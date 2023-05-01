Meatless Monday: The best vegetarian dim sum in Bangkok

For this edition of our Meatless Monday series, we’re looking to indulge in the best vegetarian dim sum that Bangkok has to offer.
Welcome to our Meatless Monday series. In this bi-weekly column of ours, we spotlight vegetarian and/or vegan dishes and places available around Thailand. Herbivores, we intend to keep you updated with all the plant-based offerings in town. Omnivores, we encourage you to go meatless at least once a week — especially on Mondays, if you don’t already.
Whilst it’s important to take care of yourself, it’s equally important to take care of the planet. For this edition, we’re spotlighting the Chinese restaurants that cater to our vegetarian dim sum cravings. While most of these restaurants serve the usual meat dishes, there are some equally sumptuous creations that contain plant-based meats or none at all. Whether it’s a simple dumpling or a complicated rice roll, we can never get tired of an indulgent Chinese feast. Scroll down to find 9 places that serve the best vegetarian dim sum in Bangkok.
You guessed it: of course Vistro is on this list. The vegan bistro serves a plethora of plant-based dishes, and they made sure to include dumplings on their menu. In fact, they have a ‘Dumpling Party’ section that offers four vegan options: ‘Vistro Dumplings,’ ‘Fried Gyoza with Asian Salsa Verde,’ ‘A-maize Dumplings,’ and ‘Lava Dumpling.’ View the menu here.
Price range: ฿฿-฿฿฿
Located within the JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok, Man Ho Chinese Restaurant delivers time-tested Chinese cuisine with both meat and vegetarian options. For veggie dishes, they’ve got the ‘Mashed Taro with Sweet Corn,’ ‘Homemade Red Date Paste Bun,’ and a ‘Deep Fried Sesame Seed Bun.’ View the menu here.
Price range: ฿฿฿
Of course, we couldn’t do a dim sum roundup and not include Din Tai Fung. Known as one of the world’s best restaurants and most beloved dumpling chains, good dumplings are guaranteed at this Taiwanese restaurant. The options for vegetarian steamed dumplings are: ‘Steamed Assorted Mushroom XLB Infused with Truffle Oil’ and ‘Steamed Vegetarian Dumplings.’ The options for steamed buns are: ‘Steamed Assorted Mushroom Buns Infused with Truffle Oil’ and ‘Steamed Vegetarian Bun.’ They’ve also got a bunch of sweet steamed buns, too. View the menu here.
Price range: ฿฿-฿฿฿
Marriott Hotel The Surawongse’s Chinese restaurant serves fine Cantonese and Shanghainese cuisine whilst offering stunning cityscapes of Sathorn just down below, too. In their à la carte dim sum menu, ‘Vegetables Fen Guo’ and the ‘Salty Egg Yolk Buns’ are the vegetarian options. View the menu here.
Price range: ฿฿฿
This Chinese restaurant presents the best dishes of China in their own version, through a Neo-Chinese concept. The place also has a bunch of vegan menus that incorporate plant-based meats, and they’re not any less appetising than the real meats. The ‘Drooling Dumplings’ are boiled dumplings soaked in special sauce, while the Deep fried Wontons are served on a plate with plum-yuzu sauce.
Price range: ฿฿
Dai Lou is a modern Chinese restaurant that still boasts a bit of a traditional Hong Kong mafia ambience. Serving everything from an individual dish of dim sum to a Peking duck main course, Dai Lou doesn’t leave vegans unattended. The ‘Chinese Chives Har Gow,’ ‘Spinach Dumplings,’ and ‘Vegetarian Noodle Rolls’ are some examples you can get from the menu. They are packed with vitamins from greens and taste super delicious.
Price range: ฿฿
Although it is called a ‘soy milk restaurant,’ Yong He Dou Jiang is actually a Chinese restaurant with complete savoury menus to have your dinner at. The signature here is ‘Xiao Long Bao,’ or soup dumplings made Taiwanese style. You can opt for a vegetarian version, and don’t forget to order Garlic Chive Calzone as something crispy to munch on the side.
Price range: ฿฿
This tiny family restaurant has got a lot more than you would expect. Across its regular meat menus which are definitely mouthwatering, there are a few vegetarian menus that we’re excited to see. Some of the highlight items include ‘Fried Vegetarian Buns,’ ‘Vegetarian Dumplings,’ ‘Big Fried Leek Dumplings,’ and ‘Scallion Pancakes.’ Some main courses like ‘Vegetarian Fried Rice’ and ‘Vegetarian Stir Fried Noodles’ are also recommended here.
Price range: ฿-฿฿
Chef Oscar Pun of Pagoda Chinese Restaurant churns out a lot of veggie creations. The choices are actually plenty, with leads such as ‘Steamed Mushroom Buns,’ ‘Steamed Vegetable and Mushroom Rice Roll,’ and ‘Steamed Shitake Mushroom, Black Fungus, Asparagus, Carrot, Water Chestnut and Ginko Dumplings,’ to name a few.
Price range: ฿฿฿
