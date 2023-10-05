Asia’s best restaurant Le Du is hosting a pop up in Singapore this November

Bangkok’s much-praised Le Du is coming to Singapore for a Mandala Club pop-up in November.

The number one restaurant from Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 will be in town from 1 to 12 November as part of the private club’s Mandala Masters culinary series. In a first, this Mandala Masters edition will take place at the revamped Mandarin Oriental hotel.

Le Du was also awarded one star in the Michelin Guide Thailand 2023.

The pop-up will be led by chef-patron ThiTid ‘Ton’ Tassanakahjohn, who is bringing his entire 26-people team. They will showcase a preview of the contemporary Thai restaurant’s signature and upcoming dishes.

Ton worked in several Michelin-starred restaurant including Eleven Madison Park, The Modern, and Jean Georges before opening Le Du in 2013. The Silom restaurant combines traditional flavours from all around the country with modern European influences, and uses produce from local famers.

Tonn visiting a farm in Chiangmai (Image credit: Le Du / Facebook)

Since 2019, Michelin has given Le Du one star for five consecutive years, and local guides consistently rank it as the top dining destination in the Thai capital. Ton’s other Bangkok restaurant, the family-style Nusara, placed number three in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023, making him the only Thai chef who has two spots on the list.

Le Du will be closed for renovation during their Singapore pop-up, and their Mandala Club tasting menu will featurea number of new dishes, including squid with scallion and salted duck egg, amadai (tilefish) with cauliflower and Issan herbs, and Japanese wagyu with spicy northeastern-style sauce.

They will be joined by crowd favourites such as prawn, beetroot, and chilli, lobster with shrimp paste, and jor-rang curry. Dessert is the new coconut and palm sugar creation.

The menu comes with pairings of non-alcoholic beverages, cocktails, or wine. Prices start at S$396++ for lunch and S$596++ for dinner.

The signature river prawn, pork belly jam, organic rice, and shrimp paste (Image credit: Le Du / Facebook)

This is the first time Mandala Club is working with Mandarin Oriental for their Mandala Masters initiative, which previously took place at the club’s premise in Bukit Pasoh. This episode will take place at the hotel’s Dolce Vita restaurant.

Le Du is the latest line of restaurant residences under Mandala Masters, which previously hosted Indian Accent, Narisawa, Central, Gaggan Anand, and Mirazur.

Le Du @ Mandala Club

1 – 12 November 2023

Lunch: from S$396++

Dinner: from S$596++

Mandarin Oriental, 5 Raffles Ave., Singapore 039797

(Hero and featured images credits: Le Du / Facebook; Le Du)