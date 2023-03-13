facebook
Home > Dining > Meatless Monday: A taste of Root the Future’s “Innovate Your Plate” competition
Meatless Monday: A taste of Root the Future’s “Innovate Your Plate” competition
Dining
13 Mar 2023 09:00 AM

Meatless Monday: A taste of Root the Future’s “Innovate Your Plate” competition

Eric E. Surbano

These plant-based restaurants in Bangkok from Root the Future’s “Innovate Your Plate” competition are a must-visit.

I’m a notorious carnivore, and eating anything plant-based is far from my radar. That’s not to say I haven’t tried my share of plant-based dishes. And while the choices for vegans are getting a little better as time passes here in Bangkok, I’ve learned that some restos will just label anything “plant-based” and not really care about quality at all. If you want great plant-based food, you have to know where to go.

Root the Future, Thailand’s leading source for everything plant-based, launched its “Innovate Your Plate” competition where they invited plant-based restaurants to submit their best dishes. I may not be vegan, but I know that if Root the Future says it’s good, then it has to be good.

I was able to try some of the dishes that the three winners of “Innovate Your Plate” had to offer during an event hosted by Root the Future, and even as a meat-eater, I enjoyed all of them immensely. If you’re looking for great places for plant-based meals, you should check these restaurants out. If it’s good enough for a carnivore like me, then they’re definitely doing something right.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: The Earthling Cafe/Facebook]

Root the Future’s “Innovate Your Plate” competition: The plant-based restaurants in Bangkok that you need to try

Suananda

Image credit: Suananda

This little restaurant tucked away in Silom is one of the well-known vegetarian havens in the city. It feels incredibly homey what with their backyard seating area and a location that, while just a few metres away from the main road of traffic, feels somewhat secluded. Their dishes are top-notch, from a number of Indian dishes and set menus as well as other delicacies like Burmese khao soy and pastas like vegetable sweet basil penne. 

Find out more here

Canes Plant-Based Culinary Lab

Our parents used to say that we should never play with our food, but these guys do it in the best way. This plant-based fine dining joint is truly innovative, dashing whatever critics and naysayers have to say and proving without a shadow of a doubt that plant-based cuisine has a rightful place in fine dining. To get the full experience of what they have to offer, you can try out their vegan tasting menu, which is also served with a mocktail pairing. 

Find out more here

The Earthling Cafe

A visit to the Earthling Cafe is always a surprise. Since they base their menu on seasonal ingredients, there will always be a different rotation of dishes depending on when you visit. That said, one of their few constants are their utterly decadent yet plant-based desserts, which are definitely a must-try. Aside from that, the vibe of the space itself is so relaxing and perfect for when you either just want to chill or do some work. 

Find out more here

Restaurants Vegetarian Vegan plant-based
Meatless Monday: A taste of Root the Future’s “Innovate Your Plate” competition

Eric E. Surbano

Eric can be found lost in his own world jamming with headphones on while writing when he's not prepping for a DnD session or researching 'Star Wars' galactic history on Wookiepedia. A proud Ravenclaw, he loves playing (and writing about) video games, humming the 'Doctor Who' theme under his breath, and rewatching 'Friends', 'New Girl', and 'The West Wing'.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiath

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.