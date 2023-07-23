Meatless Monday: The best vegan restaurants in Chiang Mai

For this edition of our Meatless Monday series, we’re keeping note of the green places outside of Bangkok. Here’s where to find the best vegan restaurants in Chiang Mai.

Welcome to our Meatless Monday series. In this bi-weekly column of ours, we spotlight vegetarian and/or vegan dishes available in Thailand. Herbivores, we intend to keep you updated with all the plant-based offerings in town. Omnivores, we encourage you to go meatless at least once a week — especially on Mondays, if you don’t already.

It’s no secret that Chiang Mai is home to countless vegan dining outlets. In fact, for several years in a row, Chiang Mai holds a top place as one of the most vegan-friendly cities in the world.

Barring the countless vegan restaurants, the city is also known and loved for its other vegetarian and vegan hotspots, including a plant-based hotel called Green Tiger House. Chiang Mai is a little paradise for vegans and vegetarians, and we love living life on the veg here. Read on for our top recommendations.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Alexandra Tran/Unsplash]

Where to find the best vegan restaurants in Chiang Mai