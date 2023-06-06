Anna Shay, star of reality television show Bling Empire, has passed away at the age of 62 following a stroke. She will be missed dearly.

In their official statement to Variety, Shay’s family described her as their “brightest ray of sunshine”, remembering her as a “charismatic star” who “taught [them] many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things”.

[Hero and featured image credit: Netflix/Twitter]

Bling Empire star Anna Shay passes away from a stroke

Shay made her initial appearance on Season 1 of ‘Bling Empire’, which premiered on Netflix in 2021. Based in Los Angeles, the series follows an all-Asian cast of well-connected, wealthy socialites throughout their day-to-day lives.

As the daughter of Edward Shay, founder of Pacifics Architects and Engineers, viewers were introduced to the happenings of Shay’s glamorous life when she starred in the first two seasons of the TV series. Shay was known to be an avid lover of French fashion house Dior. One of her most iconic moments in Season 1 took place when she arranged a private showing in her own home, with Dior staff personally bringing her the luxury collections.

Kevin Kreider, a fellow cast member who Shay had gifted a pair of Dior shoes to onscreen, shared a video on Instagram in commemoration of the late star. “You never know when your last goodbye will be,” he said in the caption. “So unexpected and wished when I saw you last for lunch, I would have taken a moment to smell the roses and had one last adventure with you.”

While Shay was familiar with a dazzling, fashionable lifestyle, she wasn’t always privy to the workings of fame. “No. I wasn’t even expecting to be in front of the camera”, she said in an interview with People in 2021, when asked whether she had anticipated the popularity of ‘Bling Empire’. “I’m very shy and I went along with whatever situation was happening. I was just being me.”

Throughout the show, fans were able to witness how Shay was able to live on her own terms, a philosophy she held close to her heart. “You have one life,” she had said in a Season 1 confessional. “Live it to its fullest.”