Delicious desserts, yummy beverages, cute pics, and a new logo? MCM has once again opened a café, collaborating with Tangible Bangkok.

For MCM (Modern Creation München) brand followers, fashion lovers, and cafe-hoppers, do not miss your chance to visit the new MCM Café. Located in Charoenkrung 82, the German luxury fashion house has partnered with Tangible Café to bring the iconic MCM Café back once again.

This time, the coffee shop’s concept is “MCM Maxi Café,” inspired by the Maxi Monogram pattern. The inside of Tangible resembles an art space, so what better place to open this chic café and represent MCM’s DNA than here? Many Thai celebrities like Punpun-Sutatta Udomsilp, Goy-Arachaporn Pokinpakorn, Pond-Naravit Lertratkosum, Phuwin Tangsakyuen, Love-Pattranite Limpatiyakorn, and more from 789TRAINEE, came to celebrate the opening as well.

[All Images Courtesy of MCM]

Inside the opening of the MCM x Tangible Café in Bangkok

MCM’s special menu

As MCM expresses its new identity, the new logo is represented in four special menu items. The MCM Diamond cake is filled with a soft creamy mousse stuffed with raspberries. Not into that? There’s also a sweet treat for croissant lovers. The Cognac Caramel Log, inspired by the brand’s signature colour, has the right balance of sweetness. Flakey, yet luscious, it is definitely a must-try. For drinks, the collab has created two beverages: the MCM Hazelnut Mocha and the MCM Vanilla Tonic.

Inside the MCM x Tangible Café

Besides indulging in delicious drinks and desserts, the café is also the perfect place for a photo opp with various MCM products. Here, visitors can find an MCM takeover with a variety of their Maxi Monogram collection items placed around the coffee shop. There’s even a claw machine.

The coolest thing of all? have you ever seen an MCM Maxi Munchen Bag that is actually ginormous? Head upstairs, and there will be the Munchen tote 7 times the size of the original.

The MCM x Tangible Café is open now until October 2, 2023. An exclusive limited MCM Tumbler is available at this coffee shop and in all five MCM stores: Siam Paragon, Iconsiam, EmQuartier, Central Embassy, and Central Ladprao. MCM x Tangible Café, Mahai Sawan 6, Bang Kho Laem, 10120.