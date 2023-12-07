Looking for an offbeat location to celebrate this upcoming New Year’s Eve? Head to Rama III’s riverside drinking spot Seven Days A Week, boasting a wonderful view of the Chao Phraya River.

Rama III may not pop up into your mind when thinking of drinking spots, but in reality, Rama III actually boasts a lot of places where you can sit and chill at some of its riverside spots. The latest addition to these long lists is Seven Days A Week, a pop-up drinking hub complete with highballs, wines, Isan hotpot, and more.

‘Seven Days A Week’ transforms the riverside area in Rama III into a hip drinking spot

Set inside what was once Canapaya Riverfront, Rama III folks’ go-to spot for riverside drinking, this pop-up project channels the vibrant, alfresco beach vibes similar to one of those beach clubs–think all beach chairs, a thin layer of sand, and beach umbrellas right next to the Chao Phraya River.

Foodwise, expect a Isan hotpot feast (jaewhon) from Horn Pao and Thai-Japanese fusion yakitori offerings from Hama where you can enjoy pla duk grilled to perfection served alongside lao chili paste.

Highballs play the lead role here thanks to Oh Vacoda High Ball Club, the nightlife alter ego from Ari’s crowd-favourite avocado-focused cafe. Here, the owner Rujiyatorn “Piangploy” Choksiriwan brings out her Toki Highball Machine, a specialised machine to dispense a five-times more carbonated drink into the mixer. The classic Jim Beam Highball starts at THB 180, but those looking for non-alcoholic drinks can go for their signature melon cream soda (THB 220). Craft beer fans can also head to Bottle Rocket, which serves 10 taps starting at THB 260.

The pop-up project will open until 31 Mar, 2024. Canapaya Riverfront. Open daily 4pm-10pm.