Meatless Monday: A taste of Root the Future’s “Innovate Your Plate” competition

These plant-based restaurants in Bangkok from Root the Future’s “Innovate Your Plate” competition are a must-visit.

I’m a notorious carnivore, and eating anything plant-based is far from my radar. That’s not to say I haven’t tried my share of plant-based dishes. And while the choices for vegans are getting a little better as time passes here in Bangkok, I’ve learned that some restos will just label anything “plant-based” and not really care about quality at all. If you want great plant-based food, you have to know where to go.

Root the Future, Thailand’s leading source for everything plant-based, launched its “Innovate Your Plate” competition where they invited plant-based restaurants to submit their best dishes. I may not be vegan, but I know that if Root the Future says it’s good, then it has to be good.

I was able to try some of the dishes that the three winners of “Innovate Your Plate” had to offer during an event hosted by Root the Future, and even as a meat-eater, I enjoyed all of them immensely. If you’re looking for great places for plant-based meals, you should check these restaurants out. If it’s good enough for a carnivore like me, then they’re definitely doing something right.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: The Earthling Cafe/Facebook]

Root the Future’s “Innovate Your Plate” competition: The plant-based restaurants in Bangkok that you need to try

Suananda

This little restaurant tucked away in Silom is one of the well-known vegetarian havens in the city. It feels incredibly homey what with their backyard seating area and a location that, while just a few metres away from the main road of traffic, feels somewhat secluded. Their dishes are top-notch, from a number of Indian dishes and set menus as well as other delicacies like Burmese khao soy and pastas like vegetable sweet basil penne.

Canes Plant-Based Culinary Lab

Our parents used to say that we should never play with our food, but these guys do it in the best way. This plant-based fine dining joint is truly innovative, dashing whatever critics and naysayers have to say and proving without a shadow of a doubt that plant-based cuisine has a rightful place in fine dining. To get the full experience of what they have to offer, you can try out their vegan tasting menu, which is also served with a mocktail pairing.

The Earthling Cafe

A visit to the Earthling Cafe is always a surprise. Since they base their menu on seasonal ingredients, there will always be a different rotation of dishes depending on when you visit. That said, one of their few constants are their utterly decadent yet plant-based desserts, which are definitely a must-try. Aside from that, the vibe of the space itself is so relaxing and perfect for when you either just want to chill or do some work.

