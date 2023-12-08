Ever wondered what type of friend you are? Well, choose a Bar.Yard cocktail and find out.
Although making different types of friends can be fun and exciting, getting smashed with them is better. The perfect place to do this is at Bar.Yard— Bangkok’s vibrant backyard rooftop garden. Located on the 40th floor of Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, this rooftop bar has a breathtaking view of the city skyline. And when it comes to food, drinks, and entertainment, Bar.Yard knows best.
Bar.Yard is open from 4:00 p.m. til 1:00 a.m. on Sunday and Monday and 4:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday – Saturday. To stay updated, please check out their Instagram here.
[Hero & Feature Image Credit: Pexels / Inga Seliverstova]
The type of friend you are, based on your Bar.Yard cocktail order
1 /6
When you saw the name, straight off the bat, you knew Hot & Corny would be your order. Maybe you’re hot. Perhaps you’re corny or both, but you knew you had to try it. The recipe calls for both bourbon and gin and those two liquors together are known to give the best hangover remedy, which you need stat from last night’s shenanigans.
[Image Credit: Bar.Yard]
2 /6
If your order is Naked Fashion, you’re not here to play around. You saw on the menu that this is Bar.Yard’s strongest signature cocktail, so you went for it. You’re a bit mysterious with a bold and independent spirit, but maybe it’s because you have issues.
[Image Credit: Bar.Yard]
3 /6
Maybe it’s the tequila talking or just you, but if your order is Silver Yard, you love socialising and meeting new people. You’re bold, energetic, and don’t mind being the centre of attention. You’re also the life of the party and a bit of a wild card. But who cares because you are the whole vibe.
[Image Credit: Bar.Yard]
4 /6
Although you like to have a good time, you also have fitness goals to maintain. Your usual order is a gin soda, but today, you wanted a little treat, and Kaffirlicious was the closest to that. Now, when it comes to being the fitness friend, there are two types. The actual a few drinks and I’ll go home, or the one that indulges too much.
[Image Credit: Bar.Yard]
5 /6
You like to order gin-based cocktails because you associate gin with sophistication, especially if it’s in a martini glass. That’s why you order the Gin-Chee. When you go out, you enjoy observing those around you. You always remain calm and collected while sipping on your clean, crisp, and refreshing cocktail. That’s so you can gather everyone’s dirty little secrets. And within the friend group, you never take it too far. Like they’ll probably never see you end up on the floor at the end of the night.
[Image Credit: Bar.Yard]
6 /6
You don’t take life too seriously, and anything tropical automatically evokes a sense of tranquillity in you, so you get the Pineapple Clarity. It could be the blend of rum with pineapple and coconut syrup, but you can already feel yourself back on the islands, doing yoga along the shore. You’re also really funny and a lot of people like you because of your good energy.
[Image Credit: Bar.Yard]