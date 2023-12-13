facebook
Michelin Guide Thailand 2024: Who gained, retained, or lost stars this year?
Dining
13 Dec 2023 01:27 PM

Michelin Guide Thailand 2024: Who gained, retained, or lost stars this year?

Porpor Leelasestaporn

The Michelin Guide Thailand 2024 star revelation ceremony took place at Capella Bangkok today. Read on to find out who gained a star, retained a star, or perhaps even lost a star. 

Hot on the heels of its announcement on new Bib Gourmand selections last week, the seventh edition of the Michelin Guide Thailand revealed its winners today (13 Dec). This guide, which now extends its repertoire to Koh Samui and Surat Thani this year, sees 35 restaurants having been awarded Michelin stars. The list comprises 28 one-star restaurants, 7 two-star restaurants, and 8 new Michelin star entries.

Michelin Guide Thailand 2024

Image Credit: Côte by Mauro Colagreco

One Michelin Star Retaining Restaurants

  1. Jay Fai
  2. Signature 
  3. Nahm 
  4. IGNIV Bangkok
  5. Chim by Siam Wisdom
  6. Haoma 
  7. Saneh Jaan
  8. Sushi Masato 
  9. Aksorn 
  10. Canvas 
  11. 80/20 
  12. Cadence by Dan Bark 
  13. Khao Ekkamai 
  14. Element inspired by Ciel Bleu 
  15. Potong
  16. Pru
  17. Côte by Mauro Colagreco
  18. Maison Dunand
  19. Le Normandie (formerly 2 stars)
  20. Suan Thip
  21. Blue by Alain Ducasse 
  22. Le Du

One Michelin Star New Entries

  1. Inddee Bangkok
  2. Samrub Samrub Thai 
  3. Resonance Bangkok
  4. Nawa 
  5. Mia
  6. Wana Yook

Two Michelin Star Retaining Restaurants

  1. Sorn
  2. Mezzaluna
  3. R – Harn 
  4. Sühring 
  5. Chef’s Table 

Two Michelin Star New Entries

  1. Gaa
  2. Baan Tepa

Who Lost Their Stars?

  • Paste
  • Sra Bua By Kiin Kiin
  • Methavalai Sorndaeng
  • J’aime by Jaen-Michel Lorain
  • Yu Ting Yuan
  • Savelberg

Special Awards

Michelin Guide Service Award

The Michelin Guide Service Award, presented by the Tourism Authority of Thailand this year, recognises individuals who demonstrate “exceptional service and hospitality skills.” This year, the award went to Louise Bourgeois from Chef’s Table at Le Bua.  

Michelin Young Chef Award

The Michelin Young Chef Award, presented by Blancpain this year, is presented to young chefs from a Michelin Starred restaurant, who boast exceptional talent and potential. This year, the award went to chef Chudaree “Tam” Debhakam from Baan Tepa.

Opening of the Year

This new award, presented by UOB recognises a new restaurant that has opened in the last 12 months, awarding its creativity and its quality of service. This year, the award went to Witchupol “Nay” Charoensupaya from Nawa

Sommelier Award

This award recognises someone who has excelled in the integral and challenging task of pairing food with wine. The award went to Thanakorn Bottofff from INDDEE Restaurant. 

Michelin Green Stars

The Michelin Green Star award is presented to restaurants that outstandingly embrace sustainability in their everyday runnings, targeting food waste and spotlighting local and seasonal ingredients. This year, the award went to PRU and Jampa, both in Phuket, and Haoma. The new addition this year also includes the French restaurant J’aime by Jean-Michel Lorain

Congratulations to all winners. Discover the full list at Michelin Guide Thailand



 





Porpor is the Features Editor at Lifestyle Asia Thailand. She is your definitive guide to the latest in Thailand’s internet dramas and trending topics, ensuring that no drama goes unnoticed. When not busy unraveling the latest online buzz, Porpor is often found phone in hand, delving into Bangkok’s food scene. If it’s edible and in Bangkok, Porpor has probably written about it–or is about to.

   
