wines amid the hidden garden restaurant, too.
[Image credit: Reform Kafé]
3 /11
Asa is a plant-based restaurant and yoga studio that is pet-friendly, very eco-conscious, and owned by women. This beautiful community serves up beautiful dishes such as the Pea Flower Curry that combines pumpkin with coconut and pea flower, and Tuna Jackfruit Sandwich with jackfruit filling packed in between a pumpkin brioche bun. Acai bowls and homemade waffles are available as desserts.
[Image credit: Asa]
4 /11
Rad Rabbit is the first, and probably the best place that serves vegan pizza in Chiang Mai. Pizzas, pastas, wraps, you name it; they’re all really good here. We don’t know about you but the Eggplant Parmesan and Spaghetti Veatballs could just be our everyday favourite. The restaurant also supports sustainability with a 15% discount granted to customers who bring their own containers for takeaways as well.
[Image credit: Rad Rabbit]
5 /11
Neo-Japanese plant-based cuisine might sound unfamiliar, but that’s what makes the food at Aeeen so unique. Aeeen or Neo Shokudo is a humble two-storey wooden restaurant run by husband and wife Ken and Yuki. The place offers simple but holistic delicacies amid a laid-back, rural-Japanese ambience, and closes as soon as they run out of ingredients for the day. Some menus we’ve seen Ken come up with are Natto Curry, Kongguksu or soy milk soup noodle, and some izakaya dishes.
[Image credit: Aeeen]
6 /11
Perhaps one of the most beloved vegan spots in the city, Alchemy Vegan is a must-visit for all kinds of diners, plant-based eaters and meat-eaters alike. From wraps to paninis to Thai dishes to desserts to smoothie bowls, there’s something for everyone on their extensive menu. The 100% vegan outlet is helmed by a chemist-turned-vegan-chef-alchemist.
[Image credit: Alchemy Vegan]
7 /11
Vegan fast food? Uh, yes please. Located amidst the forest in a somewhat hidden location is Munchies Café. The casual dining outlet serves up plant-based comfort food including vegan cheeseburgers, fish and chips, hotdogs, and lots more. Often referred to as the ‘vegan McDonald’s,’ Munchies Café is a perfect choice for those that miss the taste of meat.
[Image credit: Munchies Café]
If you want to eat good made-to-order Thai vegan food when you’re in the city, make sure to dine at Anchan Vegetarian Restaurant for one of your meals. As the name suggests, this place is big on anchan (butterfly pea). Ergo, some dishes consist of a hint of anchan. This Thai restaurant is a veteran, so you know it’s one of the good ones. Also, make sure to order a smoothie to go with your meal.
[Image credit: Anchan Vegetarian Restaurant]
9 /11
Eating at Free Bird Café goes beyond filling your belly and endorsing a local eatery. When you dine at the vegan cafe, you’re also contributing to a good cause as the expanse is also a charity and a school for refugee kids. Their varied menu is not your typical veggie fare, and the ‘cafe with a cause’ is particularly revered for their selection of Burmese dishes and raw smoothie bowls.
[Image credit: Free Bird Café]
10 /11
Delicious, nutritious, organic – this slow food vegetarian restaurant is located within the temple complex of Wat Suan Dok. This spot is perfect if you’re looking to dine local style. Pun Pun Vegetarian Slow Food is all about northeastern cuisine. From curries to salads to spring rolls and, of course, khao soi – this is as local as it gets.
[Image credit: Pun Pun Vegetarian Slow Food]
11 /11
Being healthy is always a good idea. Being healthy at Pure Vegan Heaven Chiang Mai is an even better idea. All of their dishes are extremely healthy, none of which have been compromised in flavour. Breakfast options include pancakes, açai smoothie bowls, and more. Lunch options include tacos, Mexican bowls, and more. With branches all over the country, Pure Vegan Heaven Chiang Mai is a go-to spot for vegans.
[Image credit: Pure Vegan Heaven Chiang Mai]