Meatless Monday: The best vegetarian dim sum in Bangkok

For this edition of our Meatless Monday series, we’re looking to indulge in the best vegetarian dim sum that Bangkok has to offer.

Welcome to our Meatless Monday series. In this bi-weekly column of ours, we spotlight vegetarian and/or vegan dishes and places available around Thailand. Herbivores, we intend to keep you updated with all the plant-based offerings in town. Omnivores, we encourage you to go meatless at least once a week — especially on Mondays, if you don’t already.

Whilst it’s important to take care of yourself, it’s equally important to take care of the planet. For this edition, we’re spotlighting the Chinese restaurants that cater to our vegetarian dim sum cravings. While most of these restaurants serve the usual meat dishes, there are some equally sumptuous creations that contain plant-based meats or none at all. Whether it’s a simple dumpling or a complicated rice roll, we can never get tired of an indulgent Chinese feast. Scroll down to find 9 places that serve the best vegetarian dim sum in Bangkok.

[Hero and featured image credit: Pagoda Chinese Restaurant]

Where to find the best vegetarian dim sum in Bangkok