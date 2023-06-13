Dinner for weight loss: 7 low-calorie recipes to keep the weighing scale in check

Losing weight is not an easy feat, but it doesn’t have to be difficult either, right? If you have been trying to lose weight or are just getting started on your weight loss journey, remember that maintaining a calorie deficit is the only key that can get you to your goal weight. Here are the perfect recipes for dinner for weight loss.

While exercising and staying physically fit are important elements to help you lose weight, your diet is equally important. Staying low-carb and low calorie will help you go a long way in shaping your weight loss journey. Now, eating low calorie meals is easier than you think it is. All you need to do is some mindful eating and educating yourself on the nutrient and calorie content of each food item. You will be surprised! Here are some of the best low-cal recipes for your dinner ideas for weight loss.

Dinner for weight loss

Chickpea and quinoa bowl

A vegetarian grain bowl with plenty of plant-based protein, this one’s a healthy treat for anyone who wants to give the meat a miss at night. The best part is you can meal prep for this dish in advance and store it in different airtight containers to keep your dinner ready to be served on those lazy nights.

Get the recipe here

Veggie soup

When has a soup ever not made it to a dinners for weight loss list? This vegetable minestrone soup will fill you up and keep you full for a long time, without getting too many calories in. This soup can easily account for all your vegetable servings you will need in a day. Add a slice or two of some whole-wheat bread to go with it and you have a complete meal.

Get the recipe here

Stuffed sweet potato and hummus

This recipe uses black beans and kale for the stuffing, but you can use any high protein filling instead. This five-ingredient dinner recipe for weight loss packs in all the goodness of sweet potatoes and chickpeas, and we can vouch for the taste too! 100 grams of sweet potatoes has only about 86 calories, making it a perfect food for any meal during the day.

Get the recipe here

Low-fat chicken caesar salad

Caesar salad is the best and easiest thing you can make for dinner. Toss in some chicken chunks for that added boost of protein in your last meal of the day. But caesar salad uses mayonnaise in its dressing, which can pack in a lot of unhealthy calories. This low-fat recipe swaps mayo with a healthy dose of Greek yoghurt and you have the perfect bowl of dinner ready.

Get the recipe here

Garlic mushroom chicken thighs

This recipe for weight loss is even easier than it sounds. High on herbs and protein and low on oil and fat, this is a great quick and easy recipe to whip up if you’re trying to lose weight. Oh, and did we tell you that it is extremely low on calories as well? So, make yourself this delish bowl of goodness without compromising on taste and calories.

Oats idli

If you are a fan of breakfast for dinner, this healthy ‘breakfast’ is just what you need. An interesting spin to oats, this recipe is low in carbs and high in protein. And you don’t even need to soak everything overnight. This recipe can get ready as instantly as your instant oats. Yes, you can store the leftover batter in an airtight jar to use it later as well.

Cauliflower red lentil curry

To simplify it, this is your phool gobhi and masoor dal. If you thought dal couldn’t be a meal in itself, let this recipe prove you wrong. Low on fat and calories, this recipe is literally as healthy as your dinner can get. Even though it is good to go on its own, you can pair it with some rice or chapati as well.

